HS 50 years ago 20.2.1974 | To Esso Leppäsuo of the Helsinki bus station

Its activities Helsinki bus station Esso, which has closed and is awaiting demolition, will move to Leppäsuo. The city government has authorized the real estate board to rent the plot of land needed for the service station.

The new service station will be located on a 4,300 square meter plot in the triangle bounded by Mechelininkatu and Pohjoisen Rautatiekatu.

According to the lease agreement, facilities will be built in the new service station, e.g. for bus maintenance and washing.

The Nordic countries agree on environmental protection

Stockholm (Anneli Sundberg)

Finlandthe environmental protection agreement between Sweden, Norway and Denmark was signed on Tuesday in Stockholm.

According to it, for example, dumping pollution in a neighboring country gets the same treatment as polluting the environment in the home country.

This agreement, which is unique in the world, was signed on behalf of the Finnish government by Minister of the Interior Heikki Tuominen.

Visiting Korkeasaari costs more and more

Roima an increase is coming to Korkeasaari's ticket prices.

On Tuesday, the Finnish Transport Agency's board changed the increase proposal it made last September so that the prices of new tickets next summer would be at most 150 percent higher than the prices of last summer's tickets. – –

The bridge being built between Korkeasaari and Mustikkamaa will ease the maintenance of the island and the crowded ferry trips. The bridge will be completed soon.

Korkeasaari will also be accessible via the bridge. The bridge between Mustikkamaa and Korkeasaari will be opened in the next few days, and it has already been used by pedestrians and service vehicles.

This 230-meter-long bridge is therefore ready except for finishing works.

For now, the use of the bridge is free. The fee will be charged once the zoo's summer season begins and the ferry service begins.

You have to save with the power of your fist

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

Yes we now have to save energy, or else we will lose it (Finnish state).

Fortunately, this big bad waste of ours has nobly decided to share even a little lesson so that the already overburdened citizens don't fall right into the backseat.

From April, real miracles will be needed, when the price of electricity in Helsinki will rise by 50 percent.

In addition to the press, the media are also radio and TV, of which the latter has already quickly chosen a kind of role model and role model. Tampere-based actors Ritva Valkama and Veijo Pasanen have already had time to click the electric lights off to teach and teach all the viewers.

In the studios of Tampere, the exemplary husband and wife of TV's information attacks have already made three different saving clips as a model of how households can save electricity, hot water and heating.

Magnusson acquired FIM 100,000 in exchange for skis

Thirty Thomas Magnusson, the one-kilometer skiing world champion, was rewarded for his efforts with a gold medal and 100,000 marks worth of crowns.

According to Finnish claims, Thomas Magnusson skied for gold and honor as well as money.

The medal came from skiing, the crowns were paid by the ski factory Kneissl for the successful selection of equipment.

That's what Antti-Jussi Tiitola, Karhu-Titan's product development director, claims. Tiitola knows what he's talking about, because Karhu-Titan also participates in the colorful skiing circus at the World Cup venue.

“Karhu-Titan is also getting a promotion for its plastic skis in Falun, but the amount was a tenth of what Kneissl offered,” says Tiitola.

That amount will not stop the Central European factories that made the rush. According to some information, Fischer and Kneissl have invested one million marks in Falun's campaign.

The campaign targeted skiers who did not have binding contracts with their factories or federations; so not, for example, Finns and Norwegians.

A glance and a sigh: Falun does not turn into gold

Falun (HS)

Juha Mieto ran the sprint of the world championships with a grin on his teeth and with numb legs, glanced quickly at the scoreboard and said:

Juha Mieto tried his best again towards the gold medal, the strength was not enough and it made me feel low.

“Finland should not expect a gold medal from these games. The message was taken by Norway and the Soviet Union, even the 50th is a matter for others.”

Mieto's new ranking in Sapporo (4th) and that, if anything, upset the man: “It's a shame that I got so close to a medal with such bad skiing.”

UKK is presented with a title hill from Kebnekainen

FAQ maybe get the title peak on the maps from Sweden's highest fell, Kebnekai.

The lord of Norrbotten, Ragnar Lassinanti, has proposed naming one of the peaks Kekkose. As a result of the matter, Lassinanti has sent a letter of hope to e.g. to Prime Minister Olof Palme.

In April 1971, Lassinanti was the host of UKK's ski trip to Kebnekainen. That's when he proposed to name the 2,111-meter neighboring peak of Kebnekainen in the Tarfala glacier area Kekkose. Since none of those present objected, the matter was closed playfully.

If Palme accepts Lassinanti's wish, Kekkonen's name will already be printed on the next official maps.

Kekkonen's name lives on in the community already after the aforementioned visit, because that particularly beautiful spring bears the name of Kekkonen's spring.

Pääkaupunki-lehti seduced me into a crime

Helsinki intends to investigate the possibility of prosecuting Pääkaupunki magazine published in Helsinki for fraud and seduction to commit a crime.

The board of the Transport Authority made a proposal to the city council on Tuesday. At the same time, the board considered that Pääkaupunki newspaper should not be used as the city's announcement newspaper while the case is pending.

According to the motion, possible prosecution measures would apply to the magazine's editor-in-chief Tapani Korpela and “J. “Allikko” journalist.

According to the Transport Authority, Pääkaupunki-lehti published a five-column news item in its February 7th issue “A counterattack to tariff increases — We used the card twice.” This news item explains how it is possible to use the transport department's serial ticket twice.

In addition, the author of the news has stated that he has used the same ticket himself several times.

The Transport Authority considers that the newspaper article is an attack on the entire city's economy.

Karhula's lack of faith saved the Playboys

Game Bears kept the Playboys at bay until the final minutes of the basketball championship game.

It wasn't until a couple of minutes before the end that the people from Karhula ran out of faith and the Playboys won the match played in Helsinki with a score of 94—79 (44—46). – –

The best of Playboys was Sarkalahti. He was passed under the basket and “Monni” crushed the ball into the basket.

Kalevi Sarkalahti (8) and Matti Aranko are equally interested in the ball flying high.

Brazil did not choose Pele

Rio de Janeiro (Reuters)

World the famous footballer Pele will not play in the Brazilian team at the World Cup next June in the Federal Republic of Germany. Brazil named their final squad on Monday.

After the World Cup in Mexico in 1970, Pele said he would give up world championship matches. He was involved in winning the World Cup gold for Brazil three times.

Despite several official and unofficial requests, Pele stuck to his decision.

Jussi and Pojat

Jussi ja Pojat Poppia program at 16:55 in a parallel program.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

