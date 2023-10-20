HS 50 years ago 21.10.1973 | Car ace from Italy

Matti Jansson

Lancia is the largest European car brand, which has persistently shone through its absence on the Finnish market. Despite the fact that Finnish rally stars have achieved international fame with this brand.

After the factory was transferred from the Vatican State (Pope) to Fiat, Autonovo Oy has started importing Lancia’s newest model – the Beta.

Lancia (read Lantsa) is an old and respected car brand in Europe. It has always been a bit expensive, but in its home country of Italy, it has been good even for a taxi.

There have been many types of models, from cant family cars to sporty coupes. – –

There are very few complaints about the new model, but the Lancia Beta left an image of a well-designed and carefully executed car that lives up to its price, if no other car in our country can.

Opposition or government party?

Juha Numminen

“I agree!” Harri Holkeri hung up the phone.

Harri Holkeri: “Recently, I have had to think a lot about what I have said or left unsaid. I have stated that at one point I should have said strongly: quietly in line, the song stopped… But – would it have been useful in the end?”

It was a short call. Harri only said one word, and that too by shouting.

Then he slumped back into the armchair. He crossed his arms. Sighed. Puskutti. Now. Trembling.

“Sometimes”, he explained… “Sometimes you also have to make quick solutions… You just heard one of those… You now see an immensely relieved man in front of you… I found out that Raimo Ilaskivi has agreed to the settlement proposal… And me too I indicated that I agreed…”

Raimo Ilaskivi: “Party officials should serve everyone, and not take the position of one small group, as has happened now. I hope this is not the seed of a new crisis. I require that the party leadership examines the situation coolly and gives the necessary instructions for new procedures… I do not demand anything – in my own party.”

The situation was melodramatic on Thursday at 11:48 a.m. in the office of the chairman of the coalition – even mildly amusing from a cool bystander.

Here this neat and smooth leader of the entire nation jumped, plucked and got nervous on the flat parquet. But – after all, it was not a ridiculous situation at all, but a serious phenomenon: Finnish politics has become increasingly tough.

The means are more and more crooked, the politicians under more and more heavy pressure. The recent crisis of this coalition grimly shows.

See also Basketball | Paul Silas, 79, who won three NBA championships, has died Two doctorate men, two politicians. On Friday, Kullervo Rainio asks Raimo Ilaskive in the parliamentary cafeteria for a meeting with Salme Katajavuori, who is sitting a couple of tables behind him: “Come on, come on now. Salme will soon be injured…”

The new strength of the coalition’s parliamentary group – Juha Vikatmaa (left) and Ilkka Suominen: “Because the concept of group discipline is unknown in the coalition, all kinds of soloists can cause constant friction…”

Saarinen and Sinisalo negotiated with Suslov

Finland the chairman of the communist party Aarne Saarinen and the vice-chairman Taisto Sinisalo have met MA Suslov, a member of the political committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, in Moscow. – –

NKP and Skp consider that the interests of the peoples of Finland and the Soviet Union require a decisive counterattack in the future as well to all intrigues directed against Finnish-Soviet friendly relations.

One in five patients is drunk

Pekka Ritvos

“Get out from under!” The first person stabbed was brought to Meilahti’s emergency clinic after one on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The doctor on duty, Antti Hakkiluoto, had by then worked 17 hours and drank 15 cups of black coffee. There was still a busy night ahead.

The staff guessed the stabbed arrival time correctly already on Friday afternoon. The other patients who arrived during the night were almost completely drunk.

A nurse’s job is like running. Leena Miettinen went home with tender feet on Friday at 10 p.m. After eight hours of work at the surgical emergency clinic in Meilahti.

Leila Pulkkinen came on as a substitute, who, according to the statistics, needed good nerves. Three weeks ago, 36 of the 38 patients of the night had been drunk.

Kissinger flew to Moscow

Top-level negotiations to end the war in the Middle East began in Moscow: Foreign Minister Henry Kissinger was received by Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko at the airport. In the middle, Anatoly Dobrynin, the Washington ambassador of the N alliance.

US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger unexpectedly flew to Moscow on Saturday, where he is to negotiate with Soviet leaders on ways to end the war in the Middle East. He was to begin negotiations immediately. – –

The major powers have previously been reported to have planned a solution for the Near East that would allow Egyptian troops to remain in positions on the east bank of Suez. In addition, they are said to have considered sending their own troops to monitor the borders between Israel and Arab countries.

However, Israel’s apparent rapid advance in the Sinai seems to complicate such plans.

Military operations near the Suez Canal Continue: Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Dayan visited his troops on an inspection trip, left Major General Ariel Sharon.

White doesn’t want Nobel money

The Nobel Australian author Patrick White, who received the literature prize this year, announced on Friday that he plans to donate the prize amount of 510,000 Swedish kronor, or about 500,000 Finnish marks.

I’m not going to keep the money because I really don’t need anything, White told reporters at his home in Sydney.

A dress like a fairy tale

Anna-Liisa Wiikeri

Japan is today rising to the top of the European clothing industry.

The Japanese influence is not new in Finland either. Liisa Suvanto and Katsuji Wakisaka, a textile artist who studied in Kyoto, have been involved in successful Finnish-Japanese cooperation for a couple of years now.

Katsu designs the fabrics, Liisa comes up with the clothes. Easy to use, comfortable, functional. Fairytale dresses.

The Häme air force guards Lapland’s airspace

Unto Järvinen

To hell with the flight has moved to Rovaniemi and is becoming Lapland’s flight. The Lapland jaeger battalion operates in Sodankylä, and Rovaniemi already had an anti-aircraft battery from Ostrobothnia. All three have come to Lapland in the past few years.

A lone loan-Drake flies over Pyhätunturi. Air force fighters are familiar in the skies of Lapland after the Häme air force arrived in Rovaniemi.

Helsingin Sanomat interviewed the commander of the defense forces, General KO Leinos, about Lapland’s new position in Finland’s military policy. – –

HS: On the demand of what circumstances were the troops transferred to Lapland? Did the transfers take place at the express request of the YYA agreement and in its spirit?

Leinonen: In order to be able to fulfill the military tasks required for our security in the Lapland region, in recent years we have made a determined effort to increase defense readiness and e.g. moved troops there. Our measures take place in accordance with our own safety considerations, taking into account the YYA agreement, which is important to us.

Sydney’s new opera house is the most magnificent and most expensive in the world

London (Erkki Arni)

Elizabeth II of England, who recently also received the title of Queen of Australia, celebrated the inauguration of the Sydney Opera House with her presence. After his speech, military personnel released 60,000 helium-filled balloons into the air. See also Fighters The small aircraft operator in Jämsä rejoices at the jobs brought by the new fighters - This is the front frame of the F-35 machine to be manufactured in Finland

Queen On Saturday, Elisabet officially opened in Sydney what is probably the world’s most magnificent, guaranteed to be the most expensive, probably the most controversial and certainly the most special opera house, which, besides, shouldn’t even be called an opera house.

With its roof structure resembling large billowing sails, the Sydney Opera House is as much an abstract sculpture as a functional building.

It’s impressive even in photos, if seen in reality it must be breathtaking. It’s like an architectural creed.

Australians consider their opera house the “eighth wonder of the world”.

Nixon prepares a report on the tapes himself

Washington (New York Times)

President Richard Nixon announced on Friday that he intended to prepare a summary of the Watergate tapes himself for use by the grand jury and the Senate Watergate Committee.

According to him, the compromise proposal aims to prevent a constitutional conflict in the Supreme Court.

Sourander gets out of Chile

Santiago de Chile (DPA)

Swedish Dagens Nyheter’s Chile correspondent Bob Sourander is to be granted permission to leave the country, an official in Santiago announced on Friday.

Sourander was arrested last week Thursday without a reason and has since been kept in the Santiago football stadium, which has been turned into a prison.

Ali settled for the points win

Jakarta (AP-UPI-Reuter)

Muhammad Ali easily defeated Dutchman Rudi Lubbers by points in a professional boxing heavyweight bout in Jakarta, Indonesia. – –

Before the match, Muhammad Ali weighed 98 kilograms, ten kilograms more than Lubbers. Despite his weight, Ali was significantly more agile in the ring.

Ali chased Lubbers’ habit into the ropes or the corners of the ring. Many times Lubbers was able to pick up from the canvas the rubber mouth guard that Al had knocked out of Lubbers’ mouth.

However, Ali’s punches lacked decisive power. From time to time, however, it seemed that Ali did not even try to knock out.

It’s bingo

Is it any law on playing bingo and is it monitored in any way?

Some of us bingo fans are upset when bingo operators and their relatives and friends play with free tickets.

Stamps are printed, but not a penny is paid. Then these people shout a bunch of bingos and we who finance this game get to lick our fingers.

It is usually the case that the organizers of the competition and their relatives are not allowed to take part in the competition.

Are you cheating?

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

