HS 50 years ago 16.10.1972 | Centenary in Pori

“Congratulations in the name of society, a 100-year-old theater and wishing it a long life would be the same as congratulating one’s eyes and wishing it a future without cataracts,” said Prime Minister Kalevi Sorsa, speaking at the national main celebration of the 100-year-old Finnish theater at the Pori Theater on Sunday.

Pori, the first midwife of the Finnish-language theater born 100 years ago, celebrated the anniversary with many expenses, which were enough for both nationalism and legitimate local patriotism.

Two festive exhibitions, the actual exhibition in the Pori theater and the other smaller one in the Otava hotel, whose glamorous upper floor hall has been transformed into passenger rooms in our theater history, introduced Pori 100 years ago and the long history of the theater in Pori, starting from club theaters, and its present up to the regional theater network.

“Finnish society is in the middle of a drastic change event, and it cannot happen with the fewest voices. Because it also happens in our theater, because different concepts clash violently within it, we can conclude that Finnish theater is an organic part of Finnish society, it lives”, Prime Minister Sorsa said.

2,000 exercisers in Impivaara

Alexis Kiven and the landscapes of the seven brothers experienced a record rush on Sunday: more than 2,000 fitness enthusiasts tested their endurance in the sixth Impivaara run.

Nurmijärvi’s gravel road was filled for a moment after Impivaara’s mass marathon runners set off on the three-penny corner. Along the way, the group of 2,000 runners quickly broke up and at the finish line there was already more than three hours between the top and the tail.

The group has more than doubled from last year.

The bang of the anti-aircraft cannon sent the runners past Jukola’s house and Kive’s birthplace into the raven and swamps.

From Palojoki in Nurmijärvi, it was a 30-kilometer route to Helsinki’s Pirkkola. The atmosphere of the run is described by Kive’s own words: “There was loud shouting, running and hustling, and sweat flowed like a flood from their faces.”

Annikki Hyttinen accidentally came to the starting point of the men’s thirty and decided to run the men’s distance, when he would not have had time to start in Venlo. And Annikki beat dozens of men.

Most of the people from Impivaara were very fit.

At the end, 1,870 brave people flew in, compared to 900 a year ago.

The oldest runner was 77 years old.

For those who misjudged his condition, according to Kive’s words: “He sat on the edge of the ditch with his hair disheveled and gathered new strength, gusting hard.”

The cars were allowed to give way to the masses of marathoners, who rolled along the Nurmijärvi road. At this point there are two kilometers behind, 28 ahead.

General ceiling speed available soon

Cars the maximum permitted speed should be urgently limited.

The basic speed should be set at 70 kilometers per hour, demanded the state candidate. Pekka Tavaila at the traffic seminar that continued on Sunday in Kiljava.

Depending on the road, the upper limit could also be 90 km/h or 110 km/h.

In Tavaila’s opinion, speeds should also be significantly limited in cities and large conurbations.

In Sweden, consideration has already been given to lowering the maximum permitted speed in urban areas to 30 kilometers per hour.

According to Tavaila, the new speed limits would reduce accidents, mean savings in vehicle prices, and save currency and road funds.

Did you remember to pay for the caretaker’s help?

Caretaker considered a handyman who can do everything and is always available.

The janitor’s jobs are well defined.

Good manners should include offering compensation for extra tasks, but residents often don’t know this.

Kaarlo Peräkasari, the chairman of the Finnish real estate workers’ union, the joint organization of janitors and maintenance men, knows how to tell the most amazing stories about what a janitor can be asked to do.

An extreme case would be the request for help that the janitor had to accept in the middle of the night. The phone rang, and there were two lonely women on the end of the line, who asked the lovable caretaker for some entertainment.

The story does not say whether the caretaker agreed to the request or not…

See also A week of no sugar, a month of no drink: this is the secret of the challenge Plant manager Armas Sinilaakso raking autumn leaves. This is part of the caretaker’s contractual duties. It is unclear to many people what the janitors’ collective agreement contains. In this way, it is easy to ask the caretakers for services that would have to be paid for separately.

Smp’s field staff scolded Vennamo

Party leader Veikko Vennamo’s hard-nosed ways of commanding Smp’s troops led to resistance on the field on Sunday.

In addition to the unofficial reprimands, Smp’s Central Finland district organization unanimously condemned Vennamo’s decisions on the dismissal of MPs.

The chairman of the district, MP Olavi Tupamäki, predicted the dissolution of the entire party due to the party leader’s activities against the Association Act, and recommended Vennamo’s relatives to rely on the regulations of the Guardianship Act.

The price of beer is going down, only spirits are going up

In restaurants the price of average beer for sale drops by an average of 30 percent throughout the country.

Mild wines also become somewhat cheaper, says Master Tauno A. Tuominen from Alko.

The price of A-beer remains roughly unchanged in restaurants, and spirits become more expensive, with the exception of Häme county; there the price of alcohol drops.

Corporate democracy is either a hoax or a utopia

Employees have experienced the whole corporate democracy as quite a shambles or at least a utopia, announced Ilmari Kosonen, chairman of the Metal Workers’ Union II, at the corporate democracy seminar.

Relatively big struggles have been fought for even small reforms.

In addition, the employer’s recent measures have given the impression that even the workers’ current rights are being curtailed in every way, said Kosonen.

The employer-initiated realization of corporate democracy mainly serves the preservation of the capitalist system, Kosonen warned.

Because of this, the employer is ready to grant workers certain apparent democratic rights.

Mental poverty in the way of export growth

Vaasa (HS)

Spiritual the lack of capital slows down the export of Finnish engineering skills.

There are not enough engineers, lawyers and financiers with international education in Finland, complained at the Vaasa University of Economics’ seminar.

Information about new foreign projects is also not received quickly enough in Finland.

Lahti Reipas cup champion

Football The Finnish Cup traveled to Lahti for one year.

A brisker, more direct and stronger game brought a clean 2—0 (1—0) victory over Vaasa Palloseura in the final match.

Reipas appeared for the fifth time in the final match. For the second time, you would win.

Bad weather and an empty stand (582 paid) did not inspire the players to do great things.

Matti Sandberg (no. 14), the scorer of the brisk second goal, being congratulated by Pekka Kosonen, the scorer of the first goal.

Kennedy plans to investigate allegations of election spying

Washington (New York Times)

Senator Edward Kennedy, as chairman of the US Senate’s legal committee, has ordered the start of “preliminary investigations”, so-called The Watergate wiretapping scandal and the charges of political sabotage and espionage in the presidential race.

Half of New York’s high school students use drugs

New York (New York Times)

Nearly half of New York City’s high school students use “psychoactive” drugs on some regular basis, says a recently published Fleischmann Commission report.

The commission has been investigating New York State’s education system for more than two years.

While reporting that drug use and sexually transmitted diseases were widespread in the state, the commission demanded new and more effective measures from school authorities to combat these problems.

The worst plane crash in history

Moscow (Reuters)

All a total of 176 people were killed in a plane crash near Moscow on Friday evening.

As of late Sunday evening, Soviet officials had not provided any confirmation of the figure, which is believed to be accurate because it came from normally reliable Soviet sources.

If this figure also remains definitive, the accident was thus the worst in the history of civil aviation in the entire world.

No suitable paper

Sixty a worker staged a sit-in strike at a paper mill in Stoke on Trent, England.

The men said that there is never paper in the factory toilets.

The men who work the night shift always brought their own toilet paper with them.

The paper produced by the factory is not suitable for toilet use. (UPI)

