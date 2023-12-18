HS 50 years ago 19.12.1973 | The police expect an increase in burglaries

If the energy package affects public safety, the consequences do not have to wait long.

That's what the Helsinki police management says, which expects private businesses to acquire more and more of their own security crews.

Police Chief Erkki J. Korhonen trusts the law-abiding citizens within the country as a whole. – –

Korhonen did not believe that the new regulations would have a very decisive effect on people's safety. “After all, there will be street lighting in population centers and it is possible to have indoor lights in stores.”

Deputy Chief of Police Matti Vanne, head of Helsinki's public order police, said that the loss of advertising lights will definitely affect the street scene at night.

“You do have to keep the lights on to some extent, street lights alone leave too much darkness. For our patrols, the decrease in light naturally increases the work”.

The television can go dark on Mondays

The dark ones Mondays or the end of television programs at 10 pm may be a result of the government's energy saving campaign.

Plans referring to this have been made at Yleisradio and the Ministry of Transport.

One of these two options has come to choose.

According to guesses, blacking out one night might be a more effective method than cutting back on the rest of the night.

Financial poetry competition on Christmas evenings

This afternoon – broadcast will continue to discuss the day's theme and at the same time train the listeners for the evening's Talousiltams.

Kaj Chydenius composes and sings the best financial poems in Talousiltam.

In the afternoon, a financial poetry competition will be announced, the best of which will be composed and sung by Kaj Chydenius on the evening's broadcast, accompanied by Aaro Kurkela. The best poems will also be awarded.

Poems may be no more than 9–12 lines long. There are three topics to choose from: Suosi Finn, 20 families and EEC.

Punakilki to compete with Silja

Viking line starts operating from Helsinki to Stockholm.

For the new route, the company has ordered its tenth ship from West Germany. The ship, costing approximately FIM 40–50 million, will also be the company's largest.

Traffic will start next June, according to plans.

Vikinglinja has also considered getting another ferry for this line later.

Until now, traffic from Helsinki to Stockholm has been managed by Silja Line.

The president distributed recognitions

Boat sculpting workshopa manufacturer of X-ray equipment and a maker of peeling equipment, won the 1973 Republic President's Export Awards.

President Kekkonen handed out the awards on Tuesday to Palomex Oy, the boat sculpting house Pentti Siltala and Valon Kone Oy.

Around 1,400 x-ray examination stands will be assembled at the Palomex factory this year, the cheapest of which cost FIM 22,000. The machines to be sold to the Federal Republic of Germany are assembled by Bhose Jagadish and Heikki Mielonen.

The president chose companies that were successful in exports from the presentation of the Finnish Foreign Trade Association.

At the awarding ceremony, the president said he was pleased that all the recipients of the award were young.

Ceiling speed in force without traffic signs

Current ones there is no time to change the speed limit signs.

That's what Väinö Suonio, director-general of the Finnish Road and Water Works Board, says, according to which the current ceiling speed will inevitably have to be implemented without traffic signs.

According to CEO Suonio, everything has happened so quickly that the Road and Water Works Board has not had time to focus on the technical arrangements required by the new ceiling speed.

Motorsport people: The ban will kill motorsport

Motorsport crowd considers the government's decision to ban car and motorcycle races to be a propaganda story, which actually has no meaning in terms of saving energy.

According to the government's savings program, the organization of car, motorcycle and snowmobile competitions is prohibited from 20 December 1973 to 31 May 1974.

The ban was even considered to mark the funeral of Finnish motorsport.

Farewell to Helsinki

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

Air Force The staff said goodbye yesterday in Munkkiniemi, where it has operated for years in a building designed by Eliel Saarinen, the so-called In the old cadet school.

The move of the Air Force headquarters was brisk and in good order, with the pacesetters being Master Sergeant J. Palm (left) and Lieutenant Colonel Veli Pernaa. The staff, which has now moved to Tikkakoski, operated in a building designed by Eliel Saarinen, which previously housed a cadet school.

Farewell was celebrated by packing the equipment and taking it out in good military order.

The staff is now moving from Helsinki to Tikkakoski. The move follows the principle of distributed deployment of the Defense Forces and is already the second major move in the Air Force this year.

In July-August, the flight to Häme moved from Tikkakoski to Rovaniemi.

Confession in the trial of the IB case

Stockholm (Kari Kallio)

Litigation The trial against the three men accused in the IB espionage case began on Tuesday in the Stockholm District Court.

The main focus on the opening day was the interrogation of the published information and the alleged main source, Håkan Isacson.

Former IB agent Håkan Isacson confessed to being the source of fifteen different detailed information. Reporters Peter Bratt and Jan Guillou supplemented the information they received through their work.

According to the public prosecutor, their work developed into espionage, for which he accused Bratt and Guillou on Tuesday, who will be questioned on Wednesday.

Protesters in Stockholm demand the release of “political prisoners” as the IB trial begins.

Poison was also taken into the sea near Hanko

Hanko has been a dumping ground for poisons for five years.

Barrels of poison have also been sunk into the sea in 1967–68. These barrels come from somewhere other than Sako Oy in Riihimäki.

Barrels were found at the Hanko landfill on Tuesday, which are suspected to be related to the Sako poison case.

About 10 kilometers west of Hanko, near the island of Morgonlandet, barrels were thrown from a moving boat five years ago. The barrels were thrown into the shallows. Apparently, the poison in them has not been neutralized.

The search for poison barrels continued at the landfill this week. Several barrels were found. However, digging is still going on.

The contents of the barrels are examined in the laboratory. The barrels were thrown into the landfill last May.

Sako Oy from Riihimäki has sent cyanide and some other toxic waste in barrels to Hanko. In total, four truckloads of them were transported to Hanko.

The batches have totaled 20 tons. 11 tons of them were found in the forest and in the yard and shed of a private house.

The rest was apparently transported to the landfill last May.

A total of 30-35 barrels have been thrown into the sea.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone