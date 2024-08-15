HS 50 years ago 16.8.1974 | “Ships are not sold with relationships”

Jussi Salmi

Minister Tankmar Horn belongs to the Finnish cigar ladder.

However, he is more of a civil servant than a factory worker with bells and whistles on his stomach.

Twenty years in the service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have left their mark on the CEO of Oy Wärtsilä Ab, who turns fifty today.

On the other hand, the past half century has hardly left any other marks on the long and slender Horn, although these years have included a lot of things that the rest of us dream about: living in faraway countries, persistent trade negotiations and big deals.

– –

“Ships are not sold with relationships,” says Horn, when asked about the effect of acquaintances made in the trade policy department in handling the current job.

“However, it is clear that these acquaintances and friendships from previous years contribute to the fact that it is easier to discuss many issues.”

Discuss the matter, not the inappropriate sideburns

Pirkko Kolbe

Case Denmark is by no means an exception.

For example, TV announcers, newsreaders, commentators and journalists know that people are not as interested in the presented issue as the straightness of the tie, new hairstyle, checkered jacket, bags under the eyes, the width of the mouth, possible weight gain or weight loss.

A beard or long hair is a direct source of outrage. “It’s that screeching noise again.”

Writing journalists feel that embarrassingly often people who disagree with their story ignore the matter and make assumptions about the writer’s personality.

– –

In recent years, political vocabulary has also been added to the inappropriate discussion. If someone doesn’t like something presented in public, they label it as an opinion belonging to the opposite political camp.

It’s not uncommon for a journalist to receive two phone calls after his story: “You’re a communist.” “I have never heard a more fascist idea”.

– –

Whenever we feel like saying to someone else: “You’re stupid for talking like that”, perhaps we should turn to look at ourselves.

I guess it’s not me who’s stupid.

An old acquaintance

Jukka Kajava

At home today In the last broadcast, more than for many weeks, it was the old familiar Today at home: inconsistent, attitude and not addressing irrelevant topics.

Of course, it is important to stress the importance of eating vegetables again and again. However, knowing that vegetables are at their lowest price right now, while they are still very expensive, seems like a handful on an empty stomach.

The vegetable chef, on the other hand, gave way too easily in his preaching of plant growth. Or what he could mean when he threw a frying pan of sausages on the table for a “beginner vegetarian”.

Puliukos out of the parks

Isn’t it the state owns farms with a labor shortage? Couldn’t these pulzars be taken there?

First, they would repair the old buildings into an apartment, then they would do an 8-hour work day in the fields and forests. In their free time, they could sauna, swim and fish.

Couldn’t you try this shape?

Been watching for years

A third of Cyprus in the hands of the Turks

Famagusta / Nicosia (UPI)

The battles In Cyprus, on Thursday, they concentrated on the east coast of the island near the important port city and resort of Famagusta.

According to the announcement of the Turkish General Staff, the forces led by it had the upper hand in the Famagusta area on Thursday evening while the city and its ports were under the control of the Turks.

On Thursday, Turkish army units traveling east from Nicosia reached the coastal city of Famagusta, which surrendered almost without resistance.

– –

Greek Prime Minister Konstantin Karamanlis said in his speech on Thursday evening that Greece cannot intervene in the situation in Cyprus because of the distance between the island and Greece.

He assured Greece that it can defend itself.

Karamanlis accused the military government ruling Greece of causing the situation in Cyprus with a “crazy” coup attempt in Cyprus. He said the military government submitted to the Turkish landing in Cyprus.

Turkish Foreign Minister Turan Günes said in Geneva that his country is ready to resume peace talks even now and believed that they will be continued in a few days.

In Nicosia, rockets fired by Turkish planes even fell on the lawn and parking lot of the Hilton Hotel.

The evacuation of tourists began

Ladies, children and the elderly were the first to get a plane ride home when Finnish tourists were evacuated from Greece on Thursday.

The first Finnair DC-8 brought 187 passengers from Rhodes. The plane landed at Helsinki Airport shortly after noon.

The second plane was scheduled to arrive early in the morning.

Citizen Nixon was subpoenaed for trial

Washington (AP)

of the United States Former President Richard Nixon was subpoenaed as a witness in the trial of his former domestic policy advisor John Ehrlichman on Thursday.

Ehrlichman is accused of complicity in covering up the Watergate scandal.

Nixon is now facing trial as an ordinary citizen for the first time since his resignation last week.

The formal challenge was filed in federal district court by Ehrlichman’s attorney, Andrew Hall.

Forced austerity received a harsh verdict

Extraordinarily On Thursday, the plan of the chairman of the center party, finance minister Johannes Virolainen, received a unanimous verdict, according to which FIM 600-700 million would be collected from wage earners for the escrow accounts of the Treasury.

The front of opponents immediately stretched to the top from left to right, from communists to constitutionalists.

The unanimous rejection came from central labor market organizations and banks.

Kepu’s group was the only one that accepted the proposal in principle.

The mallard should be shot instead of the mallard

Eagle (HS)

With the bullies is facing an exceptionally bad duck autumn.

With the exception of the mallard, the brood yield of almost all duck species was significantly lower than usual.

The mallard, which is our most popular game bird, has been hit hardest by the chickadee.

In the ducking season that starts on Tuesday, taxation should mainly be applied to mallards and other small ducks.

The mallard, or mallard, has increased weakly throughout the country. The mallard is the largest of our semi-diving ducks and usually comes in large numbers. The general coloring is grey-brown, the wings are white underneath, the belly is brownish. The edges of the tail are white or light brownish, the white stripes are clearly visible on both sides of the wing mirror. In flight, wingbeats make a hissing sound.

Tavi is a well-proliferated species in southern Finland. It is the smallest of our litters. The general coloring is grey-brown, the wings are partly very pale underneath, the belly is almost white. On the upper surface of the wing, the white line on the front side of the wing mirror stands out very clearly. Flight very fast and often fluttering.

Duet for cannibals

TV 2 at 19:20

Susan Sonntag, the director of the evening’s Swedish film Duetto for cannibals, is a famous American writer and critic.

Sonntag, who was born in 1933, has at least Matka Hanoiin (1968) translated into Finnish.

Duet for cannibals is Sonntag’s debut film, which he also wrote the script for. The film was completed in 1969.

– –

Adriana Asti, who plays Francesca, is Italian, one of the leading actors. He has acted e.g. In the films of Bertolucci and Pasolini.

Lars Ekborg, who plays the role of Bauer, has also been seen in Finland in many Bergman films, and in 1968 he was chosen as Sweden’s best TV performer.

Gösta Ekman, Tomas, has also appeared in many films.

Adriana Asti (left), Agneta Ekmanner and Lars Ekborg in a cozy bedroom in Susan Sonntag’s film Duetto for cannibals.

The two faces of entertainment: Marlene Dietrich and Tamara Lund

Today, one side of the two faces of entertainment belongs to Marlene Dietrich (above), the other to Tamara Lund: Radion ro at 19:00.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

