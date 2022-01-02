HS 50 years ago 2.1.1972 With torches to become a city

Tar flare procession was a tribute to young people from the townspeople of Vantaa, who organized activities for young people during the last days of the Helsinki countryside. There were not enough torches for everyone who wanted to.

In Vantaa, 6,000 liters of coffee, 10,000 small buns and 20,000 large sausages were reserved for the trade-in party celebrations. The festivities in the new towns and towns will continue in the first week of the year. – –

At the point of delivery of free sausage and coffee in front of the retail building, there was already a tight wall for future retailers at the time of the start of distribution at 9 pm. Waited and threw a lip. “Hey, ask for a couple of kisses at the same time.”

The most enthusiastic, the youth, lay banged on the serving tables. “Book me at least two. I have a little brother back there waiting.”

The sausage distributors fled to the ultimate corner of their stall in front of a screaming herd. The lighting of the lights as a sign of the beginning of the serving lifted the public, and the stalls swayed like a storm. – –

The mayor received the gold chains of the mayor from the Chamber of Commerce. Cheered. The choirs sang about the Vantaa River … “the beaches were built … you gave life … the future lies ahead …”.

“Can the year start better …” the two self-reinforced young people from Vantaa waved their hands around each other’s necks as they pounded.

Even the old Vantaa residents just smiled.

The bells rang, rockets flew into the air, the number 1972 lit up on the light board, and the people cheered. The countryside of Helsinki had become a township in Vantaa.

Computer for HS Election Service

Helsingin sanomat newspaper is now using, for the first time, a computer to record election results on the evening of the second election day on Monday, in order to provide readers with the most reliable information possible about the composition of the new parliament.

The GE 635 computer has been leased to HS by Oy Nokia Ab, Electronics. The data is entered in the so-called using a partitioning terminal. The information needed by the computer is quickly collected from all over the country through Helsingin Sanomat’s own network of regional suppliers.

Above all, the computer provides information on the distribution of seats in parliament by constituency, as well as the number of votes and ratios.

The reliability of the results is crucially affected by how soon the central constituency councils cope with the counting of advance votes.

This calculation may be slowed down by the fact that Statistics Finland has requested information on advance votes by municipality.

Books, bags from candidates for representation in Kuopio homes

Kuopio (HS)

To homes in Kuopio has arrived during the election with plastic bags, pocket books, postcards and photo postcards from various parliamentary candidates.

The distribution of plastic bags and pocket books has been some of the candidates for the Coalition Party’s representative, and the distributor of photo postcards has been a representative of Smp.

The election campaign in the newspapers has become a competition between two members of the Coalition Party MP “call it and you will hear it and this style. One is talking on the phone about the sheer matter and the other is always giving the blow of the day, the election blow of the Coalition Party.

A great favorite Finnish hound

With dachshund hunting is an old tradition in the Nordic countries. At first, however, hunting was the exclusive prerogative of kings and nobility. The people who owned land in Sweden and Finland received hunting rights in 1789. At that time, the breeding of hunting dogs began even more widely. The dogs had to be brought in from abroad.

Swedish hound breeding gained momentum at the turn of this century. These dogs were also brought to Finland. The goal of Finnish breeding became an intermediate form between the light Swedish and the heavy Anglo-Swiss Hound type.

The creation work of the Finnish Hound lasted for decades, and it was not until 1932 that its breed marks were finally confirmed. These are still valid with minor changes.

The Finnish Hound is currently considered the best of all Hound breeds. Registration figures show that it has consistently been the most popular dog breed in our country.

20,000 parking spaces will be lost in Helsinki

Jukka Miettinen

Helsinki City Government has decided to carry out shift parking to an extent to be determined at a later date. Switching to the new system would take 20,000 of the city’s 35,000 parking spaces. The new system is expected to ease street plowing in winter, when traffic has suffered from snowstorms.

Shift parking prohibits parking at 0-6 on odd-numbered house numbers and even-numbered house-even days on even-numbered days. – –

Twenty thousand Helsinki residents living in the city center will have to sell their cars or move elsewhere this year. In winter, shift parking will come to Helsinki if the county government allows it.

In the opinion of the Public Works Board, traffic in Helsinki can only be reached by shift parking. According to the Finnish Transport Agency, there will be extra fluctuations and dangers for passengers if no shift parking is provided.

The Town Planning Board considers shift parking to be a necessary and appropriate measure in the public interest. What is the public interest? Snow work or 20,000 parking spaces?

Parking spaces before parking …

… and after the shift

Rod Stewart’s favorite of the year

Helena Ylänen

At the turn of the year it is customary to make an inventory. In the case of foreign rock records, it is bad to limit the period waterproof, because the records arrive in Finland quite irregularly.

The still life is by no means gapless, because every week you miss good records. The most important starting point is therefore to keep one’s memory in mind. The goodness and badness of rock music is a matter of faith to the extent that the best-remembered records can be considered the most interesting.

Determining the best record of the year is unnecessarily great, but among the rock records of the year, Rod Stewart’s Every Picture Tells a Story is the most impressive in many ways. It took a long time to get used to the record, but the record forced me to get to know myself. Although it wasn’t perfect at first hearing, it tried to come to mind time and time again until it was fully accepted and the record wore almost burst.

In addition, Rod Stewart’s work is a prime example of the best of English rock. It has both longing, realism and the pure joy of music. Still, it’s a labeled ‘small’ record. The parts are not inflated into mere effects.

With the album, the ever-greedy rock world has received one interesting new star. Rod Stewart is a renowned stage performer and a good interviewee. So he has picked up the current outlook for the industry.

Besides, Rod Stewart is no bubble. Although he has come into the world consciousness mainly this year, rock enthusiasts remember him from numerous different connections, not least from Jeff Beck’s band, from a long past decade.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

