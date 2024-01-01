HS 50 years ago 2.1.1974 | Vantaa celebrated with 30,000 pies

Vantaa celebrated its arrival as a city with namesake pies: Vantaa pies were made for 30,000, i.e. almost every third resident of Vantaa.

Vantaa's pie differed from the usual meat pie in that it contained plenty of meat! There wasn't exactly a fight over the pies, but there was a lot of queuing for them.

Vantaa, which was a town for two years, became Finland's fifth largest city in the new year.

Raisio and Nurmes also became cities. The municipalities of Alavu and Virtai, on the other hand, started in 1974 as trade unions.

The fire crackled with the scouts' crack fire and the sausage sizzled as the revelers waited for the change of the year at the Nurme market.

The 77 inhabitants of Haapasaari, Finland's smallest municipality, also started the new year as city dwellers: the municipality was merged into the city of Kotka.

The second municipality also ceased to exist at the turn of the year, when Pyhämaa was merged with Uusteenkaupunki.

In total, the coming of the new year brought almost 140,000 new townspeople.

Vantaa becoming a city also gave birth to a cluster of eight cities that stretches from Helsinki to Riihimäki: Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen, Vantaa, Kerava, Järvenpää, Hyvinkää and Riihimäki.

The president warned of bad times

Financial the president of the republic, Urho Kekkonen, warned citizens about the slowdown in growth in his traditional New Year's speech.

The president considered it important that the parliament, the government and various interest organizations “with sufficient seriousness become aware of the energy policy situation”, which in his opinion casts a shadow over the economic prospects.

In his televised and radioed New Year's speech on Tuesday, the president focused on examining the world's energy situation and the prospects it brings to Finland.

Regarding international issues, the president stated that although international tension has eased, fascism has strengthened its position.

A valuable art collection for the celebratory Kerava

Kerava received a valuable art collection as a 50th anniversary gift, which includes e.g. three paintings by Erik Granfelt.

Kerava, which celebrated its 50th anniversary, was not burdened with flowers, but with a collection of 158 works of art. The valuable gift is about 150,000 marks.

The collecting committee Vappu Ahomaa, Aune Laaksonen, Heikki Halonen, Sakari Huovila and Ilmari Mattila, who worked for a year, were surprised by the large catch.

“Collecting art almost became a national movement in Kerava. Now we have a museum collection, only the roof is missing. It would be a shame if the works were buried out of sight of the people of Kerava on the walls of the city's offices,” says Mrs. Aune Laaksonen.

The collecting committee has tried to meet the criteria of the Finnish Art Commission with the art collection, so Kerava has the opportunity to receive state aid to establish an art museum.

The donors of the art collection for the 50th anniversary of Kerava's municipal independence are from different districts, different companies doing business with the city, industry, trade, associations, builders, neighboring municipalities, private individuals, etc.

Study of boys from Helsinki – Most 14-year-olds have tried alcohol

Alcohol usage is becoming more and more common among younger age groups.

According to a recently published study, two out of three 14-year-old boys from Helsinki have consumed alcohol during 1972. In 1960, only 16-year-olds tried alcohol to the same extent.

The use of strong drinks has risen particularly strongly among 14-year-old boys. In 1960, 17 percent of them had tried spirits, but in 1972 the corresponding number was already 40 percent.

The information was based on a preliminary study conducted in four residential areas of Helsinki in the fall of 1972, which is part of the Alcohol Research Foundation's youth study.

Old acquaintances and Oscar wishes

Risto Jarva's “One Man's War” will soon be in the repertoire. Starring married couple Tuula Nyman and Eero Rinne.

To have started the first domestic premiere of the year is Risto Jarva's “One Man's War”, which was already completed last spring season, but which premiered at Lammi, where it was mainly filmed.

In Helsinki, the film was shown once as an invitation-only film, but since then it has been waiting for its turn and the theater for various reasons, a record long time, if you don't take into account Teuvo Tulio's latest, which still remains and remains shrouded in mystery.

Jarva's solidly realistic and very topical film has already been eagerly awaited, and opinions about it seem to be divided more fiercely than usual among the few who have already seen it. – –

Last year's big domestic event, Rauni Mollberg's Mukka film adaptation “Maa on sintinen laulu” continues in Rea for its 16th week, still going strong, and gathers both new viewers and enthusiastic ones who come for the second and third time to see this “domestic miracle”.

Soon, this sinful song will also give us reason for a whole new kind of excitement. It has been invited and is the first Finnish film to compete for an Oscar nomination.

Do we need vests or does the vest industry need us

A pant vest that fits under a ski suit, according to the manufacturer Ski-Domina. The bra has support padding.

Anna-Liisa Wiikeri

We we laughed sweetly at our foremothers swooning in their corsets and smiled at the tight waist corsets of the fifties as we walked in lovely freedom in our tights and tunics.

Anyway, it happened.

Now the bra industry is smiling, because one or two more and more women think that they have to get bras that shape their body in a different way, because God intended it for her.

To what the so-called fashion is going right?

Back to tucks, intakes, uncomfortable, tight, armor.

Why not move on from the good that was born at the end of the sixties: free, comfortable, easy dressing.

The girl is thin, but the bra industry wants her even thinner. The model is Corsa Nova.

Lahti is experimenting with daycare around the clock

Lahti (HS)

In Lahti plans are being made to experimentally transform a city-owned children's home into a 24-hour day care facility.

The purpose of the experiment is to ease the childcare problems of working people.

At the same time, it can also be determined how much the shift workers are interested in the services of the 24-hour facility and at what time of day the need for care is greatest.

Charles and Jane celebrate the New Year in the family circle

Rumors The romance of Prince Charles, the heir to the English crown, and Lady Jane Wellesley, the daughter of the Duke of Wellington, gained new momentum when the young people, who were closely watched by the British, spent the New Year together at Sandringham Castle, the queen's country home, where only the royal family and their close relatives were invited.

Charles will leave immediately after New Year's holidays, flying to Singapore, where he will join the crew of Hms Jupiter and continue his service in the Navy for the next few months.

News sources close to the court have said that Charles would even plan to spend a whole year in the navy. He has already served in the navy and has the military rank of lieutenant.

For the British, Lady Jane would obviously be a desirable candidate for queen; after all, he is a direct descendent of the Duke of Wellington, famous in history, a famous statesman of the last century and a great general who defeated Napoleon together with the Prussians.

The pessimistic world moved into the new year

Pessimism and hopelessness about the possibilities of the new year spoiled many New Year's parties and New Year's speeches around the world.

Many countries breathed a sigh of relief when they got rid of last year, but fortunately, the cheers for 1974 got an added sour note from the perhaps even tougher times ahead, rising prices, unemployment and power shortages.

It seems that only in the United States and England there were dim memories of the old New Year's festivities.

The Americans expressed their belief that the country's own energy resources would soon make them self-sufficient in energy production and remove the threat of oil regulation.

The most popular reading in American newspapers these days are stories about how less self-sufficient countries have to struggle to get the energy they desperately need.

Juha Miedo's New Year's wish: speed up

Salesman (HS)

Juha Mieto was superior in the 15 kilometers of the 28th Harsunkanka skis. Hannu Taipale, who finished second, was 44 seconds behind, and Teuvo Hatunen, who was in a hurry for third, was no less than two minutes behind.

The skiers were not completely satisfied with the track, as the 7.5 km track wound around flat terrain.

“There is endurance, but the speed needs to be increased before Falun”, said the best Finnish speed skier by far at the moment.

Juha Miedo's eyes have once before been frozen in the mist of the Kyjärve plateau. Now only the other one froze on the last run of the race and that of course hindered the skiing a bit.

Hannu Taipale skis 15-kilometer races as training, because he has set Falun's 30- and 50-kilometer races as his goal.

In the women's five kilometers, Helena Takalo and Hilkka Kuntola had a fierce battle. Takalo eventually won by four seconds. The third was Marjatta Kajosmaa.

Helena Takalo (left) and Hilkka Kuntola competed in the women's 5 km.

