HS 50 years ago 10.8.1974 | Gerald Ford, the 38th President of the United States

Power changed on Friday at the White House.

Vice President Gerald Ford administered the oath of office to Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger, making Ford the 38th President of the United States.

Two hours earlier, President Richard Nixon had bid farewell to his administration and White House staff and left for California.

Ford emphasized in his speech that he was the president of the entire nation, although he admitted that he was aware that he had not been elected.

The news of Nixon’s resignation aroused feelings of both relief and concern in the world: relief that the period of uncertainty in Washington is now over, and concern about the continuation of American foreign policy.

Richard Nixon waves his hand for the last time as President of the United States as he leaves the White House for his home in California. When he got there, he was already a US citizen “Mr. Richard Nixon”.

Nixon said he would step down from the presidency with sadness, but with satisfaction that “America is in good hands” as Vice President Gerald Ford takes the reins.

In his resignation speech, Nixon pleaded not guilty to any wrongdoing in the attempted Watergate cover-up. However, he admitted that he had made mistakes in connection with the Watergate scandal, but “I made them because I believed at the time that it was best for the nation.”

I hereby resign as President of the United States.

Sincerely, Richard. M. Nixon.

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate Nixon’s resignation.

The news of Richard Nixon’s resignation filled the front pages of the world’s newspapers on Friday. Most were relieved that the uncertainty in Washington is finally over.

Päivärinna’s letter Puri again

Last year’s champions were hard currency on the first day of the Athletics Championship. Pekka Päivärinta effortlessly renewed his championship in the 10,000 meters, as did Antti Rajamäki in the 100 meters.

The surprise winner of the opening day of the Kaleva Games was the thrower Matti Järvensivu, who with his last throw threw exactly 71 meters. It was enough for the championship.

Lasse Virén (right) led for a long time in the 10,000 meters. However, Pekka Päivärinta cruised to victory effortlessly. Seppo Tuominen got bronze and Seppo Matela (left) finished fifth.

Pekka Päivärinta easily left Lasse Virén behind in the 10,000 meters. Thanks to Luja’s last kilometer, Päivärinta’s final time was 28.20.0, which is the top result of the summer.

Virén led the race until the last back straight. Then Päivärinta ran away.

Miss compensation from Yleisradio

Seven a year ago, Helsinki’s raastuvanoikeus Oy Yleisradio Ab was sentenced to pay FIM 88,000 with interest for televised pageants. The French mission agent Claude Berr received compensation.

In its decision, the 7th Department of the Court of Appeal considered it clear that, despite the agreements, Yleisradio did not pay compensation for the 1967 pageants to the International Miss Europe association led by Berri.

According to the court, the contract included e.g. always pays Berri 88,000 marks in the foreign currency determined by him the day after the competitions.

The compensation for the years 1963–66 was paid by Yleisradio, although the matter later resulted in a lengthy legal proceeding at the request of the Bank of Finland.

Yleisradio did not pay the compensation for 1967, because currency regulations prevented this.

Sweden recognized Guinea-Bissau

Stockholm (TT)

Swedish recognized Guinea-Bissau on Friday.

Foreign Minister Sven Andersson said in his statement that the Swedish government welcomes the Portuguese government with great satisfaction, which now aims to hand over power in Guinea-Bissau to the country’s liberation movement PAIGC

This means that Portugal has taken a decisive step in dismantling its colonial power, the statement said.

A paraglider flies a vacationer on Kallavedi

Renew this summer Ritoniemi holiday village has offered exciting experiences to its residents, mainly German tourists.

The usual holiday program; in addition to boating, swimming, sauna and lounging, vacationers have even been able to try paragliding over Lake Kallavesi.

In Acapulco and Ritoniemi, tourists can try paragliding from the back of a motorboat, praise Ritoniemi’s summer programmers. There are plenty of eager joiners.

“With us and in Acapulco”, says manager Hannu Torpström about Ritoniemi’s latest craze. The speedboat whisks the brave kitesurfer from the beach upwind to a shade about 50 meters high and gently lowers him into the shore water at the end of the flight circuit.

Paragliding is no more dangerous than water skiing, assures Ritoniemi holiday village manager Hannu Torpström as he ties a German tourist to the harness of the paraglider. For a short flight, a tourist pays 20 cents.

Until the middle of August, Ritoniemi has been sold to Germans who come to Kuopio on direct charter flights. The average vacationer is a married couple of about 30 years of age, who stays on vacation for a couple of weeks and pays FIM 800–900 per person for their stay.

The Ritoniemi holiday village, owned as the main shareholders by the city of Kuopio, Vehmersalmi municipality and the Kuopio tourist association, is still being planned for expansion.

The kitchen of the future will be the whole family’s playroom

Tampere (Irja Hyvärinen)

If tomorrow’s kitchen is believing what will be presented at the Tampere trade fair, the kitchen is bursting with machines. The purpose of everything is to bring the whole family together in the kitchen for various activities.

Is this an oven or a dishwasher? We didn’t get any information about the official family’s kitchen either, as none of the Lapps told us about the use of the strange appliances.

Interior architect Meiri Pirhonen’s four different kitchen proposals try to avoid the rigidity of the laboratory kitchen. – –

The kitchen of a hard-working housewife and helpful children is mechanized. The kitchen is shared by a home refrigerator, the placement of which many visitors found strange, because it is not next to the wall. However, the centrally placed refrigerator gives a perfect space behind it for the dining table and chairs. One corner of the kitchen is reserved for children’s toys. – –

The general color of the kitchen is green, including the appliances, and in them the color means a huge price increase. The walls are made of washable plastic wallpaper, the cabinets and desk are made of solid wood, the floor is a carpet with a heel pattern, where the foot should not slip. – –

The busy office family’s kitchen with dishwashers and microwaves is designed for quick food preparation. Here, the bar table replaces the traditional dining table. The walls are blue plastic wallpaper, the cabinets are white chipboard, the table tops are black. The floor is a black-white-gray patterned plastic carpet – –

The enthusiastic father chef’s kitchen looks like a cake, with brown and orange as the main colors. The walls are brown wood panels. Weapons and lures hang as decorations. The floor was probably glazed brick. The children in the chef’s kitchen have been thought of like an aquarium. – –

The utility kitchen is my wish in terms of mechanization. The walls are surrounded by a complete clothing service line, from mechanical laundry drying to mantel. The color of the auxiliary kitchen is red, the floor is brown natural cork carpet. On the wall behind the sinks, there is a sheet, the rest is wallpaper.

Movies of the week

Itsthat we are living in summer time, it seems that nowadays you can only notice it in the movie software. There aren’t many great movies available for rainy evenings.

Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Barry Foster in the delightfully thrilling Frenzy, Alfred Hitchcock’s last thriller.

FrenzyAlfred Hitchcock’s incomparably exciting and funny Thriller from the markets and streets of London. The horror veteran Hitchcock once again shows his skill in depicting the milieu, using the big city as an elaborate backdrop for his series of murders. (Cinema)

Dirty HarryDon Siegel’s gritty San Francisco cop movie. (Corona)

Thieves like usRobert Altman’s picture of two young people’s love in the midst of violence and crime. (Bio Bio)

DisgustRoman Polanski’s sick story about a young girl who, under the pressure of her sexual inhibitions, gradually completely isolates herself in her own sick world. (Arita)

Summer Widow (The Seven Year Itch), directed by Billy Wilder, written by Billy Wilder and George Axelrod, based on Axelrod’s play The Seven Year Itch, starring Marilyn Monroe and Tom Ewell, produced by MGM-Fox. (Lounge).

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone