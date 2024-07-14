HS 50 years ago 15.7.1974 | Sahtia was brought in with a shovel during Joutsa’s idle days

Joutsa, Anna-Leena Pyykkönen (HS)

Here it will be done, even if the boy has drowned in the lake, assures Lauri, the husband of master Aili Manninen. And he doesn’t think it’s bad, because the sahti is not a “nest of any evil” for the Joutsa people. It’s just a kind of thirst drink among other refreshments.

In Joutsa, we make sahti for weddings and funerals. Someone still remembers the old host’s party three years ago, where everyone had so much fun. Others still have the next morning’s hangover in mind, which is known to be severe after the sahti party.

They say that the sahti doesn’t go through as easily as other fish. But if you drink enough, you will need it.

The first official sahti party was held on Joutsa’s idle days on Saturday. There are unofficial crackers in the region every day.

At official tastings (approved by the namesake), the sakht was scooped from a plastic bucket into paper cups. Everyone who redeemed a ticket to the homecoming party received a glass of the substance.

Mrs. Aili Manninen from Mieskonmäki made the party favor together with her husband. He is a well-known and respected master in the locality. However, he does not do carpentry as a profession. – –

The order for idle days was 400 liters. Some of it was made into dark brown, sweet women’s sahti. The second half was used for a few days and became a sharper men’s substance.

Eight sacks of malt and 40 kilos of rye were needed to make the batch. It took four days. – –

Local experts argue about the healthiness of the drink. Lauri Manninen claims that “there is something wrong with the beer if the juice makes it watery”. His wife emphasizes that sahti also contains vitamins.

Those who moved from other places will never get used to a strange beer.

“Flute Urppeema” rowed and danced on Maaninga

On Maaninga we played at the end of the week. For the second time, the two-day “Flute Uruppeema” by the Maaninka people was added to Savona’s summer events.

In addition to evening parties and street dancing, the program of the event that started on Saturday evening includes a fairy tale message and cruises on Lake Maaninkajärvi. (STT)

The Soviet Union ran away – Mona-Lisa won

Soviet Union runners took a clear lead on the first day of the Finland-Soviet cross-country race at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The men of the Soviet Union lead 158–95 and the women’s side has an almost equal difference of 38–24.

Mona-Lisa Pursiainen is recovering [4]. In the cross-country race, the Russians got to watch Mona-Lisa’s heels. Despite the headwind, the end result was the peak summer time in Finland on May 11.

The approximately 9,000 paying spectators who arrived at the venue did not get to enjoy the top results. The women’s relay team, however, made a new SE of 44.3, even though they clearly lost to the Soviet Union.

The only Finnish winner of the men’s land race was Markku Kukkoaho in the 400 meters. Running in Kolea weather, the final time of 46.2 was good.

The Finns’ success on this trip was ensured by Ossi Karttunen finishing second.

For Finns, Mona-Lisa Pursiainen’s victory in the women’s 100 meters was the most pleasing. Despite the strong headwind, Mona-Lisa finished on 11.5, which is close to the top Finnish grosser of the summer.

Markku Kukkoaho took a handsome victory in the international match, although he stiffened badly at the end. The others stayed well.

Pori Jazz’s popularity is growing even though the musical peak was not reached this year

Pori (HS)

Nineties the international jazz festivals in Pori ended on Sunday as rainstorms swirled around the Kirjurinluoto concert venue.

However, the unstable weather could not reduce the popularity of the festivals. According to the organizers, the number of visitors even increased slightly compared to the previous year. In total, approx. 40,000 people participated in the three-day festival. – –

The best part was The Art Ensemble of Chicago’s experimental theater-like performances and the playing of Gary Burton, an old visitor to Finland.

The highlights also included Teljänhov’s Saturday jams, which in turn restored the public’s faith in these events.

On the other hand, Rantasip’s jams can be counted among the hottest performances of the festival, where the mood did not leave for a moment. The performances of Woody Herman’s Big Band and Kom theater’s Kalevala cantata were also cool.

Komi’s rigidity is partly explained by the novelty of the program, which wears off over time. Herman’s efforts were perhaps hindered by the fact that he didn’t get the private plane he wanted.

On Saturday, the Kom theater performed a cantata for four singers and a jazz quartet prepared for the jazz festival in Pori. The cantata was composed by Eero Ojanen. The next performance of the composition is on Monday at the Old Student Hall in Helsinki.

Radio amateurs create their own rescue service

Finland radio amateurs work on their own rescue service to help the authorities. Amateurs have tools at their disposal, which in many cases work better than the official machinery. Voluntary rescue service has been planned and tested with the Finnish Red Cross.

Asko Perho OH1SJ (right) from Rauma and Jan Stenvall OH3GG from Tampere made contact between the OH3A of the Teisko camp and the Finnish ship Herakles sailing in the eastern Mediterranean.

Axel Tigerstedt, the chairman of the Finnish Radio Amateur Association, who camped in Teisko for the weekend, says that the number of easy-to-move VHF devices has increased explosively among radio amateurs in recent years. The devices all work on the same channels.

The Finnish rescue service organization has repeatedly identified the lack of effective communication equipment as a serious drawback. The police, fire brigades and other units each operate on their own channels without getting radio contact with each other.

According to Tigerstedt, a national, official rescue service organization is just being born. It takes a long time before it is ready for messaging. During this time radio amateurs are already available.

Tulli took away three weeks of school children

Customs took custody of the foodstuffs of a group of West German schoolchildren who had come on a “package trip” to Finland in the Eteläsatama of Helsinki on Saturday evening.

According to tour manager Tobias Schmidt, none of the travelers knew about the Finnish customs’ food regulations. – –

Customs took hundreds of kilos of food from the West Germans in Turku in the early days of July. According to the regulations, a tourist may bring a maximum of 15 kilograms of foodstuffs into Finland. – –

Foodstuffs brought by the travel group will be recovered if they are packed together for practical reasons. In this case, customs interprets the foodstuffs as the property of the tour operator.

In reality, however, when paying for the trip in advance, the “package travelers” have already bought the amount of food that falls to their share.

If everyone is carrying the allowed 15kg bag of food, customs can’t do anything. In customs, food inspections are generally perceived as difficult.

Paper as paper does not apply to the waste trade

Money it’s a penny. It’s worth even a little effort to earn it. That’s what the waste paper collectors from Karkkila thought, who tricked the paper buyer by hiding magazines inside newspapers.

In this way, the price for waste paper increased, because newsprint was paid a penny more per kilo than magazine paper.

“They had gone to a lot of trouble to tear the magazines into pieces and fit them better between the newspapers,” says Viktor Kuokkanen, a scrap dealer who works at the Karkkila landfill.

“Here are 69 kilos. It makes two marks and seven pennies”, says Viktor Kuokkanen.

Yugoslavia and the USA started chamber of commerce activities

Yugoslavia and the United States have started a joint chamber of commerce to promote the growing trade between the two countries.

Chamber of Commerce offices will open next week in Belgrade and New York. The office is the first of its kind between the United States and a socialist country, American diplomatic circles in Belgrade announced.

A high level duet

Bonn (UPI)

Federal President Walter Scheel and Foreign Minister Henry Kissinger have planned to sing a duet together. Scheel revealed the plan at a meeting of the Association of German Language Teachers.

However, Scheel thought that the intention had to be rejected as unfit for the head of state.

“Besides, we don’t sing in vocal genres. I would probably just have to hum, and I don’t particularly care about humming,” explained Scheel.

Last year, the union president reached the top of the sales charts with his recording “Hoch auf dem gelben Wagen”.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

