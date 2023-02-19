HS 50 years ago 19.2.1973 | Juha Mieto made history

Kurikka (HS)

Juha Miedo, 23, and for Kurika the Finnish championships were a complete success.

Juha Mieto brought medals and an audience to the games totaling well over 30,000.

The assistant sports instructor from Kurika municipality became the greediest champion in Finland’s long skiing history in his home village — he took all three individual championships from this season.

Before these days, the most effective was Kalevi Laurila six years ago: two golds and a silver.

In addition, only Eero Mäntyranta, Arto Tiainen and Osmo Karjalainen have reached two championships in the same competitions. Nobody else.

Now a new man has risen above everyone: Juha Iisakki Mieto.

Juha Mieto: Everything possible, 3 personal championships.

Two were found in a coma in Kurika

Kurikka (Jaakko Luoma)

Vehkalahti Marjatta Kajosmaa irresistibly did the same as Juha Mieto: she skied all possible individual championships for herself.

For the women’s five kilometers, it would have been perfectly possible to use, for example, the top ten result list of the Harjavalta National Championship.

Marjatta Kajosmaa took everything.

Marjatta Kajosmaa: Everything possible, 2 personal championships.

Hopesompa attracted more than 2,000 young people

Training and the lack of snow that hindered the competition has not discouraged even the country’s youngest competitive skiers and downhill skiers.

During the first weekend of the Hopeasomma regional competitions organized by the Finnish Ski Federation, Työväen Urheiluiito, Finlands Svenska Skidförbund and Helsingin Sanomai, on Saturday and Sunday more than 2,000 girls and boys skied the slopes and jumped briskly on the hill.

The number will roughly double when the remaining regional competitions take place in a week.

The best of the regional competitions continue from the 14- and 16-year-old series to the World Championships, which are now being held officially for the second time.

The competition locations are Leppävirta (ski) and Kuopio (hill and combined).

The smiles of the young competitors, Sirkku Vyyryläinen (48) and Riitta Tuomala (49), did not freeze and the journey was not interrupted, even though the skis were going into a knot at the starting acceleration. The girls competed in Kymi Huruksela.

Jörn Donner builds a holiday village in Kustavi

Jörn Donner builds Kustavi’s holiday village in Linnanniemi.

The first phase of the construction project, which has been pending for years, will be completed by the beginning of next June.

There will be nine townhouses in Kuninkaantie holiday village, each with six 30-square-meter holiday apartments.

The old four-masted ship Helena, which Donner once offered to the city of Turku as a river cafe, will be renovated into a holiday village restaurant.

In connection with the renovation, the name of the ship’s restaurant will change to Silaka. There will be 120 customer seats on the ship, plus a deck restaurant.

A marina will also be built along the Ström fairway, where gasoline and foodstuffs are sold to boaters.

“There are about 10,000 summer residents in Kustavi, but their service has not been taken care of,” says Donner.

Turku’s border neighbor trusts in an independent future

Raisio (Jukka Martinkari)

Raison the township believes in an independent future and the self-sufficiency of its industrial sites.

At the same time, however, it is ready for close cooperation with its urban neighbors Turku and Naantali.

The mayor of Turku, Väinö J. Leino, says that the area from Kaarina to Naantali forms a unified whole.

“I think this should also become more visible than at present,” he says.

Raisio’s business center will be built as a two-level solution, so that the first floor rests on pillars, and the corridors are on the landing of the second floor. A 12-story tower section will rise in place of the crane, and next to it the design office of Puolimatka Oy, which will have a hundred employees. The square in front is reserved as a market. On the left is Samuli Porsanger, director of the department of commerce.

According to engineer Pentti Lehvonen, the position of the Varsinais-Suomen regional election association is that Raisio, as well as Kaarina and Lieto, which are neighbors of Turku, should be preserved as an independent form of municipality.

“Now we have already passed the stage when there was serious talk about the administrative unification of these municipalities.”

See also HS Environment “It's not about hope, it's about action” - These themes are on the table when it comes to how emissions should be reduced on Monday The industrial halls of Raisio township (front left) are gathered in the center, by the road to Neste.

Travel installers are hoping for room for mobile home trailers

Eagle (HS)

Travel trailer the mobile fitters who bought the apartment are having trouble looking for parking spaces.

Matka fitters have set out on their own to improve their housing conditions. You can live comfortably in an apartment trailer even in winter.

In many localities, a mobile home is the only accommodation option when other accommodation facilities are full.

Travel installers who have purchased a mobile home hope that the issue of parking is already taken into account in the contract.

Travel fitter Martti Nikkinen is satisfied with his beautiful beach spot, which he got from a private plot owner in Etukylä, Mussalo. There is often no parking space for mobile installers’ mobile home trailers near the construction site.

Knitwear is an ideal material for a child

Anna-Liisa Wiikeri

“I got it a terrible shock when one buyer told me that he liked my designs, but he couldn’t buy until the fashion colors for children’s clothes were known,” says Heta Brotherus, who for a couple of years has been making knitwear for children, from 90 cents to 120 cents.

The benefit of this was that you could take a calm attitude when the next buyer tightened the wrap jacket made of dyed wool on the meter-long fashion dolls. Maybe make the above buyer change his mind about what fashion is suitable for small people and what is not.

He started these hommels when he couldn’t find what he liked to wear for his own child.

Then friends started asking if their muxus couldn’t get something like that too.

And that’s how it started, a small series production, which is marketed for now in Helsinki, Oulu, Lahti and Turku.

The best child’s clothing is simple. The sweaters designed by Heta Brotherus are delightfully clear, functional, and easy to care for. A two-tone zip-up jacket costs FIM 24, a one-size-fits-all black jumpsuit FIM 27, a striped blouse FIM 17, a striped jumpsuit FIM 21, a narrow-striped tunic dress with trousers FIM 37. All prices are from the 100-cent size.

Cement and consequence

at Lilla Teatern is the premiere of Johan Bargum’s new play on Monday, February 19.

Virke och verkan (Cement and Consequence) concludes Bargum’s small business trilogy, whose previous plays are Som smort and Bygga bastu.

Cement and consequence reflects on housing and housing policy from the perspective of a small construction company and its employees.

The show is directed by Lasse Pöysti and staged by Pentti Piha.

Birgitta Ulfsson measures a sweater from Asko Sarkola.

“Perpetually young” men differ the most

In the year In 1910, five out of a hundred marriages in France ended in divorce.

In 1960 the number had already risen to 10 percent and now to 12.

By age group, the number of divorces increased the most from 1960 to 1972 among 40-49-year-olds (32%) and among married couples over 60 (63%).

The sociological magazine that published the statistics interviewed some psychiatrists and marriage counselors.

“More and more men of a certain age are demanding a divorce,” said marriage counselor Simone Cornee.

“Most of the time, the man’s explanation is simple: I’m still young. A middle-aged man does not want to tie his last years to family and home.” (UPI)

Sweden’s “posing girls” founded a trade union

Swedish the so-called pose girls have formed a national union after newspapers recently stopped accepting their ads.

107 girls belong to the association, whose task is to monitor the financial and social interests of its members.

The union’s founding meeting was held in an unknown villa in Djurholm near Stockholm.

43 of the union’s members, who call themselves either “posing girls” or “professional models”, work outside the capital.

– –

The association’s rules were also approved at the meeting and the board was elected.

Before the meeting, the press had been misled by giving them false information about the location of the meeting.

Quite a crowd of people gathered outside the wrong address, but they had to leave empty-handed. (TT)

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

Read the whole magazine here: hs.fi/aikakone