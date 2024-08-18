HS 50 years ago 19.8.1974 | Hosted by women

Ladies hosted in Finnish athletics.

In their match against Sweden, the women’s national team achieved what the men were able to do in previous years. The victory in the international match was a matter of course and the main goal was a strong level of results.

On Sunday, the women set three new Finnish records (disc, shot put, 1,500 m) to make up for the 80-65 winning points.

In addition, Riitta Salin continued her series of hard runs by defeating Mona-Lisa Pursiainen in a tough 200 meter duel.

Ulla Lempiäinen (1) won the women’s 100-meter hurdles and in a strong headwind got a comfortable time of 13.9, which is only one tenth of a second off the Finnish record. Swedish girls Gun Olsson (3) and Christine Tånnander (4) were clearly behind.

Finland won all four of its national matches, the girls and women settled the struggle in time.

The A-boys’ country match was only decided in a great 4 x 400 meter relay, and getting to the men’s points of 207-200 did not go without a struggle. For a long time, the men’s national match was tight.

Mikko Ala-Leppilampi held the top position in the early moments of the steeplechase, and Anders Gärderud, Tapio Kantanen and Dan Glans will start from the hurdle.

Returning from the summer holidays and the international match was a bumpy ride

International match traffic the peak on the roads leading out of Helsinki took about an hour on Sunday. During the day, many vacationers returned to Helsinki due to the start of school.

The traffic flowed well and without accidents.

The mobile police was prepared for the worst: all moving men, cars and motorcycles were on the roads. A helicopter was also used.

Nelostie traffic was congested in both directions near Mäntsälä due to roadworks.

A big exciting place where you can get lost

Today is the big day when around 70,000 young schoolchildren step on the school road for the first time, accompanied by an escort.

School is still something incomprehensible and exciting to them: long corridors, countless doors and pegs circling the walls.

There are about 6,000 first-graders in Helsinki, about 1,800 in Espoo and just over 2,000 in Vantaa.

Heli, Taina and Mikko are three of them.

There were long tables lined up in the school canteen, and Taina, Heli and Mikko were eating rolls and pretzels and drinking Trip juice at them. It tasted good.

The school clothes were already clear. Heli puts on a blue color-blocking overall and blouse and white shoes. Taina’s mother was going to buy a jumpsuit anyway. Mikko goes to school in a black jacket.

All three were impatiently waiting for school. They believed that there is more fun than bad.

Mikko doesn’t turn seven until December. However, the duties start already on August 19.

14 percent of Finns support religious freedom

Freedom of religion only 14 percent of Finns support it without reservation.

Four percent do not know how to express their opinion, and everyone else is against it. The numbers come from the published first part of the religious freedom study that is currently being carried out.

According to the study, the opposition to religious freedom is best explained by the attitude “religion is useful”.

“Other bases are faith in God, hardness of personality and prejudices against non-believers,” says Master of Philosophy Erkki Hartikainen, who led the work.

The relationship to sex can be seen in sauna habits

Ratio parents, sex and religion affect sauna habits, according to a Finnish study that investigates psychological phenomena related to sauna use.

The research was presented at the international sauna congress by Olli Ihalainen, doctor of medicine, in Espoo’s Dipoli. The research was done by the working group Olli Ihalainen, Reijo Hirvenoja and Matti Tuovinen.

The subjects were 30 nursing students and 30 conscripts. They represented the extreme forms of relaxing in a sauna.

A third of those examined, the so-called the sauna group consisted of heavy sauna takers, another third were those who spent a long time in the sauna, but were satisfied with less, and the rest avoided the sauna.

A lot of psychosomatic symptoms occurred in those who avoided the sauna. They tolerated the closeness of others poorly and were thinner than others.

Hops on a plane can cost FIM 60,000

Drunken roughing up on an airplane can be expensive for the culprit: in the worst case, he gets a bill of up to 60,000 marks to pay for his drunkenness.

The driver of the plane has the right to issue an additional bill if the passenger who has tasted it becomes troublesome to such an extent that he endangers flight safety.

The culprit will then have to pay all the costs of landing. A layover to Paris, for example, would cost a drunkard 60,000 marks.

According to Finnair’s announcement, disruptions caused by drunken passengers have increased alarmingly. Especially on charter flights in the south, there is brisk drinking with the power of alcohol.

“The Baltic Sea is the most polluted in the world”

Caracas (AFP)

Known Swiss deep-sea explorer Jacques Piccard believes that the Baltic Sea is the most polluted sea he has ever seen.

Piccard made his statement at the ongoing UN Conference on the Law of the Sea in Caracas, Venezuela.

According to Piccard, the second most polluted sea in the world is the Mediterranean. In his opinion, Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela, which has several oil wells on its shores, comes in third place.

The women of Pohjola were left in a secondary position

Kiruna (Jorma Korhonen)

Northern Cape the weak employment situation of women and especially the status of Sámi women was addressed in its closing statements by the 9th Kalotti Conference, which concluded its work in Kiruna on Sunday.

In the general upswing, the women of Kalot have remained in a secondary position according to the conference’s understanding.

Sámi women do not have the same equality next to men as women from other Nordic communities.

Pohjoiskalott as the country of the future is admired by the participants of the kalott conference, Mrs. Frida Lassinanti (left) from Sweden, Mrs. Karen Aune from Norway, and Mrs. Outi Oinas from Rovaniemi.

Rosberg lost by 0.116 seconds

Swedish Freddy Kottulinsky, 43, took a playfully easy victory in the fifth European Championship race in Keimola in formula super vee.

Finnish champion Keijo Rosberg led most of the race.

However, Kottulinsky finished 0.116 seconds ahead of Rosberg.

Keijo Rosberg took second place in the EC series.

The sweet bird of youth

TV 1 at 21:30 (Mtv, color)

Albeit evening’s film Sweet Bird of Youth (1962), Paul Newman’s name flickers at the front of the cast, Geraldine Page, who plays the female lead in the film, received the greatest praise after this film based on the play by Tennessee Williams was released.

Both Newman and Page also starred in the Broadway production of Sweet Bird of Youth.

Directed by Richard Brooks, The Sweet Bird of Youth tells the story of young Chance Wayne, whose ambitious goal is to become a big Hollywood star.

This is what he strives for, e.g. with his relationship with the aging former Hollywood star Alexandra del Lago.

Geraldine Page as an aging ex-star and Paul Newman as a sky-high youth in the film based on the Tennessee Williams play Sweet Bird of Youth.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

