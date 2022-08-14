HS 50 years ago 15.8.1972 | World record and Bedford behind

I like it too the pressure on Lasse Viren’s shoulders under the 10th and 15th run of the Olympic Games grew even more.

On Monday evening, in the record test at the Stockholm Stadium, Viren took the two-mile world record with a time of 8:14.0.

Viren dominated the last two laps of the race like a champion, before that British Dave Bedford, who arrived in Stockholm from a training camp in France, took care of the pace.

Bedford turned out to be vulnerable in the final stretch, just like in Helsinki at the European Championships. He finished sixth in the race.

Lasse Viren said everything went according to plan.

“It’s good that Bedford kept up the pace!”

The failed Brit showed a sour face. He was not prepared for such a hard knock right on the eve of the Games.

Coca Cola ads are surprising in Poland

Warsaw (Reuters)

Polish announcements have appeared on the capital’s streets and in newspapers, in which a seductive-looking blonde proclaims that Coca Cola has come to Warsaw.

However, Poles are more surprised by the Western advertising campaign than by the drink itself, which began production in July.

Pepsi Cola is also produced in Poland, but both have a bad competitor, the Polish imitation Polo-Cola, which has been on the market for several years.

Large advertisements on the sides of red trucks say that cold Coca Cola is refreshing, and advertisements in the country’s government-controlled newspapers praise the drink’s properties.

Coca Cola, which until now was considered a symbol of the decadence of the Western way of life, started to be produced in Poland in July, five months ahead of schedule.

The finale of Keimola rock replaced the beginning of rap

Julius Heikkilä

Barb the old proverb is believing: the third time is true.

That is, when the goddess of the weather in Keimola on Friday and Saturday was very serious and sprinkled tears of rage on the necks of the listeners, now on the third day she allowed herself to smile even more brightly.

The President of the Republic — this year’s unofficial champion of Finland in the sprawling pop music series — started according to his rank and created a hard finish as he progressed up the table with a gradually increasing system.

The first song was probably a bit of a surprise for many — Bob Dylan’s “Blowin in The Wind” — which admittedly suited these windy conditions well.

After returning from the British Isles, the President of the Republic has mostly focused on playing well, and this time they didn’t deviate from their adopted habit either.

The old seasoned Wigwam continued with the same certainty as the opening band. The style principles are just completely different compared to the previous one.

While TP takes daring trips in the spirit of adventure in the musical terrain following all kinds of paths, W rocks the rhythms of rock with his own direct and more problem-free way of progressing.

Pekka Pohjola is a unique talent among these talents, and even if he only plays basic patterns on the chords, it also happens so quickly, with a good sound and a flexible beat, that you often find yourself listening with bated breath just to his musical acrobatics.

Smp’s “democracy”

By formalizing parties with legislation and by giving them state support have tried to promote the realization of democracy.

However, the implementation of democracy by parties and especially within them has often proven to be at least questionable.

Rarely has the centralization of power and the prevention of deviant voices been handled so directly and palpably as at the Smp’s party meeting at the turn of the week.

Smp’s rebels were crushed with a heavy hand.

The party office had already made sure in advance that the opposition’s representation would be as small as possible.

At the meeting itself, meeting techniques were used to ensure that there were few speeches criticizing the party leadership and solutions that were unpleasant to it.

To top it all off, the opposition MPs are said to have been required to put their names on a bill of 10,000 marks in order to “mitigate the consequences of the mess” they caused.

You can check the election lists on Tuesday

Last the mailing of notification tickets for the municipal elections in Helsinki was missed. The election lists can be seen from Tuesday, but the cards will not arrive to voters until Wednesday.

The right to vote can be checked at the places announced by the election boards from 15 to 21. 8.

The doors are open on weekdays, i.e. also on Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Instead, on Sunday 20 August, the checkpoints are closed.

Checking the right to vote is important, especially if there is no announcement ticket in the next few days.

You should bring the card sent by the election board to the inspection site. The addresses of the polling place and the inspection place are also marked on it.

Posti had prepared for a bigger backlog in order to mail the notification tickets for the municipal elections. There will hardly be any congestion and the ballots will arrive to Helsinki voters on Wednesday.

A Finnish company joins the big club for the first time

Finn the company has entered the world’s largest companies for the first time.

The American financial magazine Fortune has listed the 300 largest industrial companies outside the United States.

Neste Oy, which became the largest company in Finland last year, was 297th in this statistic calculated on the basis of turnover.

Fifteen Swedish companies could join the big club.

Dive fishermen racing

Water below, the snorkelers with their harpoons are once again frolicking in Hanko’s waters.

The water was cloudy due to the strong wind, so e.g. the women’s competition had to be canceled — after all, you would have had to dive to a depth of ten meters if you wanted to catch a flounder.

You can see that you get the most points, i.e. 4. You get 3 for perch and 2 for pike, and then additional points always according to weight.

An agent film comes to mind rather than Kala-Eemeli with spearfishers hanging out on the shore cliffs with their harpoons. The people from Turku and Hanko did the best in the competition organized in Hanko.

This time the wins went to Turku, as the Blue Sea team, Ben and Tom Mattsson, speared fish worth a total of 97 points.

Ben won the personal competition after catching 6.5 kilos of pike and perch.

The largest pike he caught weighed 1450 grams.

The best man in the diving anglers’ competition was Ben Mattsson of Turku Sinhaitten. He also caught the biggest fish of the four-hour competition, a pike weighing 1450 gr.

Thousands of French people visited Matti Kurje

Cherbourg (Mikko Taka-Sihvola)

of Cherbourg on Sunday, the commercial port was as busy as in the best tourist days when ocean cruises left the port.

The visiting school ship Matti Kurki was then open to the public. During four hours, 3,050 people and 8 dogs visited the ship.

Most of the visitors were from Cherbourg, some were tourists visiting the city — mainly English — but there were also Finns who were there.

The flow of people from the pier to the ship was continuous, and e.g. the most persistent queued for half an hour to get on the bridge.

Farewell without jewelry

Saigon (New York Times)

Last A US infantry unit has been withdrawn from Vietnam.

The event received almost no attention in the public discourse of the United States, and it was not even made an issue of within the defense forces.

For a long time, the US ground forces had almost no part in the war, which President Richard Nixon has given a new face to.

While reducing American forces in South Vietnam itself, President Richard Nixon has amassed an armada of more than 60 warships and 39,000 marines and airmen on its shores and increased American troop strength in Thailand to about 50,000 men.

Bodyguards protect the Hungarian lottery winner

Hungarian Pal Kovacsi built a luxurious villa, but moved to live in a one-room apartment.

Tibor Torok does not dare to go outside his home.

Janos Foldi has completely disappeared.

All three are victims of the Hungarian lottery.

Kovacsi, a miner living in a small town called Ajka, won two million forints, 307,000 Smk, and built a 12-room villa.

However, he soon lost his friends, who called him “the new aristocrat” and “the count”.

In order to get back into the favor of his comrades, Kovacsi gave up his villa and moved into his old apartment.

“Besides, I feel more at home here. I didn’t feel comfortable in a big house,” he said.

Lotto has become a weekly ritual for 20 million Hungarians.

Tibor Torok had been fishing in the Danube for as long as he could remember.

After winning two million forints, he didn’t say a word, but continued fishing.

Finally, under pressure from his wife, he moved to a large villa.

Word of the victory spread quickly and letters began to flow to Torok containing threats and demands.

The three bodyguards hired by Torok currently make sure that no one from outside gets into the area of ​​the villa.

Torok himself stays stubbornly inside.

Jukka Kuoppamäki on the M-show at 19:00.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

