HS 50 years ago 16.12.1973 | The designer of the miniskirt is ready for the museum

Heli Setälä

of London a very unusual exhibition has opened in the city museum, Kensington Palace. It boldly breaks all the familiar museum rules, both regarding the topic of the exhibition and the age of the exhibits.

The topic is Mary Quant and her work, i.e. mainly clothes, from the fifties to today. – –

The most significant thing about Mary Quant is that she was an icebreaker who paved the way for others.

King's Road is known as a fashion street by everyone, even those who have never been to London. Mary Quant was the first to open her new boutique there in 1955. – –

Mary Quant is perhaps best known internationally as the inventor of the miniskirt.

Much more important than the mini skirts in his collection were the simple bodice skirts he produced, which in their clarity and usability fought against all currents of the “official” fashion of the moment. – –

Mary Quant was the first to experiment with the use of plastic fabric in clothing. This is how happy rain clothes were born.

He also tried many kinds of artificial materials, but returned to natural fibers, considering them healthier.

Getty freed — without an ear

Rome (AP)

Paul Getty III arrived in Rome on Saturday afternoon several hours after he was found standing in the rain near a southern Italian city.

The 17-year-old grandson of an American oil millionaire was missing for five months. – –

The boy seemed to be in quite good shape despite his long imprisonment and the loss of one ear.

The young man told the police who found him on the road that the ear was cut off by the men who kidnapped him in Rome five months ago.

Getty's family reportedly paid the kidnappers 17 billion lira (more than 10 million marks) for the boy's release.

Laitisen Viikuna put Finland on the world map

Jussi Otalahti / Mikkeli (HS)

When Laitisen Viikuna got her first pageant title twelve years ago, she got a wreath around her neck and a bag of feed as a prize.

That's all.

There were no cars or world trips. There won't even be groom candidates, unless you order.

World champion Viikuna's life is at an end, his legs can't carry him anymore, now it's time to rest.

Viikuna decided to show that the title of the most beautiful is not enough with these talents.

It ate even more diligently and grew such plump shapes that they had to be supported by special bras. Now at the age of eighteen, Viikuna's life's work has been listed as a world record. – –

Last spring, Anni and Eino Laitinen's world record for the lifetime production of cows transferred to Koivuselkä in Haukivuori was published. However, the time of joy only lasted a week, because the American official sister had reached a better place.

In the final stretch, however, Viikuna far exceeded the final readings of its competitor, who had already moved out of the production fields.

Viikuna and mistress Anni Laitinen have set a world record, which is highly valued in milk producer circles. The host Eino Laitinen states that the records are nice, even if the honor is not the only thing to live for.

The shortage of doctors will disappear in 2000

Vaasa (HS)

With everything the shortage of doctors in our country's health centers will probably disappear in 2000, said medical adviser Aimo Ojala from the medical board in Vaasa on Saturday.

It is particularly difficult for Vaasa county to get doctors. – –

350 doctors graduate each year. Next year, the number will exceed 570 and grow gradually. The peak falls in 1978, when almost 920 doctors graduate.

After 1978, according to Ojala, the shortage of doctors eased quite a bit.

Little Christmases increase gonorrhea cases

Little Christmas increase the number of sexually transmitted diseases every year, warns the medical board.

According to the Medical Board, especially major public holidays and weekends are a time of transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Almost 15,000 cases of gonorrhea will probably be reported there before the end of the year.

Our most common sexually transmitted diseases are gonorrhea and syphilis.

“The patient is more important than the employer”

Pekka Ritvos

Marja-Liisa Rantala would be a refreshing sight as a general prosecutor for any sleaze court.

She is a small, gentle and pretty woman, sure of what she is doing.

Marja-Liisa Rantala says that she heard the first rumors about being fired after the concrete kiln exploded in Vuosaari: “I demand that the other kilns must be inspected as well. This did not please everyone”.

Licentiate of medicine Rantala accuses the medical board of official misconduct, defamation of his supervisor and Lohja Kalkkitehda of unpaid overtime and illegal partial dismissal.

The accusations will be weighed in court in due course.

“This mess arose because, as a workplace doctor, I considered the health of the patients more important than the business interests of the employer,” Rantala claims. “In revenge, they tried to deprive me of my doctor's rights”. – –

Rantala, 27, believes that her case clearly shows the current state of workplace health care.

“The employer is satisfied as long as occupational diseases, work accidents and absenteeism are reduced”.

“But when money would have to be invested in preventive occupational health and safety, the interest ends strangely”.

Vilho Heikkinen has lived in Saseka's barracks for five years. “Rantala is the best doctor who has ever been here.” See also Lula bets on an ideological alliance with Colombia to regain popularity in South America

Rhythms to traffic lights

Helsinki traffic lights should be synchronized in such a way that vehicle traffic can proceed smoothly thanks to the “green wave”, but in practice the principle does not work well enough.

For example, on Mannerheimintie, a motorist may have to run into a “red wave” every now and then.

Such irregularity of traffic lights is negative in many respects. – –

Jerky driving consumes a lot of fuel, which is a significant aspect, especially in the days of the energy crisis. Unnecessary consumption of fuel also means unnecessary exhaust gas and thus no unnecessary pollution.

General ceiling speed throughout the country

Size the general ceiling speed is set to the ground.

It is believed that the government will reach this solution on Tuesday, when it decides on the energy saving program.

It applies to industry, real estate, households, lighting and transport. – –

Even at this point, it is certain that in addition to the recommendations, the government will decide on certain restrictions.

It is also certain that Finland will not go along the lines of Central Europe by banning traffic at the end of the week, but that the measures will only focus on reducing car speeds.

A great family game: curling

Marjut Svahn

Which can you start a sport at the age of ten and still enjoy it at the age of 80?

In which sport is the family a team that can compete victoriously?

Sweeping is important to control the progression of the stone. Experiments have shown that effective stoning pulls the stone several meters forward.

Curling is this sport.

The old sports giant defines curling as “a fun and lively winter game for the elderly, which, however, cannot be counted among the actual sports”.

Curling is unknown in Finland, although it was played in Vyborg at the beginning of the 20th century.

Today, Hyvinkää is the sport's base, where Finland's first curling club was registered four years ago.

The people of Hyvinkää got their enthusiasm for curling from Helsinki, where in 1962 the club was founded as a place to play in the Zoo. – –

Curling has also participated in the Olympics twice, in 1924 and 1932. The international association was only born eight years ago.

At the top, precision work is demanding and it takes years to learn. The exact orientation of the stone is no longer enough at the master level; it must also be given a circular motion to dislodge the congested stones.

Swedish teenagers want the right to strike

Swedish the teenage union demands the right to strike for students and a hired student representative in every school, says the magazine of the Swedish elementary school teachers' union.

The union also wants the right to negotiate with the principal and teachers in those cases where disagreements between students and the school are not resolved in the schools' cooperation bodies.

In their own opinion, the students do not have any influence in their schools. For example, they cannot change the teaching.

Peat is a significant help for Finland's energy needs

Peat with the right arrangements in advance, there can be a significant energy security period if the import of foreign fuels is prevented.

This is what the combustion peat committee considers in its report completed on Saturday.

In total, about 6.3 billion tons of usable fuel would be obtained from Finland's peat resources. The amount would correspond to 1.9 billion tons of oil in calorific value.

Peat resources should be investigated now, marshes should be reserved and prepared for production.

The committee calculates that a total of 6.3 billion fuel tons can be obtained from peat. The amount corresponds to 1.9 billion tons of oil in calorific value.

Volvo 144 Grand Luxe

Matti Jansson

Safety and pollution are the topics of the day in the automotive world. We build prototypes of electric cars and safety cars that have not made it past car shows. – –

In the new Volvo, the safety bumpers are so dominant and massive in appearance that it is hard not to notice them.

Even though the car is otherwise solid, at first glance they don't really seem to fit in place. But after a little getting used to it, the bumpers of the old model look weak and insignificant. – –

Nothing comes for free in a car. Volvo's good finish, safety and power cost FIM 41,600 in GL form, which is quite a lot of money to drive.

The question often arises whether security will become too expensive this way. The best results would be obtained simply by increasing the use of seat belts.

Volvo's good success is by no means entirely based on visible facts. The high price is not as high as it seems after all; it is compensated by an exceptionally good resale value for a car of that size.

The latest Bond movie

Live and Let Die is the name of the new James Bond movie. The director is Guy Hamilton again, but Bond himself is new, familiar from the TV series, Roger Moore. The film was filmed in New Orleans, Jamaica, near the Caribbean Sea and sometimes in London. Another feature of the film is the role of 1,500 crocodiles; they were found at a large crocodile farm in Jamaica. One peak of speed is performed in a fierce race of high-speed engines – that's how it goes.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone