HS 50 years ago 19.11.1973 | The skill of the Estonian girls dazzled

Women’s gymnastics and the celebration of the 51st Women’s Gymnastics Day of the Finnish Women’s Physical Education Association was a presentation of the versatile possibilities of men’s gymnastics as well.

The party was also the official conclusion to the national SVUL week.

Estonian champion gymnasts gave examples of what can be achieved in gymnastics when it is taken as a life mission.

The samples of the Finnish groups, on the other hand, reported on the results of the hobby activities. – –

For decades, Estonian gymnastics has been unique and has spread to the world as a prestigious sport.

In the performances seen, the Estonian charm had been supplemented by thorough basic training and rigorous training.

Goodbye Interpol, a woman doesn’t get promoted in the police

If someone has mistakenly imagined that a woman is more equal than a man in Finland today, let’s think again.

Ritva Santavuori has broken role barriers. He worked for a couple of years as the head of Interpol’s Finnish office. However, promotion opportunities in the police are only reserved for men. So Santavuori, a bachelor of law, decided to change his field; he becomes a prosecutor.

A woman can get to a visible place, but this is by no means self-evident. She must be more competent, wiser and more beautiful than the man who is applying for the same position.

Once he gets the job, it is by no means clear that promotions and salary increases will follow as a matter of course.

The head of the Finnish Interpol office, Ritva Santavuori, will be transferred to Helsinki’s city inspector at the beginning of December. Within the police administration, a woman’s progress would have been laborious.

The state’s own central studio would make up for the lack of equipment

Kongingkangas (HS)

Mikko Niskanenthe artist professor from Konginkanka delves into the deepest essence of Ilmari Iki-Kianno while preparing the making of a TV film depicting the master writer’s stages during the Winter War.

Next year it will be one hundred years since Ik’s birth.

For filming, Mikko Niskanen built a new Turjanlinna on Konginkanka, the beach next to his own Käpyko. In February, Turjanlinna will return for the third time, that time for a film narrative.

At the same time (without his own and personal reasons) Niskanen bemoans the difficulty of filmmaking in Finland, and the insanity caused by the “mental misalignment” between film and television:

“Young directors walk the streets of Helsinki with a bunch of scripts under their arms, but they have no practical opportunities to implement their ideas.”

“No matter how brilliant the director is, it’s not enough to have a cast, if he doesn’t have equipment and a studio to use, and we don’t have that in Finland. We need a central state studio, whose services can be used by each film or TV program creator himself,” roars Niskanen.

School elections: Parties share seats

Finland the second school board election in history will be held today.

Almost 550 school councils for next year will be elected from significantly more political candidates than in the February elections.

Art high school students in Savonlinna have skillfully connected their election advertising to the everyday needs of voters. Anyone looking for food is also forced to swallow a dose of election propaganda — unless he turns his back on it like Juhani Tirkkonen.

More than ten thousand students are fighting for the 1,700 student places in the councils. There are more than 300,000 teachers and students with the right to vote.

The majority of students aspiring to the councils have placed themselves under clear political symbols. The number of uncommitted and unidentified candidates has clearly decreased since February.

Teachers, on the other hand, go to elections primarily as apolitical.

Refugees from Chile are arriving tonight

The first 35 Chilean refugees are expected to arrive in Finland on Monday evening.

In a telegram sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Santiago, it is said that the arrivals are to use the flight route through Copenhagen. According to this, the group would arrive on Monday at 18:40 at the earliest.

The Finnish Red Cross is equipped to receive visitors right from Helsinki Airport.

10,000 crowd at the dog show

Over 10,000 people crowded Messuhalli at the end of the week to watch the dogs. The Finnish Kennel Club’s autumn show reached the limits of the Messuhalli in terms of number of dogs and audience.

The number of dogs had already been limited since last spring.

The number of breeds, on the other hand, has increased from show to show. Now 129 of Finland’s 134 dog breeds were on display.

Both the dog and the owner could spend time at the dog show in a small booth.

A dozen very rare breeds were included. Among these, however, was not the only pontic dog in Finland, about which only stories were told at the show.

Last time, the dashing dachshund had found a 15-liter cache of poppies in the forest, to the delight of its owner.

The Engagement Court is looking for a 122-year-old in Hattula

Hämeenlinna (Jyrki Maunula)

Workman Robert Höök’s official lifespan has come to an end.

If he does not report to Hattula’s betrothal court by Monday 26.11. by twelve o’clock, he will be a dead man.

Despite the invitation to sign up on the bulletin board of the engagement court since spring, no one seriously even expects Höök to file a uniform health care report to the court to tell about his life.

There are quite a few 122-year-olds walking around. – –

“The Höök case started at the request of the population register,” says chancellor Leena Nieminen from Hattula’s vicar’s office.

“They had noticed an ‘impossible’ old man in the lists and called for action to be taken to declare him dead. Höök was born on January 1, 1851”.

Timo Mäkinen has a three-minute lead

York (HS)

Timo Mäkinen leads the RAC rally by more than three minutes ahead of Björn Waldegård and Roger Clark. Half of the race has now been completed.

Old rally fox Timo Mäkinen (left) took over the reins. When the break came, Mäkinen had a three-minute lead. The second driver, Henry Liddon, looks satisfied for a reason.

The first part of the rally ended late on Sunday evening in York, where the competitors get a well-deserved eight-hour rest.

After the seventh special test, Timo Mäkinen has convincingly held the lead.

Among other Finns, Simo Lampinen is fifth, Markku Alen is 22nd, Tapio Rainio is 24th, Juhani Länsikorpi is 22nd and Eeva Heinonen is third in the women’s category and 93rd in the overall competition.

Olga’s movements were freed

Moscow (HS)

Soviet Union top gymnast Olga Korbut is free to do any kind of movements in competitions. Talks about banning his movements as too dangerous have not led to results.

The International Gymnastics Federation has decided that no movement parts will be eliminated due to difficulty or danger.

Olga Korbut, who won three gold medals at the Munich Olympics, can develop her incredible series freely.

There is still enough ore in Kiruna

Lark (HS)

Kiruna there have been quite a few rumors about the death of the mining society due to the end of ore.

However, bags are not packed in Kiruna, because the ore is claimed to last at least a hundred years.

Almost thirty ore trains a day go from Kiruna to Narvik. There is already so much stone piled up under the ground under the open sky that the twenty-story high office building of the mines remains low next to it.

Torsten Göransson, director of the Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB, says the situation is simply that the company is unable to deliver as much ore and ore products as it would like.

“There is enough ore and there is demand, but increasing the supply is tied to the lack of transport possibilities”.

LKAB has found an ore deposit of 80 million tons in Kaunisvaara. If mining operations are started there, it has been considered to transport the ore from Kolar via Finland to the Perämere.

