HS 50 years ago 18.8.1974 | Women’s victory dance – men’s day of mourning

Erkki Paananen

Ten in losing positions by a point, the men of the Finnish national team left Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday to listen to their team’s professional captain Jorma Kinnusen’s worm readings.

The situation is brighter for our women. The lead is 11 points before Sunday’s departure.

The first day of the track and field match between Finland and Sweden, not even for the men, gives reason to sink the ax into the well: there are things to be happy about. That is, among other things, Riitta Salini’s speed and great superiority in the women’s 400 meters, as well as the time of 50.5 (second best in the world); Markku Kukkoaho’s powerful run (45.5), Pekka Vasala’s good fitness and Lasse Viren’s will to win.

“Just like that, Kukkoaho”. The professional captain of the national team, Jorma Kinnuse, had reason to congratulate the Oulu resident, who set the Finnish record.

To top it all off, the second day is traditionally Finland. Last year, a 36-point victory stretched from a tie on the opening day. – –

Seppo Tuomis was not allowed to compete in the national team because he was found to have run first in the 5,000 meters of the Kaleva Games in Jyväskylä under the influence of ephedrine.

According to a study reviewed in Sweden, Tuominen’s sample contained 60 milligrams of ephedrine per liter. In the samples of Stig Wetzell and Ulf Nilsson, who were banned from the world hockey championships last winter, the amount was about 15 milligrams.

“It could be that way,” said Tuominen, not knowing how to explain the origin of ephedrine.

“At least it hasn’t come from the drugs. Something from other substances”, guessed Tuominen himself.

Seppo Tuominen

The Espoo oil tower is already scratching the sky

Juhani Vainio

Espoo The elevator towers of Neste’s headquarters, which is rising on the shore of Keilaniemi, currently rise to a height of 87.6 meters above sea level.

Sixteen floors await around them: landscape offices, concrete elements, managers’ rooms, representative offices, cleaning closets.

In Keilaniemi, Espoo, the 87.6-meter-high elevator towers of the Nestee tower block surround the building. The towers were made as slip casting, 3.5 meters per day.

We are talking about defrauding the taxpayers, a useless monument, a rapist of the landscape.

Most of the 150 men who are building in Keilaniemi today are more calm about the meaning of the construction project.

“Well, that monument… well. It’s like when money moves, some of it always gets lost in the pocket of the Duna ring. A nice house will be built from this.” – –

Originally, the head office was supposed to be 24 stories high, but in May 1971, the Espoo Town Planning Board made a decision according to which the maximum height was set at 16 stories. – –

The head office will be completed in the fall of 1976. Its total volume will be 140,000 cubic meters and the total floor area will be 28,500 square meters.

Multinational companies are taking over the world

Tellervo Yrjämä

Multinationals companies, mainly American and their European and Japanese imitators, have spread like an octopus around the globe and grabbed the world’s most important raw material resources and capital flows.

Nation-states are already rich in the eyes of multinational companies, even though the control of the states, as well as of international organizations, is not able to bite into their actions. – –

However, the most revolutionary thing about multinational companies is not their size, but the way they perceive the world – they see the whole world as one economic unit. They are the first institutions in world history that make plans based on the whole world.

Greece: We will not continue negotiations

Athens/Ankara (UPI)

Greek government confirmed on Saturday that it would stay out of further talks on Cyprus unless Turkey withdraws from areas its army seized last week.

The leader of the Turkish Cypriots, Rauf Denktash, meanwhile, said in Ankara that the Turks will establish their own government in the occupied territories if Greece and the Turkish Cypriot leaders refuse the peace talks in Geneva.

Greece plans to aspire to become a full member of the EEC

Athens (Reuter)

Greece intends to seek membership of the European Economic Community (EEC) as soon as circumstances permit, the Greek government announced on Saturday.

Greece became an associate member of the Economic Community in 1961, but the agreement was suspended in 1967 when the military seized power.

The champion singer returned home

Juhani Aromaki

I fill 40 years next year. Even if I can sing until I’m 60, I find that I can interpret music quite superficially.

Annukka and Martti Winter and the joy of walking in a Finnish mushroom forest.

I have made a career of never trying to raise my head above others or use my elbows. I have done what I thought was right.

It’s hard for me to be grateful that I’ve accomplished something. Because what has already been achieved is already gone. And what lies ahead is what we reach for.

It’s hard to say what this Anttola landscape means to me. However, I am overjoyed when there are still big perches coming out of the lake and I get to swim…

These are Martti Talvela’s thoughts in August 1974 in a Finnish mushroom forest.

Two-meter-tall Martti Talvela pokes around with a basket of mushrooms in a fresh, damp forest in Anttola near Mikkeli. When Annukka’s wife finds a treat, Martti Talvela’s lush laughter can be heard everywhere.

Martti Talvela is natural in this landscape. At the end of the 1960s, Annukka and Martti Talvela were teachers at a village school a couple of kilometers from their summer hiding place. – –

He has achieved almost everything, but he still has “small nice things” that he would like to do: a tour of Japan in the next few years and seeing Australia just for the sake of new regions.

Martti Talvela, the world-famous Finnish bass singer and most recently the main character of the Savonlinna Opera Festival, has lived and sung abroad until now. However, now he has moved his base to Finland.

Raatikainen did not get sick in Moscow

Yleisradio CEO Erkki Raatikainen returned on Friday from his three-week vacation from the Soviet Union.

The information presented in Finland about Raatikainen’s heart attack on the trip is not true. Raatikainen did admit that he stayed in the Kuntshevo hospital in Moscow for a few days, but he was only given a thorough health check-up there.

The trip was an official senatorial trip that Raatikainen and his wife made at the invitation of Sergei Lapin, head of the Soviet Radio and Television Committee. According to Raatikainen, such trips always include a medical examination.

After the studies, Raatikainen traveled to the shores of the Black Sea in Sochi to spend his vacation.

The unique Archipelago Sea takes shape as a national park

Pyry Lapintie, Archipelago Sea (HS)

Archipelagic fishermen consider poachers on speedboats to be the worst rapists of nature. Fishermen wouldn’t care too much about tourists either, if economic reasons didn’t force them to do so.

Here come the protectors of the archipelago: Göran Wide pulls the hose of the Archipelago National Park Commission in Nauvo’s Lökholmen. The committee got to know their target for five days before starting their work.

The Marine Guard was responsible for the transportation of the Archipelago National Park Commission. The chairman of the committee, professor Stig Jaatinen, and the secretary, Göran Wide, emphasized the importance of the sea guard also as guardians of the future national park area.

When the Archipelago Sea becomes a nature park, it is necessary to organize monitoring of the area. However, the islanders fear that the supervisors will become policemen who will limit their freedom. – –

They fear that the state is going to buy their land by force. The state, on the other hand, has only bought areas intended for sale in order to prevent them from becoming targets of land speculation and thus being used in a way that is harmful to the nature of the archipelago. – –

If nothing is done, the archipelago will face inevitable destruction and a complete change in its character.

All political groups agree on this. The members of the committee, regardless of party affiliation, consider nature conservation and the improvement of livelihood opportunities for the original island population to be necessary.

A myth called Leonard Cohen

Tuukka Kangasluoma

With Leonard Cohen has a considerable reputation, at least in certain circles: as a singer, the man is almost a myth.

We feel a voice that is both soft and creaky at the same time, both monotonous and flexible – at the same time full of tenderness and irony, the suspicion of everything.

And the poems, which have now been published in Finnish under the simple name “Laulaja” (from the collection “The Spice-Box of Earth”, fin. Jarkko Laine – Otavan’s OK-kirjat 1974), are roughly the same as the voice.

Leonard Cohen is a Canadian Jew born in 1934. He belongs to a minority in his country, received a harsh, old-fashioned upbringing in its circle – a wealthy Montreal merchant family, and was ready to rebel against it from the very beginning. – –

Since then, he has been successful as a poet and singer until he became an idealized celebrity. At the same time, he has also received a barrage of accusations; he is stuck in loose anarchism, they say – and the finger is pointed at his house in the Greek archipelago.

Of course, this is exactly how it is not easy to be a villa owner these days, especially not when the group also includes role models and models of rebellious youth.

Paul Breitner to Real Madrid

Madrid (UPI)

West Germany the national team’s hard-shooting defender Paul Breitner, 22, will play in Real Madrid next season. Breitner, who scored the second of West Germany’s goals against Holland in the World Cup final, signed a three-year contract with the Spanish club.

Real Madrid did not want to disclose the transfer amount.

