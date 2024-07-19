HS 50 years ago 20.7.1974 | Franco’s illness transferred power to Juan Carlos

Madrid (UPI)

Illness and weakened by old age, the head of state of Spain, General Francisco Franco, resigned on Friday after 35 years in power for the time being, temporarily transferring supreme power to his candidate for successor, Prince Juan Carlos.

According to the government’s announcement on Friday, 81-year-old Franco has appointed 36-year-old Bourbon-born Prince Juan Carlos as acting head of state in accordance with the constitution and laws on succession.

In theory, General Franco can return to his post whenever he wants. Prince Juan Carlos, who is the heir to the Spanish crown, can only become the king of his country if Franco finally decides to resign from office, becomes unable to hold it, or dies.

The iron factory near Hankoniemi

Hankoniemi the sandy beach was stained with black oil stains on a 12-kilometer journey on Thursday, when oil spilled into the sea from the Koverhar ironworks during repair work.

The Koverhar factory had its own oil boom of about 200 meters. Even that would have been enough if action had been taken as soon as the oil appeared. Now there was oil in the port basin on both sides of the boom, albeit thicker in a limited area.

The local fire brigades did not get the fighting equipment to the place until after 19:00 in the evening. “It was very difficult to see the black fuel oil in the dark,” says inspector Reino Sandel from the Maritime Administration.

The spread area of ​​the oil pollution turned out to be wide and more booms and crew had to be procured on Friday. – –

In the port of Koverhar, the factory’s own staff shoveled oil within reach of the October truck.

The fire chief Karl Kollin, who led the fight, believes that the pollution has already spread on Thursday morning and blames the factory for delaying. The factory representative’s perception of the spreading time and the amount of oil is different from that of the fire chief.

Hanko’s fire chief Kari Kollin finally stated that the damage was less than it had seemed at times, oil control has become familiar to him from many damages in the port of Hanko.

No more prisoners in the punishment room

in Finland we will gradually move to single-type custodial sentences. Punishments in the punishment room will be waived, and imprisonment will remain the only non-custodial sentence.

This is the most important reform in the extensive so-called In the RTA package, which was confirmed by the President of the Republic, Urho Kekkonen, at Friday’s presentation of the President in Naantali’s Kultaranta.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Taanila’s charge

Vaasa the court of appeals has rejected the charge brought against department manager Hannu Taanila and overturned the fine sentence of the Oulu court of appeals.

The court considered that there are no prerequisites for the process because the chancellor of justice brought the indictment wrongly.

In 1971, the Chancellor of Justice initiated a lawsuit against Taanila for insulting and slandering the police. In a newspaper article, Taanila had accused the police of using unnecessary violence.

Taanila wrote a newspaper in Kaleva on May 30, 1971 under the title “Kun poliisi lyö” about the unnecessary violence of the police. The writing contained a description of the events at the Helsinki station police in May of the same year. According to it, the police would have abused the detainees brought in for questioning. Taanila and her companions had to be protected by the police after drinking alcohol in public at the station. – –

The Court of Appeal of Vaasa justified the rejection of the indictment by saying that the Chancellor of Justice does not have the right to bring an indictment in pressure lawsuit cases. Taanila’s legal assistant, deputy judge Jukka Kemppinen, claimed the same in his defense brief.

A disposable diaper is becoming a luxury item

Kaarina Jääskeläinen

Junior disposable diapers have become more expensive in half a year.

Users of disposable baby diapers would probably have a hard time getting used to using cumbersome cloth diapers. Still, this idea may touch many people’s minds, disposable diapers are so expensive now.

A year’s disposable diaper liner now costs more than the entire year’s child benefit income. Disposables are so expensive that many may even consider using bulky cloth diapers.

Finland’s diaper market is dominated by Suomen Vanutehdas and Oy Mölnlycke Ab. Vanutehta’s prices have risen by 41.9 percent in just over half a year, while Mölnlycke’s prices have risen by 44.7 percent in less than three months. – –

Even if there is a desire to start saving and switch to washable cloth diapers, this will not work. Diaper fabric can only be found in stores by accident.

According to several fabric stores, domestic diaper fabric would have an almost unlimited supply and would be sold at any price, but the factories are not able to supply it.

The Tories demanded the hangman’s return

London (Reuters)

English the government was pressured to reinstate the death penalty as a punishment for acts of terrorism in the ugly aftermath of the bomb blast at the Tower Castle on Wednesday. The death penalty was abolished in England five years ago.

An English woman died from her injuries and more than forty tourists were left maimed after a bomb exploded without warning at a popular historic tourist destination.

The farmer became a peat bog

Kihniö (HS)

Swampland the packaged farmer can own a peat stock equivalent to thousands of tons of oil. Lauri Patjas, a farmer from Kihniö, converted his fields into peat fields three years ago and now produces domestic fuel at an annual rate of around 5,000 cubic meters of peat.

The most impressive work equipment of Lauri Patjas’ turf field is a 10-cubic collector wagon made in Kauhajoki. In addition to suitable land, machines and professionalism are absolute conditions for peat production.

Some peat users have estimated 25 cubic meters of peat to be equivalent to one ton of oil. According to this, the amount of peat corresponding to 200 tons of oil rises from the fields of Matjas per year.

He raises peat from an area of ​​nine hectares. The work is done almost entirely by the family.

The ice hockey player defected from T-Slovakia again

Toronto (Reuters)

To become a professional Vaclav Nedomansky, 30, the captain of the Czechoslovak national ice hockey team, who defected to Canada, will join Richard Farda in the international money bowls.

Like Vaclav Nedomansky, Richard Farda (right) defected to become a professional.

Like Nedomansky, Farda, who was vacationing in Switzerland and defected from there, will play next season either in the Swiss champion team in Bern or in Nedomansky’s new Toros club from Toronto.

Movies of the week

Paula Talaskivi

Escort gig (The last detail). Directed by Hal Ashby, screenplay. Robert Towne, Rom by Darryl Ponicsan. bottom, fig. Michael Chapman, mus. Johnny Mandel, starring Jack Nicholson, Otis Young, Randy Quaid, Clifton James, Carol Kane.

Jack Nicholson in the central role of Hal Ashby’s Saattokeika as NCO Buddusky, here after a fair amount of beer.

This movie is constantly full of surprises. When it first begins in the atmosphere of sleepiness and apathy of the dreary brick buildings of the Norfolk Naval Base, you would never guess what the story has to offer after that.

At the base, we meet two non-commissioned officers, Buddusky (Nicholson) and Mulhall (Young), who are given the command to transport a young marine up to Portsmouth to a military prison.

A prisoner named Meadows (Quaid) has been sentenced to eight years in prison. – –

The central dynamic force in everything is Nicholson’s incomparable Buddusky, at the same time a hard-nosed marine, full of manly masculinity and at the same time a childishly boyish grump, who visibly enjoys Meadows’s admiration and just as gleefully enjoys his manly advances. – –

Hard carats (Lady Ice). Directed by Tom Gries, script. Based on the previous story by Alan Trustman & Harold Clemens. fig. Lucien Ballard, mus. Perry Botkin, starring Donald Sutherland, Jennifer O’Neill, Robert Duvall. – –

They like each other, but work in different directions: Lady Ice, a daredevil of hard carats – Jennifer O’Neill, and Andy, a detective investigating jewel thefts – Donald Sutherland in Tom Gries’ Miami adventure.

The story revolves around, on the one hand, the actual hard detective mission, and on the other hand, Andy and Paula’s multi-faceted and constantly changing dueling relationship. The narration is striking and mostly humorous, the tempo is playfully fast and the frames are enjoyable! described.

Sutherland – familiar to us first from Altman’s MASH and e.g. Klutesta – handles his role as an unsophisticated attacker-detective as convincingly and effortlessly as his former very different roles.

A fantastic journey into the body of a scientist

MTV 1 at 21:20

For Americans the precious scientist who escaped from Czechoslovakia, Jan Benes, and his cerebral hemorrhage are the framework for the evening’s science fiction film, which, as the name suggests, is quite imaginative. A fantastic trip.

After all, the brain of a sick genius cannot be restored to working condition by surgery, but the American military authorities and scientists have to invent something completely new and wonderful. They shrink a group of men and one woman down to microscopic size and inject them into the body of the Czech genius. The task of the rescue expedition is to fix the scientist from the inside out.

Dr. Michaels (Donald Pleasence, (left)) and Agent Grant (Stephen Boyd) are members of the rescue mission in Richard Fleischer’s science fiction film Fantastic Voyage.

El Cordobes was arrested

Renowned bullfighter Manuel Benitez el Cordobes was arrested in Cordoba, Spain, when he resisted the police and refused a blood test after a minor car crash. El Cordobes crashed his light Rolls Royce.

El Cordobes has been caught by the police before. When he was younger, he was arrested for channel theft. As a moneyed bullfighter, in the early years of his career he illegally used bulls in his fighting exercises.

A couple of years ago, the world’s richest bullfighter retired from his profession at the age of 35. Nowadays, he lives gloriously in his home country of Spain with his wife and two children.

El Cordobes is still the idol of bullfighting lovers. So he was surrounded by a crowd of admirers even when the police led him to a 40-degree cell. (UPI)

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

