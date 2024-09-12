HS 50 years ago 13.9.1974 | Leo Palin, Finland

International ones the tennis results show that Finland is in a downward trend.

Leo Palin, 17, promises to turn the curve upwards in two years.

The words seem confident, but they have already been covered: In the trip to Canada and America that ended last week, there was a victory for Australia’s best junior.

Although there is still a long way to go to the top of tennis in Finland, Leo believes that he will reach it in a couple of years.

The general Finnish championship is only an intermediate goal. Getting to the international level requires more than any Finn has thought he can sacrifice himself so far.

Leo Palin is serious about becoming a professional tennis player.

Finland’s population reduced by half

Preparation to reduce the number of Finns to two million must start now.

The first measure is to set the upper limit of the number of children in a family to two children, for which exceptions can only be granted with the permission of the president, presented graduate engineer Taisto Leinonen at the Finnish Unesco Commission’s environmental education seminar in Lammi.

The three-day seminar ending today aims to outline how environmental education should be implemented in education and training in Finland.

In his introduction, the specialist teacher of biotechnology instrumentation at the University of Technology, DI Leinonen considered the real cause of humanity’s crisis to be the excessive number of people everywhere, including in Finland.

The trade between Finland and NL will at least double

Finland and the Soviet Union will double between 1976 and 1980, according to the framework agreement signed in Helsinki on Thursday, from the previous five-year period.

Ministers of Foreign Trade Nikolai Patolitshev and Jermu Laine exchange framework agreement books, the signatures of which sealed the significant growth of trade between Finland and the Soviet Union in 1976—1980.

The total amount of the contract is 9 billion rubles, or approximately 45 billion marks. In practice, the quotas have always been exceeded.

The government’s income and expenditure estimate proposal for next year is more than half smaller, 21.7 billion.

Trade between the countries is dominated by ships and their supplies in exports and fuel and energy in imports. Energy’s share of all imports is as much as three quarters, with an increase of around 40 percent.

The trade guidelines between Finland and the Soviet Union have been sealed for the years 1976—1980 with the signatures of the framework agreement. From the left, the signatory of NL, Minister of Foreign Trade Nikolai Patolitshev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade AN Manzhulo and Prime Minister Kalevi Sorsa. On the right, Minister of Foreign Trade Jermu Laine, who signed the agreement on behalf of Finland.

The number of telephones increased by 8 percent in a year

Phones the number of licensed telephone companies in the network increased last year by eight percent from the previous year.

At the end of the year, there were a total of 1,178,000 phones online. The number is almost 77 percent of the phones in the entire country.

The information is based on last year’s statistics of the Association of Telephone Operators.

Chape thanked his Juss

In recent During the distribution of the Filmaura film awards, veteran director Charlie Chaplin was also commemorated with the Jussi statue, whose two timeless early films, Nykyaika and Diktatatori, were in the program for months in Helsinki during the last screening seasons — how many times.

The importer of the films is Adams-Filmi, whose representative the CEO Mrs. Felicia Adams received the statue.

Chaplin’s agent M. Rothman had been telegraphed in advance to London about the prize. In his reply telegram, Rothman says that Chaplin himself would have liked to come to Helsinki to receive his Jussi.

Due to his weakened health and age (85 years old), he could not make it, but sent appreciative thanks and greetings to the fans of his films.

The Ethiopian armed forces were dismissed by Haile Selassie

Haile Selassien the more than 50-year reign in Ethiopia has ended.

The country’s armed forces deposed him on Thursday and took power himself. It named Haile Selassie’s son, Prince Asfa Wossen, as nominal king.

The armed forces dissolved the Ethiopian parliament and established an interim military government to run the country “until democratic elections”. Defense Minister Lieutenant General Aman Andom became the prime minister of the military government.

Haile Selassie was transported from his residence palace to the army headquarters in a Volkswagen. Hundreds of young people ran after the car, shouting insults.

The Armed Forces Coordination Committee, which led the coup, did not give any hint about the fate of the deposed emperor. It is possible that he will be deported or charged with misconduct.

As an old man, Haile Selassie was no longer able to stop the course of history, even though his methods of ruling were from history.

An Asian look at the consumer fair

Pakistan and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are the first-time exhibitors at the Helsinki International Consumer Goods Fair opening today.

An Asian look is given to Helsinki’s consumer goods fair by e.g. The booth of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which is the second largest at the fair. The Koreans started setting up their booth with boards and large machine tools.

Products from a total of 29 countries are on display, the most visible of which are the socialist and Asian countries.

A total of almost two hundred exhibition stands have been set up in the halls. The largest space has been reserved by the People’s Republic of China and Korea, which is participating for the first time.

Customs guard Paavo Åström in his own customs area in the middle of foreign exhibition stands. That there would be no failure.

Most of the consumer goods viewed are consumer electronics, food, household appliances or textiles.

The luxury investment destination is e.g. Finnish ball TV costing more than FIM 5,000.

The cheapest exhibits are probably Chinese key rings or Czech pens.

Televisions, only color televisions. Novelty Finlux has a receiver reminiscent of Aarnio’s Pallosalama chair. Beautification for every apartment.

Alf Wager and the Mignon grand piano at the Lenfintorg stand. Real music for work holidays.

The research contribution of an isolated higher education institution is fruitless

Helsinki University of Technology the opening of the academic year culminated in a festive promotion on Thursday.

Five distinguished representatives of science, society and business life were inaugurated as honorary doctors. The promotion was attended by ten doctoral graduates. 13 PhDs were promoted as absent.

In his promotion speech, professor RT Hukki discussed the relationship between the technical college and the country’s business life. In Huk’s opinion, there is a valuable field of work open in bringing higher education and industry closer together.

“In a higher education institution that isolates and frustrates cooperation, teaching becomes colorless and research becomes a fruitless end in itself,” said Hukki.

Professor RT Hukki puts the doctor’s hat on the head of Jaakko Pöyry, who received an honorary doctorate, at the promotion of the Helsinki University of Technology. Professor Heikki von Hertze and Professor Maunu Puranen have already received their doctor’s hats.

Israel’s Jewish nature creates problems

Israel is a Jewish state, but at the same time, the Jewish nature of the state has raised many problems.

During the dispersion, Judaism was a unifying force, but the role of religion in one’s own nation-state has yet to be defined.

Not everyone wants Judaism to be interpreted as narrowly as it is today, when many kinds of contradictions and unnaturalness have arisen that complicate individual life.

On the other hand, there is an orthodox wing that wants a fully orthodox Jewish state.

Once again, these questions are strongly on the surface as Judaism’s staunchest champion, the National Religious Party, seeks a return to government.

Israeli soldiers praying at the holy site of the Jews, by the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Religion has been the unifying force of Jewish life when there was no national state yet. Now there is no complete agreement on the role of religion in Israel.

The helmet changed to a feather headdress

Pope Paul VI appeared for photographers wearing a feather headdress at his summer palace in Castel Gandolfo. As a gesture of goodwill to the Indians, the leader of the Church of Rome briefly changed his helmet to a feather headdress when he met with representatives of the Michigan Indians at his weekly reception.

