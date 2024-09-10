HS 50 years ago 11.9.1974 | For Viren, the Turmi award from Zatopek

Emil Zatopek is still popular with the Finnish athletics public.

The three-time gold medalist of the Helsinki Olympic Games received the same wild applause as Lasse Viren, the winner of the 5,000 meters, in the international competitions at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The great runners met at the awards ceremony. Zatopek handed Viren the first Paavo Nurme memorial award. Viren became the holder of the statue after defeating Sweden’s Anders Gärderud, USA’s Steve Prefontaine and Poland’s EC winner Bronislaw Malinovski in the last round.

In the rain and wind, Viren’s final time of 13:26.0 is excellent.

Ulrike Meinhof before the court

West Berlin (UPI)

West Germany Ulrike Meinhof, the leader of the first urban guerilla group, was in court on Tuesday to answer the charge of attempted murder.

Meinhof called his defense lawyer a “pig” and his co-accused Horst Mahler hit his lawyer on the head.

Meinhof, 39, asked to be let out of the courtroom, saying, “I don’t want to listen to this theater any longer.” He promised instead to speak at the next court hearing next Friday.

The public prosecutor charged Meinhof with attempted murder, which he said occurred when Meinhof freed Andreas Baader, the second leader of the urban guerrilla group, from prison in 1970.

Horst Mahler, a left-wing former lawyer, is accused of aiding Baader’s release.

Keihänen forests for the state from 2.1 million kroner

In total Kalevi Keihänen’s bankruptcy estate sold its five forest farms in Kihniö and Parkano to the state for a purchase price of FIM 2.1 million.

A total of 253 hectares of land came under the control of Metsähallitus. In terms of monetary value, the deal is one of the largest forest deals made by Metsähallitus.

Today here

Matti Ranini has such a beautiful nose from his father’s heritage that you’d think the man would be forever grateful for it.

Nationally handsome Matti doesn’t complain about anything, but he does remember a comment made about his nose when he once tried to get a part in a film at Särkä’s audition theater. “You can’t put it in that role with a nose like that,” grunted TJ Särkkä about the young actor, and he really didn’t have the skills. – –

Matti Ranin remembers the first applause he received like it was yesterday. “I became so shy that I felt like running away.” Actress wife Irjasta Matti is an interesting husband. “Many kinds of husbands walk through the door, always depending on their current role.”

So much time has passed that this month the man celebrates his 25th anniversary as an actor.

At the same time, he could celebrate other achievements, he also has 25 years as a husband, 15 years as Kasper, loved by children, 10 years as the president of the National Theatre’s actors’ association, not to mention the years he has spent on the board of his theater, the Finnish Actors’ Association and other visible positions of trust in the industry’s associations.

Matti is celebrating his acting birthday in Strindberg’s Dance of Death, a masterpiece now returning to the National after a decades-long hiatus. Edvin Laine directs, Matti plays Kurt, and Kyllikki Forssell and Jussi Jurkka, Matti’s beloved colleagues for 25 years, play the other main roles.

Fitness center in Pirkkola

Helsinki today, the city offers every willing fitness enthusiast an interesting fitness package. The Sports and Outdoor Activities Agency will tell you at the Pirkkola ball hall at 18:00 how a citizen of the capital of Arvu can move, how to use the footpaths.

There will also be experts who you can ask about issues related to movement and health and its promotion.

Those interested in the matter also have the opportunity to follow Helsinki Kotki’s hoop girls, and finally the Dallape orchestra tunes Polkuväki’s polonaise and other dance music.

Post offices still closed on Saturdays

Post offices are still closed on Saturdays and mail is not delivered.

The experiment carried out in the summer will be continued “for some time” in order to get a full understanding of the effects of the closure, said the Director General of the Post and Telegraph Board Oiva Saloila at the meeting of the heads of the postal districts in Kuopio on Tuesday.

“There was not a single complaint call in the summer,” says plh. “People were satisfied – or perhaps already submitted to the practice.”

According to Plh, the reason for the continuation of the experiment is also the labor shortage.

Saloila said that the post office is facing major changes. The changes are the biggest in male memory and they mostly happen in organizations.

According to Saloila, part of the reason for the loss is the transportation and distribution of the magazines, for which plh does not receive sufficient compensation.

Emil Zatopek knew the use of stimulants

Victory Sulander

Helsinki the most superior athlete of the Olympic Games, the three-time gold medalist, the Czech Emil Zatopek is again in Helsinki, according to his own memory, either for the seventh or eighth time.

Emil Zatopekl’s character traits, his temperamental behavior and his enthusiastic attitude towards the future of young athletes once again expressed his greatness. “Paavo Nurmi was my role model,” he said.

Zatopek, who has moved to a new job in Prague at the beginning of July, handed out the Olympia International award named after Paavo Nurme at the stadium on Tuesday evening.

In the morning, Zatopek participated together with the medalists of the European Championships in the reception of President Urho Kekkonen at the presidential palace.

In his elegant black suit, Zatopek, who turns 53 on September 19, is still gesturing lively.

And what are you doing right now? “Since the beginning of July, I have been working for the information and documentation center under the Czechoslovak State Sports Committee.”

– –

“Even when I was running, substances called pervit and benzedrin were used. Hormones are officially banned in Czechoslovakia. The atmosphere is difficult. Those who want to use them, also use them. There are many opponents to this, but what do we do when Czechoslovakia falls from the top of the international competition, many ask.”

Kuopio’s traffic lights favor pedestrians

Kuopio (HS)

Pedestrians Kuopio’s traffic lights in the heart of the city, advertised as popular, were put into use after a two-week trial period on Tuesday. The two light-controlled streets are Kuopio’s main entry and exit roads.

When the lights came into use, car traffic was also restricted on the so-called rännikatu in the center. The goal is to get them primarily for pedestrian and bicycle traffic in accordance with the master plans.

Kuopio’s traffic lights were put to work in the calmest moment of the afternoon, after the end of market hours. Pedestrians on the most heavily used crosswalk in the center at the edge of the market were usually impatient to wait for the green light, although the police had to hand over a few.

The police were prepared to guide pedestrians above all. The advice seemed to be necessary: ​​out of ignorance or inattention, the slightly older walkers were walking towards the red area.

On the other hand, motorists followed the light signals very well on the first day.

Halonen’s sculptures are rising in Lapinlahti

Gulf of Lapland (HS)

Sculptor Eemil Halonen’s yet-to-be-published work Lähteenhaltija-sculptural maiden has been purchased for Kuivamaito Oy’s Lapinlahti factory area’s newly completed central park.

Eemil Halonen’s sculpture has been erected in the park area of ​​Kuivamaito Oy located in Lapinlahti.

With its art purchase, the factory wanted to show that the business community also respects the famous sculptor of their own locality, whose birth will be 100 years old next year.

The Halosten Museum Foundation also hopes to complete the second part of its large-scale art center project by then.

The Soviet Union hammered Finland

Moscow (HS)

Quite as expected, the European ice hockey league (Izvestija cup) started. The Soviet Union’s highly motivated crew beat the Finnish team 8–1 (3–0, 4–1, 1–0)

The Finns, who entered the Moscow rink in the summer pastures, were immediately subjected to a severe spin. In the last set, the Soviet Union relented and allowed their guests to focus on the two remaining games.

Only once was Finland able to deliver the puck to the Soviet Union’s goal in the opening match of the European League.

The Chilean junta is not going to tone down its terror

London (UPI)

Chilean the military junta has arbitrarily executed thousands of Chileans after being in power for a year, and there are no visible signs of the terror abating, said the international human rights organization Amnesty International on Tuesday.

The international investigative commission investigating the crimes of the Chilean military junta announced on Tuesday that around 30,000 citizens of the country have been killed in Chile during the military junta and that arrests have recently increased drastically

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

