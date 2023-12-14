HS 50 years ago 15.12.1973 | The new arrival of the bicycle

Bicycle is almost as late an invention as the automobile.

Two-wheeled running wheels are known to have been used only since 1816. The running wheel was equipped with pedals in the middle of the 19th century.

According to the Big Encyclopedia, a bicycle was first seen in Finland in Kuopio in 1869.

Soon after, the bicycle was also admired in Helsinki. Cycling became a mode of transportation among other modes of transportation.

Bicycle traffic in our country must have been at its peak sometime in the 1950s.

Cycling has been given more impetus by the threatening reduction of non-renewable natural resources, the environmental harm of motor vehicle traffic and the increase in physical activity.

It has been noticed that a bicycle is a convenient and quite fast means of transport in urban traffic. It doesn't make noise or smoke.

Three types of poison barrels are being searched for in Hanko's landfill

Hanko (HS)

Three type of poison barrels are being searched for in the Hanko landfill with an excavator.

The Central Criminal Police's investigations into the poison case have given rise to turning over the landfill.

No cyanide barrels were found on Friday.

The residents of the village of Täktom went to ask constable Gunnar Winter if they had found barrels of poison. Rune Westerlund estimated that more than a hundred cubes of waste have been turned over with the excavator. Barrel scraps of questionable type were moved aside.

Sako Oy in Riihimäki has sent several loads of barrels to a man from Hanko who had to neutralize waste toxins.

The man hid 34 barrels in the forest and over a hundred barrels in the yard and shed of an acquaintance's detached house.

At least one load of barrels has been dropped from the flatbed of the car onto the landfill.

This has become apparent in research only now.

Hugo Wennerqvist lives with his wife Svea a few hundred meters from the landfill. They have been drinking their well water despite the poison tests. The people of Täktom have already complained to the city of Hanko about the quality of the water and the fact that no samples have been taken from the landfill.

A freight train crashed into the wreath

Lahti (HS)

Locomotive and three wagons were badly damaged after a freight train ran onto the track under repair in Nastola.

The rails had been removed from the track for more than 200 meters.

No one was injured in the accident, which was caused by an incorrectly set gear.

The first group of the clearing crew arrived at dawn to investigate their work site. “Yes, it will rise from there, the only difficulty is the snow flurry and wind here in the open,” said the men.

Articulated trams for traffic on Sunday

Helsinki The transport department's first two articulated trams will start operating on Sunday on line 10.

By the end of the year, there will be four articulated wagons in regular use.

The last ship crashed through the ice

Lappeenranta (HS)

As a whole canal manager Seppo Koivupuro characterized the sixth traffic season of the Saimaa canal, which ends today on Saturday, as quite positive.

A new record was reached in freight traffic and the sailing season was also record long.

The last ship did not leave the canal until the closing day.

The ice cover in Saimaa is already so strong that the m/s Pälli did not get out of Varkaus without the help of a breaker.

Builder's monument for the city of Helsinki

Lord Mayor On Friday, Teuvo Aura received the approximately 11-meter tall builder statue donated to the city of Helsinki.

The concrete national builders' monument on the cliffside of Linnanmäki along Helsinginkatu was designed by professor, sculptor Kain Tapper.

The statue was donated to the city by the Finnish Construction Contractors Association.

Almost 100 m3 of concrete has been used in the builder statue and its weight is over 200,000 kilograms.

Rakentajapatsas, Helsinki's newest work of art, unveiled on Friday, rises to a height of about 11 meters from the Linnanmäki cliff. The surface of the statue has been left untouched after casting and reminds me of the basic materials of construction.

Lucia sang in the clinic

Also at the radiotherapy clinic In Helsinki, they wanted to bring light to the darkest time of the year and celebrated the traditional Lucia festival again.

Miss Lucia was the pretty laboratory assistant Terttu Henriksson.

The Lucia procession started its greeting visit at 7:30 in the morning and echoed Christmas carols in all patient rooms as well as in the outpatient clinic and procedure departments.

According to the story, the patients had been very happy and said that the wait for Christmas had now started nicely.

The Lucia procession of the radiotherapy clinic: laboratory nurse Terttu Henriksson, assistant ward nurse Marjukka Saha, specialist nurse Raija Tiainen and radiologist Kirsti Jäntti.

Pursiainen's new club Pakilan Veto

The Mona Lisa and Pauli Pursiainen will represent the Helsinki-based club Pakila Veto in the next athletics season.

Mona-Lisa, the sprinter who was chosen as the best athlete of the year, is moving from Kokkola's GIF and real husband Pauli Keravan from Urheilijos.

“They joined the club on December 13th and have been representing Pakila Veto since the beginning of the year,” said Markku Kosonen, executive director of Pakila Veto.

“The reason for joining was the athlete-centered PTS principle of our club, which was accepted by both. We guarantee a sports career free from environmental conditions and risks.”

Both have studied in Helsinki, so the transfer to the Helsinki club was expected.

Mona-Lisa Pursiainen, Pakilan Veto.

Pro Dance's award to Marita Ståhlberg

The art of dance the Pro Dance association, which works for good, has decided to present an honorary award of 1,500 marks to Marita Ståhlberg, director of the ballet school of the Finnish National Opera, in recognition of her competent and fruitful work as a classical ballet pedagogue.

The children of Marita Ståhlberg and her colleagues, a total of 70 children and young people, are the group whose best form the core of our dance art, opera ballet.

Marita Ståhlberg's classes maintain discipline without her having to raise her voice. In the photo, the third class of the National Opera's ballet school, whose girls have actually been training for the fourth year. See also Hockey Lions 'ubiquitous nightmare' preparing for the finals: 'In vain begins to fuss'

Joensuu acquires a theater building

Joensuu (HS)

in Joensuu the theater building project is launched.

The hope is that the new house would be available within this decade.

The building project has already been preliminarily negotiated in the Ministry of Education. The ministry gave the plan the green light, so the people of Joensuu are now daring to continue their project.

Timo Ojala, the director of the Joensuu City Theater, and Raimo Piiroinen, the stage manager, have learned to climb nimbly. Set designer Veikko Forsberg's tiny study has been placed on the edge of the ceiling.

Tint and science

Tintin in Haijärvi (Tintin et le Lac aux Requins), directed by Raymond Leblanc, based on Greg's original script.

Paula Talaskivi

Leblanc's work group makes an unusually striking drawing adventure: the pictures are lush and expressive, there is plenty of humor and the action is unrelenting. Surprising story twists and views too.

Not to mention situations that no one else would be able to cope with but a cartoon hero like Tintin.

The film is prohibited for children under the age of 8, and its fast-paced twists and turns cannot be offered to younger audiences.

Adults — mostly men — would probably enjoy it the most.

The text is also often funny.

In the adventures of Tintti Haijärvi, the hero finds himself in a very difficult situation, with the sympathetic and wise Milou.

Don Siegel's latest in Gloria

Kill it Charley Varrick, Don Siegel's Complete Hits.

Both the police and the powerful mafia are on the heels of the smart bank robber, so that even the viewer's breath is taken away. (Gloria)

Charles Varrick (Walter Matthau) is seen with bulging cheeks and otherwise rapidly aging in the opening episode of Don Siegel's novelty, here alongside Jacqueline Scott.

In private

In Mirja Pyykö's Saturday moment, we meet the writer Hannu Salama, who has in turn invited the director Eino S. Revo as his guest. Between the two, it starts at 19:35 in the first net.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

