HS 50 years ago 18.2.1974 | Zero temperature was not Miedo's but plastic's

Swedish opened the skiing events of the World Championships with a full hit.

At the last minute, Thomas Magnusson took plastic skis as his secret weapon and immediately went on his way.

Juha Mieto, crowned champion of Nollakeli, pushed with shoulder strength on her wooden skis and forced herself to win the silver. – –

The atmosphere in the Finnish camp was mixed after the competition, by no means disappointed, although many expected Miedo to win. After all, second place at the World Championships is a great achievement and silver is Juha's first ever medal at the World Championships and Olympic level. – –

The confusion of the atmosphere was primarily caused by Thomas Magnusson's sudden change of skis. Until now, he has skied Järvinen with fiberglass-based wood skis, just like Mietok.

A mild silver peek.

The representatives of the Swiss Kneissl factory have been hyena-like chasing the Nordic top skiers, and on Saturday afternoon Magnusson took on the plastic skis, did a two-hour test run and tried them on the morning of the competition day.

“45 minutes before the start of the race, I decided to abandon Järviset and I am happy with my decision. I had an incalculable benefit from the plastics,” said the 23-year-old world champion.

Children's works on display in Vantaa

Kaarina Sinerkari

Only after Thomas Magnusson had won the world championship in 30 km skiing in Falun after half past two, a buzz started to arise in Vantaa's Sunday children's event.

The group of 30 children at the beginning got new playmates at a fast pace after this.

The children's event was organized by the Vantaa Kindergarten Teachers' Association for Keskuspuisto's civic school in Tikkurila. – –

In Vantaa, the event will be accompanied by an exhibition opening on Monday in the lobby of the city hall. It aims to tell about the goals, working methods and results of the kindergartens' work. Photos and works made by children are eligible.

Kindergarten teachers are afraid that they will start to be replaced by other educators when there is a severe shortage of trained people.

Work in kindergartens is not just dressing, feeding and putting children to sleep, but developing the child's mental, intellectual and physical being.

Junior Keijo Kuntola beat even the men of his time

Suonenjoki (Olavi Varoma)

Kouvola Esa Hämäläinen, Lemin's Esko Saira and Kurikan's Keijo Kuntola were each in their own class in the first SC competition of 10 km biathlon.

Esa Hämäläinen, the smiling boy of biathlon, took the men's Finnish championship in 10 kilometers.

Esa Hämäläinen, the winner of this sport at the PM and MM inspection held three weeks ago, beat the recent PM visitors, although the best of them were absent.

Esko Saira was almost a minute and a half better than old champion skier Erkki Ala-Honkola in the age group, losing to Hämäläinen by just exactly one minute.

Keijo Kuntola, a creator known to young people, was the best in the competition, beating even Hämäläinen by 13 seconds.

Keijo Kuntola's tough fitness continues. At Suonenjoki, he defeated the rest of the competitors and won the youth championship.

Muska and Maarit

Julius Heikkilä

Muskan valtti is an emotional and uncursed approach to songs, the interpretations of which you won't find any problems even if you search.

Johnny B. Goode, Saturday is thundering, All last night, not to mention the loud Krokotiili rock, Bad girl or Jambalaya, you can't get much more out of it. – –

Maarit, like Muska, is “the brat of the rock season”, which time forces into a certain kind of Joplin mold. But Maaritpa is no longer so sensitive to being led by others, but wants to choose her mood songs for her albums as well. – –

The most obvious case is Merimies made famous by Pepe Willberg, which is a very demanding and ambitious undertaking from both the singer and the singer.

Maarit turns out to be a singer, but not a personal one in this case; the leisurely, lazy phrasing is borrowed from Pepe, down to the smallest drawing.

On the other hand, better a borrowed foreign interpretation than one's own bad one, if a talent like Maarit's was still worth trying, i.e. getting one's own sailor.

In addition to Pepe, Maarit seems to have been influenced by Isokynä Lindholm.

The helicopter roared onto the White House lawn

Washington (UPI)

Stolen On Sunday, a 20-year-old soldier flying a helicopter was contacted by the police in the Washington area.

He eventually landed on the South Lawn of the White House under police fire. – –

White House security guards tested the bullet-riddled helicopter on Sunday before it was taken away.

The Secret Service questioned the helicopter pilot shortly after landing. The man was identified as Corporal Robert Preston of the 6,061st Transportation Squadron from Fort Meade, Maryland.

Police in Maryland were chasing the helicopter that Preston stole from his squad at 1 a.m. local time on Sunday night. – –

The helicopter entered the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and then flew into downtown Washington, a police spokesman said. Preston turned on all the lights and swung for five minutes on the Washington Monument at a height of two meters.

Preston then flew toward the White House as if he intended to crash into it, a police spokesman said.

Salla got a horse from UKK

President On his 24th visit to the Soviet Union, Kekko's daughter, Matti Kekkonen's daughter Salla, also accompanied him to Moscow.

On Sunday, Salla Kekkonen went to choose a horse from a world-famous stud farm outside of Moscow, which her grandfather had bought for her.

Salla Kekkonen spent Sunday evening at the Bolshoi Theater.

Together with Ambassador BO Alholm's wife, Mrs. Anneli Alholm and Embassy Assistant Rene Nyberg's wife, Mrs. Kaisa Nyberg, she watched the ballet performance “Princess Ruusunen.”

During her stay in Moscow, Salla Kekkonen has lived in a government guest villa reserved for her use in the Lenin Mountains at the confluence of the Moskva River.

Spice of violence

Jukka Kajava

Saturday evening literally gushed out superficial entertainment in the style of Columbo, Space Travel, Two Floor People, Sherlock Holmes and so on.

Columbo, that slightly sleazy but likable policeman, was once again on an adventure investigating the murderous manias of the gentry.

Insofar as this Columbo is a nice man, he usually only needs one body, this time a beaten youth. Columbo himself usually does not resort to violence when solving problems. – –

Columbo's popularity has been assumed to be due to the fact that in the series, the lower-middle-class hero imprisons the wealthy.

That and the role of the hero, skillfully acting Peter Falk, will probably be a question for a long time.

But also, as in the Consolation with Wine episode, about the exoticism of red sports cars and charming psychopaths, which makes even violence look like the piquant spice of a distant way of life.

Hello, Hello, Hello!

The English-language program series Hello, Hello, Hello is intended for preschoolers, in the third part of which calls are made on the phone. Also featuring Cecil, Geoffrey White and Cissy, Kareen Taylorsson. At 9:15 a.m. on TV 1, repeat on 21.2. kio 17.10.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

