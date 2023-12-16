HS 50 years ago 17.12.1973 | How a name is born and dies

Risk of acceleration, Ritva Liikkanen (HS)

From the Persian city Kolittajanmäki is coming again.

The village villain who crawled into the bend of Kiihtelysvaara's hill and its joyfully promiscuous past is a stylistic example of how a name is born and how it dies.

The staging point of the former freight route never made it onto the map as a Persian city.

But there was an inn, there was a fully equipped cafe and there were a lot of other services. And so it was named “city”.

The inn has closed its doors, the cafe must have burned down. The information office has been deserted, the trunks have been broken.

Aarne Turunen (right) has lived all his 46 years in the center of Persian Town without knowing more about the origin of the name. Turusenk's house will soon be deserted: he and his five cats will move up to the hill of Heinävaara, where Niilo Vatanen, 38, already lives.

The Persian city seems to have received its name in three different ways, depending on the sources.

Just like, for example, that the old Rahtitie, signposted from the far East, has also carried that name among the spices and expensive fabrics.

The second story begins with the unknown car driver Lainee and her bus, which in the early days of the car's history, she used to cart passengers from the city of Joensuu towards the eastern borders of Kiihtelylsen.

In Mr. Laine's view, a restless and questionable life was lived on the slope of Kolitajanmäki, and so he named the place Persian Town based on his own confused antipathies.

The third and immediately most plausible option cannot be understood by anyone other than a person who has surrendered to the subtleties of the local dialect.

This solution is best illustrated by a small example. When a person from Eastern Finland manages to bewitch the parties of his fellow residents, he tells it succinctly like this: “Maa hevonpersieen!”

Suddenly, in the course of history, Persian becomes Persia.

Radio patrols watch over Helsinki's Christmas tree forests

The mounted police officers, who guard Keskuspuisto against Christmas tree thieves, also have walkie-talkies for communication.

Twenty with the strength of a man, the city of Helsinki guards its forests from annual Christmas tree thieves. The guard lasts more than Christmas Eve, and it is most effective on the holidays and holidays before the eve.

“Until now, no thief has been caught in the act, that is, carrying the moon out of the forest, but fresh stumps and tracks have been found. The guards have also surprised a few people in those trees and prevented felling attempts,” said forester Eero Huima from the city's forestry department.

Helsinki has around 10,000 hectares of forest to guard, more than half of which is in the Espoo, Vihti and Sipoo area.

Guarding is provided by the city's own men, mounted police and outside guards hired as additional forces.

For the first time, the guards have walkie-talkies, and one patrol has a dog with him. There are radios both on car patrols and with security guards.

“Especially car radios have proven to be practical. If necessary, they can be used to isolate an area and call the authorities for help,” said Huima.

Passengers slowed down the test run of articulated trams in Helsinki

“Strangely it squeaks, but it goes fast”, were the most common statements at the tram's ten stops on Sunday, when the people of Helsinki got used to traveling in the new articulated trams for the first time.

During the first day, the passengers did not really get used to passing through the doors of the new articulated carriages. Many did not know that you can also enter from the front door if the passenger has a monthly pass or usually a ticket in advance. Then the driver checks the ticket. Only those who buy a ticket have to go through the back door through the normal financing route.

Exiting also caused difficulties on Sunday, as many tried to leave the street through doors other than those in the middle of the carriage. It was mainly the lack of habituation of the passengers that slowed down the first day of operation of the articulated carriages.

Articulated trams are gray and orange. The maximum speed of the new carriages is 50 km per hour.

Sukeva prisoners warmed up with “guests”

Kuopio (HS)

Over 80 prisoners have been transported from Sukeva Central Prison to Kuopio, Mikkeli and Pelso prisons due to an oil burner problem in Sukeva prison. The prisoners will be transported back to Sukeva at the beginning of this week.

The heat has been on in the prison since the beginning of the week, because the fault has been fixed. No damage has been caused by the fault in the oil bulb.

From Skutnabb, Käpylä's champion, despite Mäkelä's hard work

Ori Hyry's rhythmic extension of the front leg didn't help until victory in the final trots of Käpylä. Harri Laaksonen's Veli-Matti (1), who shot in the last corner, raced like an arrow the rest of the way, winning by a few centimetres.

I'm visiting the final trots offered fans of trotting sports excitement, speed and great races for all the money.

In terms of sportsmanship, the fastest heats of both races represented the best performance, where Frances Min and Veli-Matti took the victories really wonderfully.

The victory of the drivers' league went to Erik Skutnabb, whose catch this season was 20 first places. Tuomo Mäkelä narrowed the gap to one point after riding no less than three victories on Sunday.

Mäkelä was not worried about the change of last year's championship of the drivers' league to silver.

“This almost feels better than my own victory. After all, it's always great when a former apprentice takes the championship from under his teacher's nose,” said Mäkelä with a knife-like twinkle in the corner of his eye.

More horses with toto money

Minister Heimo Linna (k) proposes new ways to solve the fuel shortage; the horse population must be increased. In Linna's opinion, betting money from horse races should be used to support horse breeding farms.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linna spoke at Ilmajoki on Sunday and complained that Finland's agriculture and forestry have been developed too sensitively depending on the international situation, for example the development of the horse population.

Linna said that in 1950 there were 409,000 Finnish horses, in 1960 there were 251,000 and at the end of June this year there were 48,400. Currently, the number of domestic horses is estimated at 44,000. There are 3,650 warm-blooded horses in the register.

By October 24, 1,014,000 kilograms of horsemeat had been imported as a raw material for the sausage industry.

“One can only draw one conclusion from the development that has taken place. Urgent measures to increase the horse population are necessary. My opinion is that special measures must be taken to support horse breeding. There are opportunities for this by using part of the funds accumulated from the totalizator operation for this purpose,” Minister Linna said.

Special postmark

Alex's from Christmas street, the public receives a special Christmas postage stamp for their Christmas broadcasts.

For this purpose, a special mailbox has been set up at Kolme Seppa, the sign above which explains the matter in Finnish, Swedish, English, German, French, Russian and Chinese.

From Jylkynkivi to automation

In Keuruu is a telemuseum.

Over the years, regional manager Ossi Laukkanen has collected a lot of objects that tell about the decorativeness of telephone traffic in the past.

Using CEO Veikko Johansson's idea, Keuruu has more than 300 years of tradition in wireless communication. The tradition can be seen as having started with Herpman's boys using cobblestones. It sent an emergency message and had a range of 10 km.

Keuruu is not a beginner in telephone traffic, which later became famous.

More than 75 years ago, the municipal doctor NJ Arppe, the deputy pastor Joe Schroderus and the lawyer Kaarlo Julkola got a license to establish the central stations in Keuru and Multia and to draw the line between them.

In 1898, Keuruu Telefooniosakehtiö was born, which in 1922 was changed to Keuruu Puhelin Oy.

Telephone machines from the turn of the century can be seen in the Keuruu Telemuseum. Also on the shelf is a collection of different insulator models that have been used in telephone lines.

Telemuseo, a small rarity in its kind, presents telephone machines from the beginning of the century, decorative and intricate. They have been yelled at via Jämsä to Tampere and Helsinki. Rum and certink have been ordered through them, forest trades and train expenses have been discussed.

On the day when the Keuruu network group was officially connected as the 47th telephone floor group to the automatic long-distance telephone network, the telemuseum told about the history of the development.

Christmas baubles were found in the tent

Police surprised a pontikka manufacturer who was making Christmas spirits in Pyyniemi, Savonranta, and poured 60 liters of the finished substance and 550 liters of rank on the ground.

The mixed laborer, suspected of being guilty of unauthorized manufacturing, was found in a tent equipped with an oil heater, which was well-grounded in the forest next to a gently babbling stream.

The cooking was interrupted when the police arrived.

The liquefied gas-powered equipment was in good condition and the sugar was stored in 200-liter barrels.

Will we kill the tiger too?

in India in 1900 there were more than 40,000 tigers. 1973 there are less than 2,000 of them.

Many reasons have led to a steady decline in the numbers of this world's most handsome animal and a symbol of Indian forest life: roads built to meet the needs of heavy industry and modernizing agriculture; extermination of tigers' wild game, elk and antelope; shikari hunters' predilection for tigers' heads and loins.

If those few tigers that are still alive are not left alone, they will soon be only a memory left.

“Plan Tiikeri” represents the last hope for tigers still living outside zoos. – –

In order to protect tigers, it is also necessary to protect the animals it uses for food and the vegetation from which those herbivores get their food.

The purpose of “Suunnitelma Tiikeri” is precisely to perform this versatile and skill-demanding task.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

