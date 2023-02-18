HS 50 years ago 18.2.1973 | Layered clothing is suitable for skiers

Textile skiers are their own chapter, but absolutely no one can survive without textiles.

More important than fashion for the average skier, however, is the appropriateness of the outfit. The former does not sacrifice a single thought for it, unless attracting attention is the purpose that sanctifies the means.

Unfortunately, most of the so-called ski fashion is downright dangerous, not to mention uncomfortable.

Right now, it’s appropriate to wear waist jackets and slightly shorter slalom pants, even if you haven’t practiced slalom even in your dreams. – –

Second layer: over the undershirt is a cotton flannel shirt and a sufficiently loose woolen sweater. The ski pants are knee-length, so it’s good to wear woolen tights over the cotton tights. You may also need a scarf.

A decent ski outfit should protect against cold, wind and moisture. A good ski outfit is built layer by layer, and each layer can consist of several pieces of clothing depending on the weather and the situation.

Experienced downhill skiers wear a mesh shirt with large holes as the bottom, which has the function of preventing sweat from the skin from being absorbed into other clothes.

However, not everyone is enamored with this admittedly slightly rough shirt, but chooses a regular cotton t-shirt closer to their skin. Cotton long socks for the legs. – –

Depending on the weather and the trip, you need either woolen trousers or woolen tights over long trousers. This woolen layer is the second in order and its purpose is to keep the skier warm.

On top of that, a third layer is definitely needed, which protects the skier against wind and moisture.

Third floor: the red-black skier in all its glory. You can add a couple of woolen sweaters under the anorak if the wind is strong. The cap must be large enough to be pulled to protect the ears and forehead. Wool mittens inside the leather gloves.

Messages without exceptions

Kurikka (Jaakko Luoma)

of SM skiing the messages could very well have been handled by exception. That’s how clear the game was and there was little blood change.

This way: Kuusamon’s Erä-Veikot are champions for the seventh time in a row in the men’s relay. For the third time in a row, Valtimon Vasama in the women’s relay.

Both Kuusamo and Valtimo were also clear early favorites. Valtimo’s girls had to fight for victory, but for Kuusamo, Kurika’s Saturday was just a happy family event. Like a family party.

Kuusamo family celebration: from top left, coach Jouko Alakoski, Osmo Karjalainen, Kari Kämäräinen, Manne Liimatainen and Kalevi Oikarainen from the first team and Olavi Määttä (bottom left), Urpo Kämäräinen, Kyösti Säkkinen and Martti V. Määttä from the second team.

Young people need cheap housing

My youth housing has also been started to be considered in Finland on a broader basis than only regarding students.

Nuorisoasuntoliitto ry, founded at the end of 1971, commissioned social worker Helmi Hirvone to report on youth housing activities in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

He explains the central questions in this study. According to it, Sweden’s situation is in many respects similar to Finland’s. Urbanization is further along there and many of the puzzles we are thinking about have been solved there. Some of the solutions have been found to be bad.

The most extensive plans concern the construction of small apartments for all those who need them: migrant workers, the disabled, students, small families, working young people.

In Denmark, youth apartments have already been built into ordinary new buildings for all people. Both students and working people are accepted.

For Finland, Helmi Hirvonen recommends a more flexible construction, which e.g. would make it possible to enlarge and downsize the apartments according to the needs of the family conveniently by connecting an adjacent small unit to the apartment.

Pienyksiö would also serve as a home for a growing-up child in the phase of separation from the family.

On Tuesday, the cards are put on the table in schools

The first ones school council elections are held with strong political connotations.

The representatives of the voter associations of the Kuhmo joint high school’s school council elections delved into thinking, at the principal’s urging, how to avoid the effects of the election battle tearing the school community apart. As a result of the discussion, Hannu (left), Pekka, Lauri, Markku, Veijo, Liisi and Vesa signed an agreement: the election battle will be held in the open.

The youth organizations of the five political parties have nominated candidates as follows: the Social Democrats 1,500, the People’s Democrats 2,000, the Center Party 1,500, the Coalition 7,000 and the Liberals 500 candidates.

There are about 300,000 students eligible to vote in the election and about 30,000 teachers. When they vote next Tuesday, they will choose the members of the councils, which will be six to ten depending on the number of students in the school, half of them teachers, half students.

In addition, auxiliary members are elected, who have the right to speak, but not vote, at the meetings. They are under 15 years old.

Fairy tales and adventure for children in movies

Sunday there are even two new programs in the children’s shows this week, the Soviet fairytale novelty “Magic Mirror” at the Capitol and the new Swedish film Pippi Longstocking; this is based on the institutional television series.

Peppi can be found at the Axa theater – except now on Sundays during the day – but also in the evenings at 7 pm shows.

“Magic Mirror” (Korolevstvo krivyh zerkal) is directed by the well-known author of fairy tales Aleksandr Rou.

The educational fairy tale based on Vitali Gubarjev’s script is in the form of a handsome and eventful fantasy adventure.

The little girl Olja is led into the kingdom of false mirrors, where lies and hard-heartedness flourish and where all good feelings, honesty and sincerity are forbidden. Evil is even worshiped and rewarded.

Every subject of the kingdom, except for Olja, who is not visiting, also has two characters – a real one and a fake one.

Emmat and upright ears for retirement

Helsinki waiting for air defense missiles in case of a possible bad day, a significant milestone has been reached in the development of Finland’s overall defense as a result of more than a decade of work.

In the future, the infantry operational units of our main weapon will be able to be completely armed with the new Finnish-made assault rifles m-62 and light machine guns m-62.

In professional language, the event is called the transfer of infantry to one cartridge.

The recruits who entered the infantry last Wednesday no longer have to familiarize themselves with equipment from the Second World War. – –

The lightness of the new weapons (cf. diagram) improves the troop’s terrain mobility, and the rate of fire increases their firepower, especially at short shooting distances.

Even so, the experiences provided by the new night sight show that the combat effectiveness of our infantry units will improve even in dark conditions with assault rifles.

Will the two-part pin save Tvh millions of marks?

Piikkiö (HS)

What the road master has gone to Ritamäki when it drives like that. But it’s not the road master, it’s Rauno Aaltonen who drives.

He test drives the roadmaster’s car, which has the same new studs as his own car. Those Salakarin Heikki studs.

Rally master’s style example: Rauno Aaltonen has been experimenting with two-piece studs since autumn. Not on international fields, though, because there are too many “curious” people.

Studs that have been developed for four years. For which time, money and brain work have been sacrificed. Which are now beginning to be in a pattern where commercial production is floundering.

If these studs live up to their promise, the gentlemen of the road and water engineering department here and elsewhere can heave a sigh of relief. Because these would be more road-friendly than before. – –

The fact that the pin actually works like this is because it is really different from regular pins.

This consists of two loose parts: a sleeve and a movable central part. With the help of these, it is possible to regulate forces in different directions even better.

The most important thing is that the decisive force in terms of road consumption, i.e. the punching force, can be adjusted as desired. That is, as small as it can be dropped without reducing the pin’s holding power.

Young Bertolt Brecht in the jungles of the 20th century

Sole Uexküll

“Human loneliness is so endless that even hatred between two people is out of reach”.

In the jungles of Brecht’s Cities at the Tampere Theatre: fighters Jarkko Rantanen and Juhani Niemelä on the upper level, destroyers Tapani Perttu, Virpi Uimonen and Tuija Vuolle on the lower level.

This is the main theme of Bert Brecht’s youth play Urban Jungles, which he started writing in the fall of 1921 when he was in his early twenties, with the aim of depicting the big city as a hostile, impenetrable jungle.

The dive into pre-Brecht takes place at the Tampere Theater, where Eugen Terttula has chosen his director’s visit as a play in the forests of cities, which has not been performed in the Nordic countries until now.

The experience is fascinating, a bit like watching the superimposed photos of very familiar faces from distant and present years, a layered sum of taken-for-granted and surprisingly different features.

Will the entire 1910s be dismantled in Helsinki?

Eira the owner of the only red brick house in the area plans to beautify his neighborhood by building a new building that better suits it.

On January 27, Helsingin Sanomat reported on this new kind of reasoning in the latest destination of the already familiar new construction frenzy.

The brick house at Armfeltintie 8 in Helsinki’s Eira is from a time when very little was built in our country. With its demolition, an entire art-historically interesting style phase and a building that enriches the cityscape would disappear, says the author.

Architect Jarl Eklund’s own residential and studio building was completed at Armfeltintie 8 in 1918, and unless the complaint made to the County Government is able to quell the owner’s feelings, the house will soon be accessible only with the help of old photographic material. – –

Eklund’s house is considered aesthetically worthless because it is not found in the list of valuable buildings recently prepared by the Finnish Museum of Architecture.

It is also considered suitable for demolition because it does not represent the same period stylistically as the majority of the buildings in the area.

Based on this idea, we end up in a situation where one generation is given permission to demolish all such buildings that do not happen to be beautiful according to its generally accepted notions of beauty.

Riitta Nikula

art historian

Helsinki

Pasi Oikarinen

