HS 50 years ago 2.2.1974 | Host of the elite village: wealth is a myth

Which at the turn of the year, a small town, Kauniainen, inside the big city of Espoo, gets a lot of publicity.

When the tax statistics are completed, it will be a surprise if Kauniainen is not in his familiar place: number one.

The host of the elite village himself, mayor Åke Almark, 47, admits the wealth, but on the other hand considers wealth a statistical myth.

However, the Kauniai have had a rich reputation from the beginning.

The beauty of the rich reputation is based on two facts.

“In recent years, taxable income per inhabitant has been the highest in Finland. In 1972, the figure was 11,415 marks.

“Secondly, Kauniainen's tax rate of 13 pence was the lowest among Finnish cities.”

According to Almark, there are approximately 3,000 taxpayers in Kauniainen.

He emphasizes that only “a few people have a large income of 400,000-600,000 marks”.

The new town hall will also be built more expensively than usual. The soapbox-likeness has the taste of serial production.

It does not fit into the street scene of Kauniainen, whose hallmarks are money, villas and gardens.

“I haven't noticed that being inside Espoo is unnatural. Borders today no longer mean the same as before. If we go to a discount hall, we don't think: this is now in another city's territory,” says Kauniainen city manager Åke Almark.

The case of Uri Geller

Uri Geller's abilities have been speculated about one way or another even afterwards, e.g. that he used chemicals to bend and break metal; not by force of will and thought.

So how do you explain that while I was watching his screen on TV at home, the thick ring on my dresser's nickel key broke?

The mark was perfectly fine and smooth, it was just cut.

I had an old men's pocket watch that hadn't been worn in at least 30 years. Now when I held it in my hand as urged by Uri, it started working and has been working ever since.

When it's a commemorative clock, I'm glad it's going now.

Can science explain what thought is and the power of thought?

I guess there are many things and forces in life that can't be explained yet.

Maybe sometime in the future.

Watched the Uri show

The men of Kostamus have their own village in the wilderness

Oulu (HS)

Danger of estrus in the middle of the wilderness, near the eastern border, a community of men is rising.

At its peak, more than five hundred Kostamus builders live and make a living in this community.

They only leave the village as saints, not all of them even then.

In settling Kiimavaara, the aim is to make the men comfortable and stay.

There are many wells in the land construction group's residential area in Kiimavaara, but the borehole ensures that the water does not run out even by accident. Eero Oikarinen from Ämmansaare found the first drops of water at a depth of eight meters.

The builder's village, which is under construction right on the border, next to the road leading to Kostamus, will be implemented on the basis of a suburb without a center.

Each business name and work group builds closely together, but not tightly, on its own initiative and in its own way.

Before the construction of the Kostamus villages, there was a power line kilometers away. In the next few days, our own generator will be out of use when Jaakko Karppanen gets the transformer connected to the grid.

Lauri Sutela is the new commander of the defense forces

General round rotated on Friday with the defensive forces at the top level.

The commander changes in mid-March and other transfers take place at the same time.

The President of the Republic, Urho Kekkonen, who by virtue of his position is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, appointed the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Lauri Sutela, 55, as the new Commander of the Defense Forces as of March 15, 1974.

Sutela is the first commander to receive pioneer training.

In particular, the rise in fuel prices worries the new commander of the defense forces, General Lauri Sutela. Transportation, e.g. military exercises must be reduced.

Holmberg directs Komissa

“Why musical theater should necessarily be a helplessly badly executed operetta or musical”, asks Kalle Holmberg, who is guest director of KOM theater's new musical play, “Everything changes”.

In this one-hour long musical poem, dedicated to the memory of Victor Jara, who was murdered in the Santiago stadium, and to the Chilean solidarity movement, new forms of musical theater are experimented with.

See also France | 11 bishops are accused of sexual crimes in France Kalle Holmberg (upper right) has visited the KOM theater as the director of the new, Chilean-themed musical play “Everything Changes”. The whole KOM is present, which has now started active studies of singing and sound production. The text is written by Matti Rossi and composed by Eero Ojanen.

Lill is excited

Kittenish and lively Swede, Lill Lindfors has performed for many countries, on big and small stages, on television and especially in restaurants.

He has dozens of restaurant programs behind him in his home country.

Despite his Finnish birth, Lill has never performed for a Finnish audience. That's why he is now very nervous about his debut in Helsinki in March.

“I have no idea about the Finnish audience, and especially not what it expects from me. That's why I'm so excited to see what will happen. Just to be sure, I have practiced a couple of songs in Finnish, so that I will be at least a little understood.”

January, February and March in Helsinki's Kalastajatorpa: on their fourth visit, Roger Whittaker, first-timer Lill Lindfors (left) and Marion Rung, who comes this time with a Beatles vibe.

Movies of the week

Paula Talaskivi

Even again, there were quite a few movies at the same time.

A total of seven novelties, among them a few real celebrities and with them exceptionally talented actors in roles that fit them in an exemplary way.

Both veterans and new, even children's acting talent.

Bogdanovich's “Paperkuu” is probably the most awaited of the new releases, but Paul Newman's “Kähäkukkia” and Mankiewicz's “The Devil's Game” are also famous.

The backyard and afternoon of Beatrice Hunsdorfer's (Joanne Woodward, left) dilapidated home, with her daughters Ruth (Roberta Wallach, behind) and Matilda (Nell Potts) and the old tenant Nanny (Juth Lowry) in the Paul Newman-directed novelty “Kähäkukki”.

The last two are film adaptations of the plays, but valid as such.

The novelty of the French company Sautet and the new Shaft adventure offer the week's doses of excitement.

Shaft has come again, this time under the direction of John Guillermin and adventuring in both Africa and Europe on the trail of the current slave trade. As Shaft, the still competent Richard Roundtree, here striking with his traditional staff weapon. See also Dead Musician Jaakko Kuusisto is dead

The million league was half-finished

Eeva Järvenpää

Maunu Kurkvaara has always failed as a personal director and screenwriter in his films.

It often happens that scenes meant to be very sensitive are mistaken for vulgarity, so that they are downright difficult to watch because of the crudeness.

Pertti Melasniemi plays Reiska relatively naturally, as does Tarja Markus, who plays his girlfriend Lea, an iskelmä singer, but the personal direction has played tricks on Kurkvaara.

A scene that is thought of as beautiful and tender may turn out to be completely flippant, contrived and crude.

– –

The entire film, except for the shooting, is left hanging in the middle; from a film depicting a current problem, it turns into a brave love story.

TV-1 at 21:35.

Pertti Melasniemi and Tarja Markus as Million League lovers.

Christina got engaged

Stockholm (Kari Kallio)

Happy the young couple sat on the engagement sofa of the Sininen Hall of the Royal Palace of Stockholm on Friday evening.

Princess Christina and director Tord Magnuson officially announced their engagement.

At the door between the blue and yellow rooms, King Kaarle Kustaa, who had just given his great-aunt the permission to use the title of princess even after the marriage, was lounging.

“The wedding will be held sometime before Midsummer,” said the princess, beaming with happiness.

The engagement of Princess Christina and businessman Tord Magnuson was officially announced in the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

The last WC tickets from Kouvola's tracks

The weekend the most important skiing event is the Kouvola Ski Championships.

At the same time, the SC competitions are the skiers' last chance to claim a ticket to the World Ski Championships in Falun.

In Kouvola, the ski association nominates one female skier and two or three men in addition to those already selected.

“The women's selection takes place between Kaija Harkin, Ulla Suhonen, Elli Teurajärvi and Maija-Leena Hämäläinen,” said Heikki Kantola, head of coaching at the skiing association.

“Of the men, we mainly observe Juhani Repo, Erkki Ojala, Eero Ruonala, Martti I. Määtta and Arto Koivisto.”

Veteran skier Martti I. Määttä, who aspires to the World Championship track, grabbed Kouvola's competition girl Teija Holm in his arms.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

