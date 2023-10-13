HS 50 years ago 14.10.1973 | Alkol’s bottle of death

I’ll start your very own half-liter bottle of liquor is a bottle of death, says master of philosophy Pekka Martimo, who once before — last Midsummer — annoyed the monopoly company by claiming that Finns on average do not drink more than a decade ago.

Now Martimo is convinced that moving to a smaller bottle size would bring “dramatic” improvements to the many grim statistics blackened by alcohol.

– –

Finland is one of the few countries where liquor is sold in half liter bottles. For many, this bottle is a single-use package: it is drunk in one sitting.

When an average-sized man drinks half a liter of liquor in six hours, the blood alcohol concentration rises to about 2.5 per thousand.

He is then in a strong state of intoxication; he limps and has visual disturbances.

When drinking half a liter of liquor as fast as it is possible for a “thirsty” person, the blood alcohol level rises to about 3.2 per thousand.

The state of intoxication is so strong that the person loses sense of time and place and walking is almost impossible.

If a small person quickly drinks half a liter of liquor, this can result in alcohol poisoning, which can even end in death.

All of the above is a result of consuming a Finnish half-liter bottle of liquor.

Finland’s Anneli is the most beautiful in the world in Japan

Osaka (AFP)

Finland representative Anneli Björkling won the Miss International Beauty competition in Osaka, Japan on Saturday.

England’s representative was chosen second, and Iceland’s contestant came third. A total of 48 girls participated in the competition.

Anneli Björkling is a 21-year-old, 172-centimeter photo model. He enjoys swimming.

In accordance with pageant traditions, she shed tears of joy after winning. “This is like a dream. I can’t believe it,” he said.

Anneli Björkling has participated in international beauty contests before. She was chosen as the 1973 Miss Scandinavia in the competitions held in Finland.

In London, she represented her country in the Miss World contest in 1972.

“Mr. Clean” Nixon’s new vice president

of the United States President Richard Nixon introduced his new vice president to the nation early Saturday morning Finnish time.

He is House Republican Caucus Chairman Gerald Ford, Nixon’s old friend of 25 years.

Nixon introduced his new vice president, the impeccable Gerald Ford.

– –

The scandal-torn government was now supplemented with a reliable man: Ford has been referred to as “Mr. Clean”, because there are no stains of any kind on his political or personal past.

In his youth, he was a nationally famous football star.

An edition of 402,400 copies of Helsingin Sanomat

Helsingin Sanomain today, Sunday, the print run exceeds the 400,000 mark for the first time.

A total of 402,400 copies of the October fourteenth issue have been printed.

Misses and mannequins

Matti Tapiainen

Finland last summer, female multi-athletes stormed powerfully from the shadow of men to the glory of success.

Four women are very close to the top of the world.

Pertti Helin, a distinguished man as a women’s coach, lists the reasons for the increase: “Women train almost as hard as men these days. Women have begun to receive almost as much attention as men and their appreciation has gradually improved. Women have noticed sports as a way to fulfill themselves.”

A small shadow darkens the happy development: The best types of athletes become misses and mannequins.

Last summer’s brightest stars were Mona-Lisa Pursiainen (100, 200 and 400 meters), Tuula Rautanen (long jump), Nina Holmén and Pirjo Vihonen (3,000 meters).

Mona-Lisa Pursiainen

Tuula Rautanen

– –

Helin sees the problem as twofold.

First of all, you don’t want to find suitable types, and secondly, you can’t get good types to be guided into sports.

“The most suitable types of athletes become misses and mannequins. For example, in the high jump, tall, slim girls would be the best.”

Toto is played by the sunk rich and the poor

Trotting sports has moved from the countryside to the cities.

At the same time, it has strengthened and demonstrated its viability. It has become a pastime for people who have problems to pass the time, where the joys of bench sports and lottery are combined.

An important factor in the popularity of trotting sports is gambling, a game of chance that is quite flexible. You can play it safe, get small wins, risk it and get big or nothing.

You can have an “expert” in it, you can trust your dreams or the horse’s appearance.

Toto records rise every month. In 1972, the total turnover was more than 20 million marks, of which almost 80 percent returned to the players.

On a summer holiday afternoon in Käpylä, there are thousands of shoppers, and the change goes up to about 30,000 marks each time.

The students cleaned up an unauthorized dump

Nearly On Saturday, 100 students from the University of Helsinki would clean up the grove and hill area of ​​Mustavuuori on the border between Vantaa and Helsinki.

The valuable grove area had been used as a landfill without permission. The students found in the area e.g. almost 20 car scraps, sauna stoves, trinkets and false teeth.

Mustavuuori is surrounded by groves, the likes of which there are no others in the Helsinki region. Among others, the University of Helsinki uses groves for teaching purposes.

Mustavuutra was first proposed to be pacified already in 1949.

Students collected piles of scrap on the side of Mustavuueri’s old cannon road. Vantaa municipality’s truck took twenty loads to the Vuosaari landfill.

A decent bow is to a cellist what a sports car is to an Italian

Professor At the beginning of the week, Arto Noras received FIM 5,000 from the Wihuri Foundation for the purchase of a cello bow.

The uninformed kept updating the price.

In fact, the amount was not enough to begin with.

Arto Noras had found a bow made by Francois Tourtes. The Tourtes bow is the Stradivarius of bows, a collector’s golden egg and a player’s dream. It may cost more than FIM 60,000.

Noras does not want to disclose the price of his own bow: measuring it with money would be almost sacrilegious.

A bow worth tens of thousands of current marks will help you play even better, believes Arto Noras.

– –

Rich artists buy musical instruments like Italian sports cars. A well-made car is easy to drive, beauty greatly increases the price.

Old musical instruments are luxury goods in the music world, status symbols.

Acting is a team effort

Jukka Kajava

No not only a multi-year, but even a multi-decade dream of the theater industry is finally coming true.

Continuing education has long been a recognized need, but for the most varied of reasons, mostly due to the lack of financial conditions, education has been limited to short acting courses held in Tampere.

This fall, the Suomen Teatterikoulu has been able to start a long-term continuing education, which tries to reach all fields of theater tasks.

The actors who have been the first to participate in the further education have been working hard at the Teatterikoulu for eight weeks under the leadership of the school’s own teachers and Mikko Majanlahti, who was visiting from the Tampere Workers’ Theater and taught stage exercises.

“Bingo failed once again, only lottery dreams are comforting”, was sung at the closing demonstration of the continuing education course with actors. A group of 13 actors has participated in the course with varied financial conditions, supported by theaters, grants and even loans from relatives. See also Football Jair Silva’s two-goal night saved a full-time pot for HJK: “It was a tough match”

– –

Along with the group nature of theater work, it had been noticed that the actor’s work, expression, escape from stereotypes and familiar solutions are often dictated by personal, individual factors.

The course has tried to raise awareness and open up about individual problems, and it is hoped that this message will also be carried to the country’s theaters through the course participants.

Fanny Hill in Savoland style

Kuopio (HS)

Savo people are making a Musical about the world’s most famous cheerleader, Fanny Hill, whose book was once named the world’s most erotic book.

Kuopio’s joint theater’s upcoming performance is a Nordic premiere.

The people of Kuopio will have their premiere with the director of the world premiere, the wife of the author of the stage adaptation, and the composer’s wife.

– –

In Kuopio, you don’t go any further than in the German version either. The clothes remain on Sina Kujansuu in all phases of the Musical.

“Fanny Hill is a positive and intelligent girl. He is not obscene by any means. When he notices how brutally these girls are being exploited, he cleverly takes the money from these exploiters and establishes a social institution, a hostel for fallen girls,” says Kujansuu.

Fanny Hill from Kuopio, Sina Kujansuu dance uninhibitedly in the sex ballet designed by Leena Ortola.

New boy from the jungle

Paula Talaskivi

A Disney production the novelty “Nanu — wild man from the jungle” (The World’s Greatest athlete) is a welcome addition to our meager family film program.

It’s not a masterpiece, but it makes the young viewer happy and that’s something.

Blond jungle boy Nanu from Zambia with his racing skills on the sports field, but his friend Harry, a big calm tiger, stands in the way of the start. The novelty of the Disney production, as the main character “the world’s best athlete” Nanu.

– –

Directed by Robert Scheerer, cinematography by Frank Phillips and music by Marvin Hamlisch.

The film is best suited for school-aged children.

It is also shown in Joukola and Ritz on weekday evenings.

Hortto Kaaloa in stereo

Hortto Kaalo sings in the parallel program at 18:45.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

