HS 50 years ago 12.9.1974 | The travelers listened to the final chords of the spear tale

Helsinki the city’s white hall was full to capacity on Wednesday with people who lost their travel money in the Keihäs bankruptcy and other members of the public. In good order, the meeting of creditors explained and listened to the final chords of the Keihäs tale.

Creditors submitted a total of 405 control petitions to the court during the day, either personally or through a representative. In addition, the court had to search and record about two thousand travel money theft letters that arrived by mail.

Including domestic and foreign companies and hotels, there are about 3,500 creditors in total. The company’s debts are FIM 8.4 million, which is more than FIM six million more than assets.

The main victims of Matkatoimisto Keihäsmatkat Oy’s bankruptcy: CEO Veikko Pajunen (right) and trusted men lawyer Karl-Henrik Itäinen and deputy judge Tapio Haahti.

On behalf of the owner of the bankrupt company, Kalevi Keihänen, lawyer Itäinen oversees receivables with a maximum amount of one million marks. The amount is accumulated based on Keihänen’s credit guarantee commitments.

Ilaskivi discovered infiltration: “Leftists out of the coalition”

Congressman Raimo Ilaskivi demands purges in the ranks of the coalition.

He has found that the party had been “infiltrated” by left-wing forces that should be gotten rid of. According to Ilaskivi, the party should be returned to “fair conservative lines”.

MP Juha Vikatmaa appointed Ilaskivi as the front man of the “Left”.

In his speech in Helsinki, Ilaskivi accused Vikatmaa of openly trying to oust chairman Harri Holkeri. – –

Vikatmaa’s support groups, whose body is made up of the party’s youth, have also been of the opinion that the party’s membership should be pruned. In the opinion of young people, the most extreme representatives of the right wing of the party would have to pack their things and move the so-called to the constitutionalist camp.

Timo Sarpaneva’s exhibition in Moscow

Timo Sarpaneva’s design exhibition opens in Moscow. The exhibition presents fabrics, glass, crystal, porcelain, metal dishes, lamps and other products.

President Urho Kekkonen has promised to be the patron of the exhibition.

The Soviet newspaper Nedelja recently published an interview with Sarpaneva, in which the artist e.g. stated that the exhibition is a new important stage in his career. The magazine reminded that Sarpaneva’s works include In the interior of the Kremlin Congress Palace and the biggest hotel Rossiya in Moscow.

The White Man’s Burden

Mozambique independence understandably affects Europeans in the region most painfully, who lose their privileged status. The white minority raised the flag of rebellion immediately after the Portuguese government and the liberation movement Frelimo reached an agreement on the timetable for independence.

Mozambique will become independent next June, but already in these days, power will be transferred to a provisional government led by Frelimo, which also includes Portuguese officers.

According to the agreement, Portugal together with Frelimo is responsible for order and territorial integrity. In order to stop the progress towards independence, the Europeans in Mozambique would have to fight against both Frelimo and the Portuguese forces. The forces of a minority of a couple of hundred thousand are not enough for that.

The Europeans in Mozambique were perhaps expecting some kind of help from South Africa and Rhodesia. For the white minority governments of these countries, the independence of Mozambique is a heavy blow, but neither has the strength to do anything.

Hobbyists have no interest in prizes in school competitions

Heikki Rissanen

For hobbyists didn’t have a place in the championships of the Helsinki Schools’ Sports Association (HOU). Of the 140 competitors, almost exclusively active athletes trained by sports clubs made their way to the podium one after another.

Esa Merikallio certainly took the victory in the 400 meter run. “For a couple of years, at least, I will continue active training,” Esa said.

The second day of the games, which started on Tuesday, was sunnier than the first. Only the trick of the loud equipment was to spoil the peaceful atmosphere.

The results of the games were not dizzying. Only a few schoolchildren reached the top national level.

The tops then worked in several sports. The double champion was e.g. Esa Merikallio, 17. He won the A series 400 meters and the long jump on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Esa lost the 100 meter championship to another contractor, Ari Viitala. – –

Previously, scores were also calculated between schools, but now that has been abandoned.

There are still good sports schools. This year, Etelä Kaarela joint school sent a strong team, and this was also reflected in the results.

The Hakalehto joint school was also visible: the patrons of the former pole vaulting great Aulis Kairenno occupied the leading positions of both pole sets.

Board with evening school sailing – Markko is attracted to three-year accounts

To the banks next year, there will be two new three-year savings accounts into which citizens are expected to deposit their extra marks. The board agreed on the new accounts on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Kalevi Sorsa (right) looks thoughtfully into the depths of the sea. We are on the deck of the school ship Rai and on our way to the venue of the government’s Wednesday evening school, the Lauttasaari Maritime Vocational School. Next to Sorsa are senior government secretary Antti Hedkrok from the Ministry of Education, trade and industry minister Jan-Magnus Jansson and foreign minister Ahti Karjalainen.

Extra interest, tax reductions and various prizes are used as inducements to save.

The minimum annual deposit limit for both new three-year savings accounts is FIM 400. The upper limit at which the benefits of the deposit account can be maximized is FIM 12,000.

Another of the savings accounts would be an actual tax relief account. With this, the depositors would get the bank to pay the 8.25 percent interest in addition to the tax relief benefit. The interest rate benefit would thus be slightly more than 9.5 percent. Four percent of the amount of the deposit has been planned as a tax credit.

“Useless” one-way channels are the bane of seafarers

Turku (Jukka Martinkari)

Silja Line and Viking ships on the narrow channel between Turku and Åland. Several ships can run in shallows at the same time, they even have to pass each other. Still, the speed cannot be reduced so that the ship’s maneuverability does not suffer.

Maritime Administration and seafarers are almost at odds with each other about the necessity and safety of some of the one-way parallel lanes built on the Turku-Åland shipping channel.

Shipping company representatives consider that one-way lanes have been built, e.g. to where they might not be needed at all and where they are even more dangerous than the old fairways.

The Maritime Administration, on the other hand, refers to the old age of seafarers. You don’t want to accept anything new without creaking. – –

“Some use it, others don’t,” says department head, sea captain Lennart Hagelstam from the Bore company. He emphasizes that if the Maritime Administration obliges ships to use new lanes, it should also take full responsibility for the matter.

“The idea itself of having parallel roads is excellent, but the roads have not been implemented in a meaningful way. Therefore, the new one-way fairway built on the north side of Innamo island in the northern part of Nauvo, which should be used when going towards Sweden, is much more dangerous than the former Kaasluoto fairway, which runs on the south side of Innamo island and where there have never been any dangerous situations,” said Hagelstam.

Turku pilot district manager Osmo Myllymaa is of the opinion that the current recommendations on the use of parallel lanes should be made mandatory.

“In terms of safety, the current situation is even worse than before,” he says, and hopes for more powers for the Maritime Administration in this regard.

HYKS ordered a computer

Helsinki the university central hospital association has agreed with Oy Nokia Ab to supply computer equipment for use by the hospital.

According to the agreement, the equipment will be installed in August-September next year. Its rental costs rise to a total of FIM 110,000 per month.

The central computer will initially be exclusively used by HYKS. Its functions mainly cover medical and administrative applications.

IT for use in Valio’s cheese parlors

Valion cheese dairies will switch to the IT system in September of next year. Employees are currently being trained. Eastern Finland’s cheese masters were on training duty at the beginning of the week in Kuopio.

Computer programming speeds up e.g. in making production plans and finding out the actual production quantities.

The exchange of prisoners will begin in Cyprus

Nicosia (AP-UPI)

President On Wednesday, Galfkos Kierides and Vice President Rauf Denktash agreed on the exchange of prisoners.

According to the agreement, the parties will release all prisoners under the age of 18, sick or wounded. The timetable for the exchange will be announced on Friday, stated the announcement published by the United Nations.

The communiqué did not mention any actual agreement on the exchange of prisoners, which according to the Red Cross’s estimates is around 3,000.

Radio’s ro at 19.10

Omppu is a brand new program series produced by the radio’s Youth programs, which is heard once a month. The purpose is to deal with youth policy and related issues as broadly as possible.

Featured are e.g. employment of young people, housing issues, studying, spending free time, etc. Ompu also visits various youth events such as camps, seminars and cultural events.

The subject of the first Ompu is the sixth friendship camp between Finnish and Soviet youth, which will be held in the Soviet Union, in the Moldavian Socialist Soviet Republic.

The September Ompu is delivered by Matti Hara.

Matti Hara, Hannele Kurvi and Leena Tamlander-Pulli make the new Omppu program for young people.

