HS 50 years ago 10.4.1973 | The center of Helsinki got a new shape

Again a new city center plan has been completed for Helsinki.

Academician Alvar Aalto has now completed the so-called project concerning Terassitor and the beaches of Töölönlahti. his milieu-targeted report, which he has developed based on his earlier city center plan.

The most central object of the new plan is a large traffic plaza located behind the post office next to the railway yard, whose task is to distribute both incoming and outgoing traffic to the city.

A row of public buildings and Terassitori are planned to be built next to Liikennetori. Hesperianpuisto will also have a building complex at its northern end.

According to Aalto’s plan, the railway station (right) should be covered. Vapaudenkatu leads from the railway to the so-called to the traffic market, where the long-distance bus station will also be located. A group of public buildings will be next to Liikennetor, and Terassitori descends towards the shore of Töölönlahti. In the foreground is the post office with additional buildings.

According to Aalto, Helsinki needs a center that serves new forms of life. The possibilities for this were considered to arise when the freight yard moves to Pasila and the current track area is made available for urban use.

Helsinki Central Park is getting younger

Trees will be felled and saplings will be thinned this week in Helsinki Central Park, where the city’s parks and forest department has launched a management plan to protect the park.

The nursery is thinned out in Keskuspuisto on the edge of Länsi-Pasila before logging starts. The branches are ground into chips on site.

The work is being done on the edge of Keskuspuisto on the Pasila side, from Laakso field to Tenhola road. The purpose is to make the trees in the area flourish when the construction of Länsi Pasila starts in about three years.

Helsinki residents who are out in the park area should not be afraid of cutting down trees. The work aims to develop the edges of the forest to be vibrant, so that they can withstand the changes caused by major construction work. At the same time, the area is cleaned of twigs.

The break ended in the labor market: Metal and paper at the negotiating table

Monday was a strike day in a large part of the metal industry. The employees said they went on strike. The employers considered that the strike hindered the negotiations. It was quiet at the gate of Wärtsilä’s Helsinki shipyard.

Metal and the paper’s collective agreement negotiations will start today after a break that lasted more than a week. These industries are considered to hold the keys to a backlogged labor market situation.

On Monday, the second week of the contract-free status began.

More than 100,000 metal workers, around 10,000 chemical workers and six thousand workers in the cotton and linen industry were on strike on Monday.

In the employer’s opinion, the strike was illegal and hindered the progress of the negotiations.

Around 350 metalworkers participated in the work stoppage at Wärtsilä’s Kotka factories. Onni Viertola, a gatekeeper walking in the factory area, said that the day of the strike was very quiet.

Disagreement about rewarding Tietolaari

Monday was a day of awards for publishers and translators of information.

In accordance with the proposal of the Information Disclosure Advisory Board, the Ministry of Education distributed FIM 40,000 to non-fiction writers and radio employees, as well as to three large working groups. The biggest catch, 8,000 marks, was made by the working group of Me magazine.

When distributing the money, the advisory board was not completely unanimous. Its vice-president, Seppo Kahila, objected to the awarding of the Citizen’s Information Center program and left his differing opinions in the award justifications. Tietolaari still got its 5,000 marks.

Reino Paasilinna and other creators of Tietolaar received the information disclosure award, even though the sharers did not agree.

Among the award recipients were alcohol doctor Kettil Bruun, Neste book author Pertti Klemola, radio journalist Unto Miettinen and author Anna Bondestam.

The Mikael Agricola Award of the Association of Finnish Translators was given to the writer Elvi Sinervo, He received the award Brecht Saint Johanna of Slaughterhouses -play and Per Olov Enquist The Miracle Healer’s Fifth Winter – about the Finnish translations of the novel.

New service directory for Kerava residents

“Kerava 1973″ the service directory will be distributed as an improved edition during April to every home in Kerava. The edition of the service directory is 10,000 copies.

The content of the service directory has been added and specified about city agencies and their services. The business directory is also swollen. Even more pages have been devoted to organization activities.

All in all, the service directory comes out of the mailbox thicker than ever, at 128 pages.

The city of Kerava plans to be a pioneer by distributing the popular edition of the Municipal Report of the city of Kerava 1972 to every household in June.

Young and old are not suitable neighbors

Hyvinkää (HS)

Nursing homes and youth homes are not accepted as neighbors in Hyvinkää.

The city council thinks that young people disturb the elderly. That’s why the board has canceled its earlier decision to renovate the youth home in the courtyard building of Paavola’s nursing home.

The youth home is intended for homeless young people aged 16–21. It was planned to renovate a dormitory for 8–10 young people in the courtyard building of Paavola’s nursing home.

Noise regulations for boat engines

First The noise regulation intended for motor boats was announced on Monday at the Finnish Maritime Administration’s stand at the Meri kutsuuu exhibition in Turku.

According to the decision of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the sound intensity of the engine must not exceed 73 decibels. The decibel level set for boats roughly corresponds to the noise regulation for cars.

Nokia Oy has a severe labor shortage

Qualified there is a shortage of labor especially in the Helsinki region. The same difficulties are gradually threatening the Nokia region as well.

In the “CEO’s letter” in Oy Nokia Ab’s annual report, it is stated that for these reasons the company will locate production facilities in the future in locations where the labor situation is easier.

In the reporting year, the company’s sales grew by FIM 90.1 million, or 12 percent from the previous year.

The police stopped the charge

Bear (HS)

Pontikan Keito was interrupted by the police at the weekend in Karhula. During the search of the house, several liters of ready-made pontika and dozens of liters of mask ready for distillation were found.

The police confiscated two high-quality distillation equipment. According to the police, the pontinka cook has also had assistants.

Maria Callas became a director

Turin (AP)

Maria Callaswho during his fiery career has caused fits for opera directors, has become a director himself.

The New York-born soprano has signed on to help boost the season at Turin’s rebuilt Royal Opera House, which has been closed since 1936 after a fire destroyed its interior.

Callas and tenor Giuseppe di Stefano conduct Verdi together Sicilian Vespers. Hardly had the temperamental singer signed the contract, Maestro Gianandrea Gavazzeni resigned in disgust.

The 87-year-old Vittorio Gui, who conducted two operas at the Royal Opera House in 1911, was chosen to replace him.

Callas has tried to avoid controversy during rehearsals by avoiding his archenemies, the Italian opera critics. He has refused all newspaper interviews.

However, the 49-year-old singer has shown signs of softening. Elsewhere, a local journalist dressed up as a soldier for an opera during rehearsals and then wrote a story. Afterwards, he sent Callas flowers as a sign of peace.

“Then you are to blame.” wrote Callas, “but thanks for the flowers and I’m sorry we lost such a good warrior.”

Juhani Tamminen escaped from a long torment

Juhani Tamminen is a player who never stops trying. His first competitive goal was quite valuable. Left Josef Völk has lost the duel.

Moscow (HS)

Together relatively speaking, the Finnish national ice hockey team’s game on Monday night was different from the bad lion games of the previous World Cups: Finland did not lose even though the performance was miserable.

In the last period, the lions managed to score two goals and beat West Germany 2–1. That’s the good side of the match.

The lucky boy of the Finnish team was Juhani Tamminen, who scored his first goal of the competition at an important moment: in a 1-1 situation, just over three minutes before the final whistle.

Of course, Finland was not worse in the match. Finland won the shooting statistics 64-22

“Yes, there were enough shots, but what was set up and stepped on or dragged past” team leader Matti Lampainen considered that the low-spirited game was of a mental quality.

In theory, Finland still has a chance for bronze: except for the Soviet Union, the remaining matches must be won. In addition, Sweden should beat Czechoslovakia.

Palestinian guerillas struck in Cyprus

Bomb explosions Torn apart and on the brink of civil war, Cyprus was on Monday the scene of a bloody showdown between Israeli and probably Palestinian terrorists. – –

On Monday, fire was opened against an Israeli passenger plane at the Nicosia airport in Cyprus, and at the same time a bomb blast destroyed the residence of the Israeli ambassador in Nicosia.

Strikers to work in Denmark

Copenhagen (AP)

of Denmark the largest labor dispute in 37 years ended on Monday after the employers and employees voted to accept a two-year mediation solution.

More than 260,000 workers will return to work on Tuesday after being on strike or locked out for three weeks.

In the evening, the national mediator announced a mediation solution via radio and television, which offers almost a million workers a 7.5 percent general increase in wages and social benefits over the next two years.

Your lips

in Wellington at a medical conference held elsewhere, a dermatologist suggested that men should start using lipstick too. In his opinion, it would be an effective way to protect the lips from the effects of the sun. (Reuters)

