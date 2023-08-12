HS 50 years ago 12.8.1973 | Eight Alko men choose Finnish wines

Jussi Melkas

I’ll start at the head office in Salmisaari, Helsinki, a group of six to eight people gathers frequently.

The group’s task is to smell, taste and decide what should be sold to Finns in the liquor store.

There is no need to ask the world about the alcohol cargo in stores. There are providers, even if, for example, there is some kind of shortage of wine in the world.

Even after a private tasting, the wine must be spit out so that the taste remains clear.

Alko’s commercial director PI Forsius is one of the group’s members.

He participates in tasting events as often as he can.

The other members of the judging group are Alko chemists and tasters, who are “world-renowned wine experts”.

Tasting several times.

The latest highly popular wine novelty in Finland is the Romanian white wine Feteasca.

Finland’s foreign trade with Romania needed imports, and the Romanians hoped that Finland would start buying wine.

This is where the last choice begins; different qualities are tasted and compared with each other — the best ones go on sale.

Ruisrock was calmed down by the police

Turku (HS)

Ruisrock was calmer this year than ever before.

The police were primarily informed of cases of intoxication. There was no abuse or vandalism during the one-day rock party. There were a dozen drug cases.

The average age of the 10,000 rock crowd that conquered the sandy beach and grass slope of Ruissalo kansanpuisto seemed to be higher than at the previous party.

The nature of the area has already been so worn out by the dance venue that the festival did not cause any further damage to it.

Many young people were surprised by the police’s close control at the gates of the area. Most of the bags were checked, and medium beer bottles were also confiscated.

The large number of police, dogs and orderlies was also surprising.

In the morning, the audience focused more on socializing than listening to music.

It wasn’t until Vinegar Joe, who was on his first visit to Finland, appeared on stage that the crowd became interested.

The audience at Ruisrock was more mature this year than before, and under the watchful eye of the police, the order was not disturbed.

Hungry competition guests filled Hyvinkää

Hyvinkää (HS)

Directionless amount of food and drink was lost in the stomachs of the spectators on the second day of the Kaleva Games in Hyvinkää.

2,000 liters of milk, 3,000 meat pies and an unlimited amount of coffee were reserved for the spectators.

After the top sports, you had to wait in line for a long time to use the restrooms at the sports field, when the needs came to mind after the excitement had subsided.

About 180 people from Värnkää had volunteered to be the catering staff for the games.

Hot food has been reserved for 5,000 people during the competitions ending on Sunday.

Paavo Laine, caretaker of the Helsinki City Council, complained about the lack of seats. Otherwise, the former wrestler praised the benevolent organizers.

Male tourists also complained about the virtue of the well-to-do girls. It was difficult to get companions for the continuation of the party.

Restaurants Tenho and Hopealyht were mentioned as moderate entertainment venues.

Englishman David Folkhill was surprised by the interest the Games had aroused.

During his visit to Finland, he came across the place by chance:

“Finns are crazy. They come to watch men run in circles on the field in their panties and get nowhere.”

The happiest of the champions: Risto Ala-Korpi

Hyvinkää (HS)

of the Games The happiest champion of the second day was Risto Ala-Korpi, 22 of Viipur’s Athletes.

I would be sincerely happy, because the 5,000-meter Finnish championship would heat up in a somewhat surprising way in the final battle against the miler Pekka Päivärinta.

The events of the final stages of the half-penis are suitable for Ala-Korve’s systems. Six hundred meters before the end, he went to the top.

“Better to start the last lap as first or second than in a traffic jam.”

The happiest champion of the day is at the finish line. Risto Ala-Korpi hit Pekka Päivärinna with his lightning bolt. The expressions match it.

The Universiade and Stecher are already in Mona-Lisa’s mind

Hyvinkää (HS)

Mona-Lisa Pursiainen settled for one Finnish championship this year. The Moscow Universiade fascinates him more than the familiar medals.

Mona-Lisa gracefully won the 100 meters with a time of 11.4.

Tuula Rautanen was half a second behind. Last year, the girls’ order was reversed.

Mona-Lisa may face GDR’s world record runner Renate Stecher in Moscow.

“It’s hard to say whether I have a better chance in the 100 or 200 meters against Stecher.”

The difference in pace and pace: Mona-Lisa Pursiainen broke away from the others at the start.

Kainuu’s summer high school students were put to work on the farm

Summer high schools have been at the forefront of school experiments for a few years now.

This summer, Suomussalmi regional political summer high school in Kainuu will lead the experiment.

In the landscapes of Kainuu, high school students were put to work in the fields during the lecture break. The work sites were farms within a radius of 10-20 kilometers from the center of Ämmansaari.

The students cleared the field, cut logs, painted houses, were in the potato field and did all possible farm work.

Two old lumberjacks, i.e. students from summer high school.

– –

The high school maintained close contact with the local residents.

The students organized joint evenings with local people.

The enthusiasm of both the performers and the residents has been strong.

“The girl has a red pole.” Singing is a serious matter in summer high school.

The residents’ association is a pressure organization

Juhani Aromaki

Residents’ association has become serious.

Lystinpito is a side event today; the main focus is on pursuing the interests of one’s own village.

When the residents’ association works rudely, it makes the politicians think and the civil servants squirm.

The reward for persistence is sometimes handsome, sometimes modest.

A middle school was built in Espoo’s Karakallio. Official addresses again for Päiväkumpu in Vantaa.

There are dozens of residents’ associations in Espoo and Vantaa, both home area and single-family associations.

The rapid growth of both municipalities seems to have lost the local spirit of the old days.

Another wants an electric railway. According to Anto Koske, chairman of the Martinlaakso Society, the electric railway is expected like Santa Claus.

If, for one reason or another, municipal democracy does not work in large municipalities, active residents make it work.

At least for his own residential area.

Another wants a mansion. Kaj Lindström, chairman of the Kivenlahti club, on the steps of the manor coveted as a youth center.

In the fall, Nixon’s entire election campaign will be staged

Mikko Eronen

“We we build a better world. Let others spend their time fiddling with low-value, pointless, obscure things.”

That’s what President Richard Nixon said recently in the White House without directly mentioning the word Watergate.

With this, he acknowledged the Watergate investigations, which have revealed false lights, burglaries, extortion, misuse of election money and defamation of political opponents; and his Closest men have been involved.

– –

Although only the first round has been taken, the summer interrogations have clearly shown that the Americans will be expecting new amazing revelations about abuses in election campaign activities in the fall.

Zappa’s third concert

Frank Zappa and Mothers of Invention will hold an extra concert on Friday 24.8. at 18:00 at Finlandia Hall.

Advance sales for the third concert start next Monday, the first two concerts sold out in a record-breaking few hours.

The visit to Finland is part of the band’s extensive European tour, which starts in Copenhagen and ends on September 14 with a mammoth concert at Wembley’s Empire Hall in London.

