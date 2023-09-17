HS 50 years ago 17.9.1973 | Kaarle Kustaa, a popular king

Stockholm (Kari Kallio)

He entered the yard of the Helsingborg hospital alone in the cool autumn darkness.

Saturday night, which was about to get dark, turned into a bright day in an instant as the flash lights of the newspaper photographers flashed and the television lamps focused on the young man who was walking seriously.

The modern industrial and informational society welcomed its new king.

Crown Prince Carl Gustav, who had prepared his whole young 27-year-old life for just one task, was now alone. – –

His school’s crown prince attended an upper-class Swedish boarding school in Sigtuna, north of Stockholm.

In the spring of 1966, he completed his matriculation examination at the same time as his classmates. Writing and sports were Carl Gustav’s best subjects.

The crown prince was soon called Tjabo among the people, which showed that he had been accepted.

As the years went by, the celebrity hunger of family and women’s magazines also grew. The Crown Prince became one of the best known and most read celebrities in Sweden.

His popularity also seemed to be growing at the same pace, as shown by an opinion survey conducted a few years ago, in which more than 70 percent of young people his age thought that Tjabo is also a future king.

Junta prisons full in Chile

Extensive political purges are underway in Chile.

Supporters of late President Salvador Allende are executed or imprisoned in prison camps in Santiago and the countryside.

It is believed that there are already more than 3,000 political prisoners on one of the prison islands.

Between curfews, Santiago residents are allowed to replenish their food and fuel reserves.

This is what Chilean sources say, who Helsingin Sanomai’s journalist Sakari Määttänen in Buenos Aires has interviewed by phone.

At least in Santiago, the armed resistance continued on Sunday.

Jet fighters and helicopters of the military junta circled the city to destroy the last strongholds of resistance.

A Chilean street scene: a young man who has just recognized a relative killed in the fighting, a coffin and a soldier. See also Lost Police: 6-year-old girl missing in Vuosaari, Helsinki

Allende’s widow, Hortensia Bussi de Allende, was able to leave the country for Mexico on a plane sent by the president.

The plane left for Mexico with dozens of Chilean refugees, among them Allende’s children and grandchildren and a sister who was a congresswoman of the Socialist Party.

Mona-Lisa smiled in the main role

Two times were recorded for Mona-Lisa Pursiainen, one of which, taken with a wristwatch, follows ME. GDR’s Rita Kühne and Suomen’s Pirjo Vilmi have clearly fallen behind.

Athletics national match The audience (26,541 who paid) gathered to watch the second day’s races got excited a couple of times by the contributions of Finnish runners: Tapio Kantanen won the 3,000-meter hurdles, Pekka Päivärinna’s kiri was the fastest in a good 5,000-meter run.

The first stages of the steeplechase: Tapio Kantanen moves to the top, followed by Mikko Ala-Leppilampi (3) and DDR’s Jürgen Straub. Romualdas Bitte of the Soviet Union has tripped over a water barrier on the track and Waldemar Cierpinski of the GDR falls over.

However, the character of the second day of the country event won the public’s favor from outside the event, from the filler events: Mona-Lisa Pursiainen ran 400 meters in a new Finnish record time of 51.27.

Pentti Kahma’s last grimace and bet… the birth of the winning throw.

The women of the club are in a class of their own

Turku (HS)

HJK’s the women won their third football championship with a clean game by overwhelmingly defeating TPS 4–0 (2–0) in the final match of the final tournament played in Turku.

Oulu Palloseura beat Kuopio Pallotoveri 2–0 (2–0) in the second match on Sunday, but the team from Kuopio still won silver thanks to their better goal difference, and the team from Oulu had to settle for bronze.

Only Kelkka and Löfman knew how to use a club

A lot not given to the baseball people in the season finale between Mestarit and the rest of Finland.

The champion team Puna-Mustat took a somewhat unnecessary 2–3 defeat from the best team of the republic.

Both teams were full of good outfielders, but good hitters were almost completely absent.

Puna-Musti’s Kari Kelkka and the rest of Finland’s Markku Löfman were the only decent hitters on the field.

Puna-Musti’s Kari Kelkka strikes with precision. Tarmo Pääkkönen waits his turn looking worried.

Mäntynen’s crane statue was unveiled in Turku

Turku (HS)

Chilly the weather and drizzle froze the atmosphere of Turku Day, which was held for the 13th time on Sunday.

Still, there were more than enough people for the numerous events of the day.

The general topic of the day was Turku as a music city, a rating that cannot be invented in celebratory speeches, but which the population center has to earn itself, as the mayor Väinö J. Leino stated in his opening speech of Turku day. – –

Artist Jussi Mäntynen’s sculpture “Kurjet kaivolla”, which the artist Mäntynen has donated to the city of Turku, was unveiled on Turku Day.

During the day, a statue and two memorials were put up to beautify the city.

Artist Jussi Mäntynen’s “Kurjet kaivolla” was unveiled in front of Turku City Hospital’s internal medicine department.

The restored grave monument of Finland’s first composer, councilor Erik Tulindberg, was unveiled in Turku’s old cemetery, and the commemorative plaque of the Aurora society in front of the city library.

Sylvi is coming to the village

To Tampere My own admired and loved Sylvi Salonen, 53, has appeared on television several times in addition to theater.

He has been seen in various parts of plays, he has accounted for himself and entertained others.

Sylvi Salonen, Tampere’s admired and respected actress, who is currently enjoying a state artist grant. See also Doping | Russian Anti-Doping Agency: Kamila Valieva was not guilty of a doping violation

As a thank you for her merits, Sylvi Salonen is now the first Finnish stage artist to receive a state artist grant. He got it for three years from the beginning of this year.

Sylvi Salose has the image of a “great person”.

It is due to the fact that he has proven to be a strong personality when performing as himself. He has also played roles that have been apt to increase this reputation.

Sylvi Salonen will be a guest on TV during the fall. According to him, the program has even got its name: Our guest is Sylvi Salonen.

The bull replaced the polar bears

Ontojärvi (HS)

As a tradition this summer, the formed bear parties in Kainula have eaten bull and listened to the stories of bear hunters, so that the bull would start to taste at least a little bit like a bear.

Ontojärvi resort in Kuhmo has nurtured bear hunters with real bear meat for years, but this spring the bear hunters were faced with a surprising situation.

As many as six bobcats were marked on the tourist brochures, but there was no information about bears.

The local game management association had forbidden the hunting of the king of the forest as a waste, and the local nature conservation organization Lentua-seura was cruel in its own way.

The end of scavenging meant quite a leveling for the bear, and the roasts were not caught.

In the first five games, the hosts complained and brought a bull to the table, but the bear hunters ordered to the place were genuine with everything.

For the sixth and last hunt, it was already worth putting a small announcement in the newspaper: “The bear had fallen. Karhunpaijai includes bear men, e.g. Väinö Heikkinen from Kaksinkantaja, who has shot 28 kings of the forest, and Eemi Kähkönen, who has fought with a bear. The scars are still visible on the face.”

The bear meat was intended as a taste experience, the bear meat as a spice – to be seen and heard.

