Flood water the rise in Pudasjärvi is slowing down at the last moment.

A rise of a few centimeters will drive the residents away from water in many houses. In the center of the village, the water reaches the floors in dozens of houses, but so far the carpets have remained dry.

On the night before Friday, the water in Iijoe rose only a couple of centimeters instead of the normal fifteen.

The water level in the river is now four meters above the normal level and, according to fisheries advisor-gardener Matti J. Porovuoma, higher than ever before.

The water has muted two hundred telephones in the center of the village and animated the boat shop all the way to Oulu.

There is a boat attached to the stairwell of every house, and some travel to school in a rubber boat.

The municipal office and the fire station are completely without telephone connections, and the road is also covered by a half-meter layer of water.

Pudasjärvi has more than two hundred telephone connections, but the repair trucks stand on strike in the post office yard and threaten to be submerged. Electrician Pekka Outila tried to use a boat to move the deepest car, but the cashier has the keys and the cashier is out of reach on sick leave. The water in the basement of the post house has taken over.

Man’s forgotten friend

Here the country has more than 200,000 citizens who are banging their heads against walls for no apparent reason.

A large group of citizens means dog tax payers, and the walls are the thick official machinery that hasn’t weakened during years of chasing.

Taxes are paid to the state for almost 300,000 dogs.

It means an income of more than seven million marks for the bureaucracy, whose only gift to the dog owner is a tax slip.

The council of the Finnish Kennel Club has been meeting and in its statement wants to especially emphasize the social and mental health importance of dogs.

A dog is often an invaluable help in raising children, in the problems of young people and in the loneliness of the elderly. Running around with a dog brings variety to a city-dwelling person.

In the council’s opinion, the state and municipalities should be made to accept the dog as a part of society.

Usvan Sissi and the other hundreds of thousands of dogs in Finland are waiting for better times.

Can Nixon be impeached?

the Watergate scandal the cods hit hard.

The US Department of Justice is investigating the case, as is a federal grand jury.

A special Senate committee began public hearings on Thursday, which promises hair-raising testimony.

All these research bodies have many open questions.

Once the answers have been received, we can start thinking about the most far-reaching of the questions, i.e. whether President Richard Nixon can be indicted in the national court.

The five-hour session began the Zavidovo hearing

Over with a session that lasted five hours and contained plenty of colorful features, Helsinki’s rastuvannoikes began on Friday, the so-called Handling the Zavidovo news leak.

Among the defendants, head of office Antero Jyränki, 39, was present, while CEO Seppo Lindblom, 37, was represented only by a lawyer.

The court adjourned the proceedings for both defendants until the 15th of next month.

In this case, both Jyräng and Lindblom must be there themselves, under the threat of a fine of 300 marks imposed on each of them at Friday’s hearing.

The head of the office, Antero Jyränki, climbed the creaking stairs of Helsinki together with his legal assistant, deputy judge Tobias Obstbaum, on Friday a few minutes before ten. A swarm of news photographers followed Jyränki all the way to the door of the courtroom.

England sent helicopters to the cod war

English made his first military move in the so-called in the cod war on Friday by sending navy helicopters to fly alongside British trawlers fishing in Iceland’s extended fishing zone waters.

The British Foreign Office announced that twenty trawlers had returned to the disputed area, from which the British cod fleet withdrew on Thursday.

England again warned Iceland — albeit in careful terms — that it might send warships into the disputed waters to protect its fishing vessels unless Iceland stopped harassing them.

Icelandic fishermen were the masters of their extended fishing waters for a while, but on Friday the British trawlers returned, supported by helicopters.

The extended Ilmatar is ready for Baltic Sea traffic

Stretch and the renewed m/s Ilmatar is ready to start Baltic Sea traffic.

The passenger ship, which grew by 20 meters, arrived in Helsinki on Friday from the shipyard in Hamburg, where the extension work, which took about a year, was done.

The ship is now 128 meters long.

The ship, completed in 1964, was once the flagship of Suomen Höyrylaiva Oy and the largest passenger ship in Finland.

At that time it took 1,000 passengers, but as the requirements and travel comfort increase, the extended Ilmattari only takes a maximum of 730 passengers.

Ilmatar will start regular scheduled services on May 23.

In autumn, the Ilmatar turns into a congress ship.

Ilmattare's children's playroom is the best in terms of color and space on our passenger ships. Suomen Höyrylaiva Osakeyhtiö's public relations secretary Ami Felixson has sat in the seat of the ship's only land vehicle, a toy tractor.

Nurseries are in danger of being underutilized

Jouko Nenonen

Northern Finland is drowning in pine cones that have given a lot of controversy.

In total, more than five and a half million kilos of pine cones have been collected in Lapland. The seeds obtained from these are enough for at least 15 years of forestry. Some nurseries in the north are now in trouble.

Forestry is now moving more and more to sowing. The nurseries will then be partially underutilized if it is not possible to grow some other products in the nurseries.

The harvesting of the cones collected now will take a long time until next fall. The sale of pine seeds to Sweden has already been planned.

In many areas in Lapland, there is enough pine seed for 25-30 years if half of the afforested area is planted and the other half is sown. In total, there are more than 90,000 kilograms of pine seeds.

Kuksykluku in the sekytyka century

You yx Beatles fan, this is for you.

Listen to The Whole World’s Going’ Grazee or Let The Good Times Roll, for example, and compare it to one of the Beatles’ songs.

Eron sees the difference in Slade’s favor.

So mixet can admit that the Beatles are a thing of the past?

It was the moon girls’ band.

But now it’s seiktytluku and Slade are Slade and Slade are now.

N Oddy H older

Laila sings

Laila Kinnunen sings at 16:15 in the general program.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

