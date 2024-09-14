HS 50 years ago 15.9.1974 | The panda couple received a festive reception in London

London (Reuters)

Two Chinese pandas, who were carefully petted all the way from Beijing, arrived in England on Saturday in a specially equipped plane amid a festive reception.

The press and television gave Chia-chia (venerable) and Ching-ching (crystal clear) the VIP treatment as the animal rarities were transferred from the plane in their pale green transport boxes.

These two rare giant pandas, found in the wild only in China, will be London Zoo’s most privileged – and undoubtedly most popular – animals. – –

China donated the pandas to England last May when Conservative Party leader Edward Heath visited China.

It’s time for a fur coat

Anna-Liisa Wiikeri

Turkey is not a disposable item if it is not an heirloom either. Fierce competition weeds out too special, bad quality and shoddy work without mercy.

The youth fur coat has become its own concept, an example of which is two Turkistukku jackets. An opossum jacket costs just under 1,900 FIM, a wolf jacket a little over 1,700 FIM.

This winter’s Finnish fur is as graceful as a jacket, when it is not reminiscent of the Russian princess’s spectacular fox cape. Dark colors and multipurpose models are popular.

Little by little, we start taking fur coats out of summer storage. The most far-sighted have already allowed the necessary repairs and possible changes to be made to their coats during the quiet summer. Then when it gets cold, you take it and lift your neck.

Happy is the one who didn’t shorten his expensive valuable coat when the mini fad came. Now there is something to take.

Population reduction ecologically justified

Hämeenlinna (HS)

“Finland the regulation of the population of the nation to the level of two million must begin immediately. The most suitable body for the task would be the Ministry of Environment and Community Planning, which could be the current national planning office with expanded tasks and powers.”

Specialist teacher of biotechnology instrumentation at the University of Technology, dipl.ins. Taisto Leinonen presented the idea at the Finnish Unesco Commission’s environmental education seminar. However, the publicity his proposals have received has annoyed the majority of the seminarians, who think that the “issue line” has been badly overshadowed.

Film fall promises good things

Paula Talaskivi

Good the news for the people of Helsinki is the information about the completion of the long-awaited Maxim theaters – the first and second. The opening of both will take place at the turn of the month, says Kinostro CEO Ilmo Mäkelä.

Screams and Whispers by Ingmar Bergman: Harriet Andersson.

The opening film will be Ingmar Bergman’s Shouts and Whispers, which has been ardently awaited and won awards all over the world. I guess it will keep Kakko in possession for a long time next year.

At the opening of Ykkös-Maxim, the “worldwide” horror film, William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, will be shown.

To stay famous. Robert Bresson’s documentary-style Jeanne d’Arc, carried over from last spring, has long been the object of admiration for film enthusiasts around the world, as has Chaplin’s Ramppivalot, which was again eagerly awaited.

Cannes incidents in our fall films also include e.g. Fellini’s wonderful Amarcord. – –

Federico Fellini’s Amarcord: Bruno Lenzi, the Frog and the Schoolgirl.

Jack Clayton’s Golden Hat: Mia Farrow and Robert Redford.

The most anticipated ones are already due to their worldwide popularity, e.g. Jack Clayton’s Great Gatsby (Robert Redford and Mia Farrow), as well as Peter Bogdanovich’s film adaptation of Henry James’ turn-of-the-century romantic tragedy Daisy Miller.

Billy Wilder will also get a new film Home, starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

Karpov computer winner 5–2

in Moscow today, Sunday, and starting on Monday, the final match of the World Championship candidates between two Leningraders, 43-year-old Viktor Kortshnoi and 23-year-old Anatoli Karpov, is this year’s main event in the field of individual chess. Its winner will play against 1975 world champion Robert Fischer, 31, in the title match.

Anatoly Karpov

When the American “whimsical bag” gives up the match, his challenger becomes the world champion. – –

Based on the information “entered” into it, the Moscow computer has won SM Karpov with such clear numbers as 5-2.

Veijo Meri interpreted the medieval testament

Tuukka Kangasluoma

Best the way to familiarize yourself with world literature is to translate it. Somehow this is what Ezra Pound once said, who also took his part in putting words into action and had time to learn a lot over the course of his life.

Francois Villon’s testaments make anyone think, so it’s no wonder if his Finnish translator Veijo Meren does as well. Because Villon’s world is not beautiful and there is no need to talk about comfort. – – In November, there are more of these classes on offer, one of Vaateliasjos is about to be a funny classic in the Finnish language, even in its gloom.

When I didn’t get enough information about Francois Villon, I had to translate his poems into Finnish. This is what Veijo Meri says, who this autumn has surprised even his publisher: nobody knew about the secret work until the writer walked to Otava and put a bunch of poems on the table.

Those poems were the last bright moment of the evening of the Middle Ages, Villon’s secular if at times also darkly philosophical fragments “Le Petit Testament” and “Le Grant Testament”. Now they will be published in November under the name “Testamenti” – as a subsequent act from more than five centuries ago.

Norway enters the oil era

Kari Kallio, Stavanger (HS)

in Norway the oil debate is gradually gaining momentum. Oil has already been pumped from the North Sea for a year, but only now have the countries started to think about the effects of oil on Norwegian society in a broader sense.

The Stavanger of contradictions: a street meeting of counter-fairs asking whether oil is desolating small communities.

The Stavanger of contradictions: fishing vessels give way to oil tanks.

In connection with the big oil exhibition held in Stavanger last week, there was also an important oil conference. The oil people were talking there. The “Friends of the Earth” movement would have liked to participate, but its supporters were not allowed inside. So a counter-fair was organized, in connection with which oil was also talked about, but not its drilling, pipes or technology.

At the counter fair, they talked about the impact of oil on Norwegian society, oil and the money it brings, of which Norway itself can only use a part.

Jaakko Pöyry and staff

Juhani Aromaki

Which week, from Tuesday to Friday, CEO Jaakko Pöyry, 50, invites his closest men to a meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the company’s office on Kornetintie in Helsinki.

“Everywhere in the world, we hold the keys in our hands. It is necessary for the end result, but we can give routines to the English people in our African projects, for example,” explains Jaakko Pöyry.

On Thursday, September 12, 1974, the company’s management team takes a position on new jobs: out of seven surveys, Sweden and Spain, among others, are accepted, while South Vietnam is rejected.

Jaakko Pöyry and his staff are the world’s leading designers of pulp and paper mills: from Enso Gutzeit’s Summa mills, through Sweden, Switzerland, the Soviet Union, Brazil, Zambia, Indonesia to the United States. Jaakko Pöyry’s fingerprints are visible everywhere.

Jaakko Pöyry’s afternoon is unusual: he is inaugurated as an honorary doctor of technology at the University of Technology. He stands in the middle of the four professors, the youngest, with a master’s degree in engineering.

Jaakko Pöyry graduated with a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Technology in 1948. Jaakko Pöyry was awarded an honorary doctorate from the same institution on September 12, 1974.

On the golf course, it is easy to talk freely with customers. Golf is an important form of commerce right across the border, already in Sweden.

“I have always been more of a practical man than a scientific talent of the highest order”.

Tourism collapsed in the summer in Europe

Pauli Oinonen

Tourism industry has suffered its worst setback in years in different parts of Europe this summer.

The “rich American” is becoming a strange freak, the English have stayed on vacation on their home island – some because of the tourist agency bankruptcy that marred the country a few weeks ago – and tourists have had to flee for their lives from Cyprus.

Only in Spain was the end of summer better than expected, but the rush of tourists will remain temporary there as well. – –

However, the decline in the number of tourists in the eastern Mediterranean would not have needed even a war to accelerate it – any more than the Court Line’s bankruptcy due to a particularly heavy tonnage. Tourism is the first major industry to be hit by the global economic recession.

According to some estimates, the increase in the cost of air travel due to the rise in oil prices, the rampant inflation in Western countries and generally uncertain future prospects have this year cut a piece of the European tourism industry’s cake that corresponds to the growth of the last three years.

Employees are running out

Sven Wikström

Finns the psychiatrists of labor policy – the labor authorities – have diagnosed a strange disease that spreads from the swollen ankle of the Finnish mother towards the rarely visited head. It’s a labor shortage.

It already seems that the entire Finnish labor force reserve, including Swedish-Finns, will be needed in the domestic labor market already this year. Most would be needed already. – –

Swedish-Finns who are trying to move back are directing a barrage of accusations towards Finnish employers.

According to the authorities, salary is not a decisive factor. Someone who is considering a move will have second thoughts, perhaps because there is a big difference between a Finnish and a Swedish employer.

People often come and stay in Sweden because they have fun at the workplace, even if they don’t have fun in the country itself.

Guitar school

The guitar school is an 18-lesson course that anyone can use to learn to play the guitar – including you who have never considered yourself musical and even you who can’t read sheet music. Guitar school starts on 10/6 on television’s number one network. Today at 17:45 we will see a program where Eveliina Pokela and Jouni Larnos tell more about the Guitar School.

