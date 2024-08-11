HS 50 years ago 12.8.1974 | Motocross World Championship to Finland

Ettelbrück, Luxembourg, Kaarlo Sundell (HS)

Heikki from Mikkola29, became the first Finnish Motocross world champion in a way that left no room for doubt and hesitation. In the last competition, Mikkola won the first round, even if one second place would have been enough for the championship.

Mikkola’s only threat, Roger de Coster from Belgium, stopped halfway through the opening set. In this situation, Mikkola would not have had to drive to the finish line at all. The moment de Coster interrupted, Heikki Mikkola became the world champion. – –

Mikkola inherited his world championship from Roger de Coster, who has held the title for the past three years.

De Coster, who lost his power, was also the first to congratulate. He had reserved himself in Mikkola’s caravan, when the Finn entered the pits as the heat winner and the new champion. Under his arm de Coster had a bottle of champagne.

You can get a blocking disk for your home phone

If wants to prevent the possibility of someone from outside making automatic long-distance calls from the home phone, can change the machine. It costs FIM 20 to get a telephone device equipped with a blocking plate.

You can order an installer to come to your home to replace the machines. The old device will be replaced by a gray, so-called dialog phone with a key lock device on the side. The machine is equipped with a 9-bypass blocking plate. The lock device is on the side of the phone. – –

You can wait a while for the replacement, says the Helsinki Telephone Association. However, the wait does not last as long as queuing for a new subscription, which takes 4–6 weeks. A rental and maintenance fee of FIM 3.25 is charged monthly to Iisaski for the blocking plate of the individual telephone. – –

Many consider the additional fees too expensive, while those who have had to deal with, for example, the domestic helper’s long-distance calls, consider the blocking option to be very worthwhile. – –

There are currently around 2,800 telephones with blocking plates in the area of ​​the Helsinki Telephone Association.

Drug users caught in Ruisrock

Turku (HS)

Drugs the number of users did not decrease at this year’s Ruisrock, even though the event was otherwise more peaceful than in previous years. There are at least as many arrested drug users as there were a year ago.

Twenty people caught using drugs in Ruisrock are still under the protection of the Turku police. – –

Drug dogs were also involved in Ruisrock. Both Finns and foreigners are arrested.

Codeine, a derivative of morphine, was found as a new substance in Ruissalo.

Greece starts the Cyprus evacuation

Geneva (Reuters)

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgios Mavros announced on Sunday in Geneva that Greek Cypriot forces will begin the evacuation of Greeks in Turkish territories. The departure of the Greeks has been an absolute demand of the Turks in order to make progress in the Geneva negotiations. – –

In front of the UN headquarters in New York, a demonstration against the Turkish government that sent occupation forces to Cyprus continued on Sunday.

The crisis situation on the island arose last month after soldiers led by Athens seized power from Archbishop Makarios and Turkish army units landed with the aim of securing the position of the Turkish minority on the island.

After the fall of the military government in Athens, Nikos Sampson, who was the president of Cyprus for a while, also fell, and Klerides, who had previously been the speaker of the parliament, was appointed as the new president.

Ford planned his speech and government patterns

Washington (Reuters)

of the United States the new president, Gearld Ford, went to church on Sunday morning. Immediately after this, he dived back into his official duties to shape the government machinery into what he wanted. – –

79 percent of Americans think that Richard Nixon did the right thing when he resigned from the presidency last Friday, according to an opinion poll published by the American weekly magazine Newsweek on Sunday.

In its most recent issue, Newsweek also wrote that 55 percent of those polled said they believed Nixon should not be charged with a crime. – –

Only 13 percent were of the opinion that Nixon should have continued as president.

The Orthodox wandered to the Valamo monastery

Heinävesi (Rauni Väinämö)

Nearly a thousand Eastern Finnish Orthodox wandered to the Valamo male monastery in Heinävede at the turn of the week for the annual pilgrimage celebration, which was held in Valamo for the second summer in a row to publicize the church project. The Orthodox are building a monastery church with donation funds.

Meals were arranged for the pilgrims in the barn that was being renovated. The pea rokka has already been eaten and the young people at least liked ice cream for dessert. Pastor Mstislav Mogiljianski from Helsinki is coming to the meal.

In his speech, the archbishop explained to the pilgrims who was the first pilgrim recorded in the annals. She was a Gallic woman, Etena, who, at the turn of the 4th and 4th centuries, made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, and of course on foot.

Guinea-Bissau to become a member of the UN

Lisbon (AP)

Portugal prepared to grant independence to Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, telling the United Nations it wants its West African colony to be recognized as a republic and accepted as a member of the world body.

Riitta Salin is approaching the top of Europe

Jyväskylä (HS)

Riitta Salin is currently the third fastest woman in Europe in the 400 meter run. At the Kalevan Games in Jyväskylä on Sunday, Salin clocked a time of 51.2, a new Finnish record. There is still 1.3 seconds to go to the world record (Poland’s Irena Szewinska).

Mona-Lisa Pursiainen missed this trip.

Riitta Salin ran a new Finnish record, 51.2, and rose to third in the European list this year.

The best bits of the watery final day of the Games came from the track lap. On the men’s side, Markku Kukkoaho ran a great 45.8 in the puddles. Ossi Karttunen was only 0.2 seconds behind.

After the competitions, SUL’s coaching management named the national team against Sweden.

Rushing around the track

Jyväskylä (HS)

Kalevan The dreary, gray and rainy closing day of the Games offered the best bits of results after two sunny days. The Central Finnish sports audience gave its own surprise. As many as 5,303 ticket redeemers, i.e. more than on the opening day, were coloring under the umbrellas. In total, the games gathered 16,890 spectators.

Finland’s fastest 400 meters, Markku Kukkoaho and Ossi Karttunen, belong to the European championships.

At four hundred meters we saw, as expected, the toughest duel of the day. Oulu’s tough police officer Markku Kukkoaho wedged past Ossi Karttusen, who started violently, in the final meters. And astonishment was enough: Kukkoaho’s time 45.8 and Karttunen’s 46.0 on the rain-covered rubber asphalt in Jyväskylä.

Mynttorg galloped, trotted and won at Käpylä’s raves

Tuomo Mäkelän Mynttorg proved that it lives up to its reputation at Käpylä’s rainy raves on Sunday. In the warm-blooded open 1,800-meter group, which was run in two starts due to the large number of horses, Mynttorg, despite his bad start, was downright superior.

In the second start of the same series, Speedy Spike, driven by Allan Korve, at the beginning of the final straight tore away the lead needed for victory over Ricky Boy and Lassa.

Aku Korpi urged Speedy Spike, who had just been imported from Sweden, at the beginning of the final stretch, and the stallion took a clear victory. Kyösti Keskinen with Ricky Boy’s stroller managed to keep his second position until the finish line.

Steadily married at 101 years old

A chocolate maker Benjamin P. Forbes has left a nursing home in Florida for his honeymoon with his fourth wife. Forbes is 101 years old.

The new Mrs. Forbes is 82-year-old, widowed former teacher Mary S. Klee. The couple had met ten years ago when Mr. Forbes had bought the house from Mrs. Klee. The lady had become a family acquaintance of the Forbeses.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

