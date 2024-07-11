HS 50 years ago 12.7.2024 | The ancient harbor was found in Hiittis

Turku (Jukka Martinkari)

Medieval In recent weeks, the remains of the harbor have been searched for in Hiittis on the shore of the small island of Högholm. There have been two groups of researchers from the museum agency, one of which, under the leadership of Master Christoffer Ericsson, is investigating the port itself, and the other, under the leadership of Dr. Torsten Edegren, is investigating the old ramparts found on the top of the island.

“This is a unique harbor discovery. Nothing comparable to this has ever been found in our country,” says Master Ericsson.

This shard with holes found in the depths of the sea tells about the construction method of a medieval pier. Master Christoffer Ericsson’s theory is correct: the building style has not changed in the outer archipelago of Turku in 600 years.

Sometime in the 14th and 15th centuries, the port was part of a trade route that ran from Estonia via Porkkala and Tvärminne to Hanko and from there on through the Hiitties to Åland and Sweden and along the Swedish east coast via Gotland to Denmark. – –

The locals have been talking about Hiittine’s old harbor for a long time, and these talks have also come to the attention of the Finnish Museum Agency. At the bottom of the sea, there are clear rock piles and thick shoals, which in clear weather are clearly visible from, for example, the top of Pikulkasaari.

In Linnanmäki, money goes unnoticed

Linnanmäki those who go out for fun should be prepared with a rather thick bag of money: without noticing it, money will dwindle in various scrambles and near sausage and ice cream stalls.

A family of three can barely get by on less than a hundred if they’re going to have fun.

Of course, you can spend an evening at the amusement park without hitting your wallet too hard. Sometimes you should sit on a park bench and just watch the passers-by.

At Linnanmäki, children can get the charm of speed for 50 pennies or marks for just two to three minutes.

There are a lot of requests for money, of course almost all for a good cause, the Children’s Day Foundation. However, sometimes it feels like the money is going for nothing.

Visitors to Linnanmäki can be prepared for many temptations, not the least of which are cotton candy, popcorn, whipped cream and hamburgers. – –

The first real attraction is the Karjakunnta sales point, which cooks bratwursts on a rotating grate, FIM 1.70. A meaty sausage is more value for money than an 80 pence cracker.

A box of french fries, FIM 1.60, tastes good. The neighboring competitor sells a similar portion with all spices for 2 marks. – –

If the head of the family’s mouth is dry, you can get A-beer from Tivoli’s restaurant, where you can also enjoy a meal.

Music noise was criticized again in Helsinki

In Helsinki, two restaurants have received notices for excessive music noise. In the past, notices have been given to 11 catering establishments, three of which have been discos.

There are quite a few dance restaurants and discos in Helsinki. The small number of comments, now a total of 13, over the next few years is due to the fact that the restaurants have voluntarily reduced the noise of the music after discussions.

Remarks about excessive noise have been shared by the control department of the health board.

Noise measurements were started in Helsinki already in 1971. At that time, the noise of discos was significantly greater than that of dance venues where orchestras played.

Complaints about the noise of dance restaurants are usually caused by the fact that the restaurants are located in the same buildings where people live.

Other restaurant staff are usually eager to improve their working conditions. Musicians who suffer the worst from noise don’t even bother with hearing tests.

Sinatra got away with it

American The dispute between singer Frank Sinatra and Australian unions ended on Thursday when the country’s top union leader intervened.

Unions had announced a boycott of Sinatra’s performances and travel plans because of disparaging remarks he made about the Australian press. – –

The controversy was caused by remarks made by Sinatra during his Melbourne concert.

The singer is reported to have said that, with few exceptions, Australian journalists are bums who haven’t done a day’s honest work.

He called newspaper women “whores”.

The Finn was released in Greece

Restaurant bill The Finnish first mate, who had been imprisoned in Greece for more than three months, returned to his homeland the night before Thursday. The man was imprisoned more than three months ago after he refused to pay a restaurant bill. – –

The man languished in prison, and his case was not brought up for weeks.

At first, the family from Rauma did not know at all about the fate of the father of the family, and the family’s financial position also weakened. Later, the family received help from e.g. From the Ship Cladding Association.

Watergate: Breaks, Jewelry, and Amnesia

In abundance new details about the Watergate scandal came to light on Thursday, and White House officials accused Congress of stoking sentiment to impeach President Richard Nixon.

In the evening, the Law Committee of the House of Representatives announced in a thick bundle all the evidence that came into its possession, including the recordings of Nixon’s conversations in much more complete versions than those prepared by the White House. The committee will meet later this month to decide whether to recommend impeachment against Nixon.

The material shows that one of Nixon’s aides was afraid of receiving a 135-year prison sentence. – –

On Thursday, it was further revealed that Nixon has used hundreds of thousands of marks from a friend’s bank account for his own expenses, and that a large part of the money was election donations.

The money was used to buy e.g. earrings for Mrs. Nixon and a swimming pool for Nixon’s villa, with some given or loaned to Nixon’s brothers.

300 million plastic cups were produced in Finland

in Finland around 300 million plastic cups were manufactured last year for the dairy industry.

This means that more than 95 percent of the used yogurt, viili, etc. packaging was domestically produced, says director Juhani Pesonen of Huhtamaki-yhtymä Oy.

About 160 million of the manufactured packages were yogurt cups, 80 million cold storage cups and 30 million milk cups. Domestic production is sufficient to satisfy the needs of the dairy industry.

Some plastic cups have been brought to Finland from Norway. At the same time, however, tens of millions of goblets are exported from Finland to other countries, says Pesonen.

Rakennusliike Aulis Saarinen is waiting to receive them in Bonn

Kauko Jämsén

From Tampere Rakennusliike Aulis Saarinen is trying to get three million Finnish marks from the German housing authorities for the work and goods it supplied.

Saarinen is finishing two residential buildings in Bonn. They are built from Ausa space elements, which took third place in the prefabricated house construction competition organized by the Federal Ministry of Housing and the magazine Stern, where there were 70 competitors.

The competition work is almost finished, but the German funding has not been as flexible as promised. Because of this, the company has invited its creditors to Tampere to tell them about the situation and to ask the creditors for payment time. – –

The houses of the German winner of the element competition have been badly overshadowed by the Finns. Finnish construction experts wonder how it could have won the competition.

And there are astonishers from the Germans as well. CEO Saarinen said that German journalists had asked if the winning building was a chicken of Finnish houses.

Moukari record for a new meter number

Teuva (HS)

Heikki Kangas, 23, moved Finland’s javelin throw record readings to a new number of meters. Teuvalla Kangas threw 71.12.

Kangas improved the old record in his own name by 52 centimeters. After the record pulling of the cloth, Hannu Polvi and Harri Huhtala set their own personal records: 67.8 and 67.60.

Heikki Kangas has broken the Finnish discus throw five times.

Last year, Heikki Kangashan was the first Finn to throw over 70 meters in the semifinals of the European Cup in Celje. At that time the result was 70.60.

The 23-year-old driving manager born in Alavieska has not competed much this year. “I haven’t been able to compete since the shot put is so rarely included in the competition program,” explained Kangas.

Heikki Kankaa had a new moukari in his record throw. After the record throw, Kankaa’s leka was taken to be weighed. “It would still have been possible to have an iron ball 40 grams lighter,” smiled Kangas.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

