HS 50 years ago 14.8.1974 | Police pistols on display in Helsinki

The police the weapons have appeared this summer, at least in Helsinki. Contrary to the regulations that are still in force, the service weapon is in its holster on the belt of most car patrolmen.

Since the early 1950s, police officers in uniform have usually kept their guns in their back pockets out of sight. No regulations have been issued regarding the taking out of a weapon.

“During today’s tight pants and wearing only a shirt in the summer, you can’t even keep a gun hidden. A belt holster is therefore the only sensible way to carry a weapon,” said Matti Vanne, head of Helsinki’s public order police.

According to Vante, the Helsinki police management has discussed holding a gun holster in plain sight several times recently. However, they do not want to intervene in the new practice until the Ministry of the Interior defines its own position.

Juha Väätäinen will not run in any case at the European Championships in Rome.

On Tuesday, Julma-Juha, who was “missing”, called Jorma Varis, CEO of the Sports Association, and announced that he will not run on Tuesday or the whole year.

“Väätäinen has a bone spike in his heel. He agrees with Dr. Helmer Kvist whether the injury will be operated on Rauma immediately or whether the operation will be postponed.

Väätäi was not selected for next weekend’s international match against Sweden, but he was given the opportunity to meet the qualification requirement for the European Championships in this week’s competitions.

Farm holidays for schools

School children may receive harvest leave from the school with the consent of the headmaster due to exceptional autumn weather conditions.

The school board will send a general letter on the matter to schools later this week.

The school board states that, within the scope of his authority, the school principal can grant a maximum of five days off to a student for an acceptable reason. However, according to the school board, harvest leaves should be given to individual students so that school activities are not disturbed.

The permission of the school board would be needed to release entire classes, and the missed school days would have to be made up during the semester.

Ford’s declaration of principles raised many hopes

Washington (Washington Post)

President Gerald Ford’s keynote address to the US Congress on Tuesday received a strong positive reception from both Republicans and Democrats.

In his speech, Ford made inflation his main opponent, promised to be conciliatory and vowed to keep the principles of the Constitution in mind.

Ford gave his speech at the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday morning Finnish time.

In pledging to be the president of the whole nation, Ford appealed to national unity and a rallying cry, especially now after the Watergate scandal.

“I’m asking you now to join me in getting this country going again.”

“I promise that there will be no illegal eavesdropping or political sneaky burglaries during my reign.” This was actually the only new thing in President Gerald Ford’s program speech. Otherwise, he stayed on the lines of his predecessor Richard Nixon.

Lenin peak took 8 female climbers

Lenin Peak, Pamir (New York Times)

Whole a group of the Soviet Union’s most experienced female mountaineers froze to death last week while trying in vain to reach the 7,134-meter Lenin peak in the Pamir Mountains of Soviet Central Asia.

Last Thursday, a joint group of American and Japanese climbers found seven partially snow-covered female bodies just a few hundred meters below the third highest mountain peak in the Soviet Union.

The tragedy, which was not reported in the Soviet media, is one of the worst in the history of international mountaineering.

Israel struck the camp again

Sidon, Lebanon (Reuters)

Israelis gunboats fired on a Palestinian refugee camp near Tires in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, local officials said. The firing started in the afternoon at around 15:00 Finnish time.

However, more detailed information about the incident was still not available by Tuesday evening.

About 12,000 Palestinians have been accommodated in the Rashidijeh refugee camp. It is the second largest of the Palestinian camps in Lebanon.

Indians start a war against rats

New Delhi (Los Angeles Times)

Of people and the struggle for existence between rats in India has left its mark on the country’s food shortage.

“The competition between humans and rats is right here and right now,” says an Indian biologist who is an expert in plant protection.

“We both want the same food. Rats want rice. We want rice. There is a really exciting competition for existence between the rats and us humans,” said the biologist in question.

Scientists have estimated that there are 2.4 billion rats in India. This means that there are more than five times more rats than people in India.

Small improvements in Saab’s new products

Matti Jansson

Saab has stuck to the line of small improvements in its new models for 1975.

The new 99 can be recognized by the widened central part of the grille, but the 96 only has belt rings and three color shades that are new.

However, the production program of the Uusikaupunki factory will include a new model — the Saab 99 L Combi Coupe — which has so far only been produced in Sweden.

A change aimed at environmental friendliness is a new exhaust system.

The noise level in the car has decreased significantly, and at the same time, of course, also outside the car, because it is not an improvement in sound insulation.

At the same time, the strength of the aluminized sheet of the exhaust pipe has been increased, which means a longer life for the pipe.

Production of the Saab 99 L Combi Coupe will begin in the fall in Uusikaupunki. Despite the sportier appearance, the luggage space is at best 1.5 m3 and the entire rear wall opens.

Athletes are subject to tax on their fees

Athlete is comparable to a performing artist. He has to pay advance tax on his fees, according to the committee that investigated the advance collection of taxes in its report.

In addition, the committee proposes e.g. ending the use of tax stamps, changing the tax book to a tax card, interest on tax refunds and additional taxes, and a national computer register of employers.

On Tuesday, the committee submitted its second report to the Ministry of Finance.

The grounds of the Pöljä museum were already inhabited in the Stone Age

Pöljen In the local museum, which is located in a settlement from the Stone Age on the shore of Lake Pöljänjärvi, a building group of an independent small farm of the past will be assembled.

The Museum Agency has given the project its blessing and a grant of 3,000 marks. There is already a smokehouse and a couple of small sheds.

Six hundred of the approximately 700 objects in the museum have already been cataloged and photographed. The smoke sauna, which is going to be made suitable for planting, is still unfinished, as is the cesspit.

The Pöljä Homeland Museum has been established on a settlement from the Stone Age. There are a couple of sheds and a smokehouse in the yard area.

A couple of kilometers away from the local museum is the Pöljä bus stop museum, which is also owned by the municipality. Pysäkkimuseo has been painted on the outside, but it is still unfinished in terms of the objects.

A couple of years ago, the county art committee granted a grant for the repairs. For now, the bus stop museum only has a few benches and tables, an old telephone and the old official hat of bus stop Ville.

The passenger train still stops a couple of times a day at the Pöljä stop, the current stop museum.

Beach dwellers, unite

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

In the Water Board a black list has been created, which lists almost two hundred municipalities and industrial plants that illegally pollute water.

No one should have an excuse for those unauthorized acts, as important as a flourishing industry is for material well-being.

Sometimes it just feels like a few resentful citizens (certainly not those great people in the water board) would like to immediately wipe the entire polluting industry off the map of Finland.

It just occurred to me from that black list that the next step could be with good reason to list all those private polluters who, year after year, hang out on the beaches in their summer homes, campsites and by the waterways.

The list would probably become depressingly long.

This floating cabin ghetto from a couple of years ago could just as well be called mental as well as biological pollution. The people are already starting to wake up to some extent — the floating cabins were driven away from Mikkeli as well as elsewhere. Where are they now, ruining the landscape?

Entertainment giants: Ella Fitzgerald

Ella, the giant of entertainment, will appear at 19:40 in a parallel program.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

