HS 50 years ago 10.3.1974 | VW's new winds

Matti Jansson

Volkswagen the latest one is named Scirocco. It means the hot wind of Africa.

Very favorable winds are not blowing in the automotive industry at the moment, and the time cannot be considered favorable for the introduction of a new sporty model anyway. – –

The dashboard of the Scirocco has a sporty stamp, the placement of the devices and the functions are good.

Today, even sports cars are multipurpose cars: the Scirocco's bumpers can withstand a little more than a scratch.

First, the front-wheel drive of a higher price category was put into production – the K70 developed by NSU, then the Passat based on the Audi 80 came in a class lower and the latest is a completely own construction – the Scirocco.

And it already foreshadows the new “people's car”, which will appear during the spring. It already has a name – Golf. – –

However, the good finish and generous equipment prevent the Scirocco from becoming a people's car – the price takes care of that. Predictions point to a price range of more than FIM 30,000 in Finland.

The Scirocco is a small car. Its length is 3.87 meters. In part, this is thanks to the transversely positioned engine, which is already an old idea, but new for VW. – –

As a whole, the Scirocco is such a good car that a proper family car made with the same basic structure can be awaited with great interest.

Speed ​​in an age of energy crisis: the sporty side view of the African hot wind, the Scirocco.

Bus drivers demand toilets

Restraint required of many Helsinki tram and bus drivers. Restrooms are not part of their workplace benefits.

Social spaces have been found at the end stops in the city center after many years of pressure from the labor protection authorities. There is no “comfort facility” at the other end of the line, where there is more time to breathe.

Especially during rush hour, drivers may have crowded places when they don't have time to take a break where the toilet is located. One suspects that “a driver must be like a bottle that cannot leak”.

There is a fierce search for Tito's successor

Erkki Pennanen, Belgrade (HS)

What kind of will there be a multinational Yugoslavia without Tito?

This question, which had been bothering him for years, suddenly became the most important topic of conversation in Belgrade, when the psychiatrists forced the almost 82-year-old Tito to rest for a few weeks.

See also 🔴 Live: Hamas publishes hostage video; no progress for a humanitarian corridor in Gaza Before he got sick: Tito of Yugoslavia on a state visit to Nepal.

Only a photo of the briskly smiling president on a walk on the front page of the country's leading daily newspaper was enough to put an end to the wildest rumors at the end of last week.

Modern times are rushing to Ethiopia

Juhani Koponen

from Ethiopia sounds like goddamn. The sovereignty of the Victorious Lion of the Tribe of Judah, the Chosen One of God, the King of Kings, the Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia (“The Power of the Trinity”) I is crumbling at a good pace and will not be saved indefinitely by a few dollars distributed to the poor. – –

Ethiopia's latest crisis, the most serious for the emperor and the landowners, began three weeks ago when demonstrations escalated into riots – or accelerated – were organized in the capital, Addis Ababa, in which a mixed group of teachers, students, taxi drivers and the unemployed participated.

The worried emperor: The unrest started in the important garrison cities of Eritrea, from where they spread to other parts of Ethiopia, with a population of 25 million, which is almost four times the size of Finland.

The riots, which lasted for a whole week, were suppressed by both price reductions and bloodshed.

Next, the soldiers rose up in rebellion, mainly lower officers, non-commissioned officers and enlisted men.

The movement started as a wage revolt and was suppressed by wage increases; during that time, however, there was time to present demands for political and social changes.

The rebellion failed to develop into a military coup partly because the Emperor's bodyguards remained loyal, but above all because the soldiers had no one to replace the respected and charismatic Haile Selassie.

Korkeasaari is waiting for the birth of a reindeer

From late spring maybe the fauna of Korkeasaari will get a completely new addition – the reindeer.

The incident would be the first cross between a wild deer and a reindeer.

Superintendent Ilkka Koivisto is still cautious about the event.

“At this point, we cannot be absolutely certain. If you are lucky, a reindeer will be born in May”.

The family fell apart in front of the cameras

Sakari Määttänen

in Finland The currently running television series “American Family” still excites people in their home country, the United States.

The family members appearing in the program are heated, the producer is disgusted, the viewers are furiously taking a stand for and against.

However, the Loud family is not a typical American family, and certainly not an average American family.

It's just an American family.

When filming began in 1971, the family had no idea what fame would bring. Front Michele, Pat and Bill, back Kevin, Grant, Delilah and Lance.

Långbacka Cherry Park: Chehovia as the work of a master

Sole Uexküll

Turku City Theatre In Kirsikkapuisto, Ralf Långbacka has probably done his masterpiece so far as Tshehov director.

Långbacka Kirsikkapuisto solves the freed self-evidently and maturely the question of Tshekhov's social criticism and Tshekhov's portrayal of people, and that is rare. – –

Heikki Kinnusen's eternal high school student is probably the finest Trofimov I've ever seen. An ugly and helpless outer shell drawn with gentle and meaningful humor, from which the intelligence and purity of a good person shines like a candle. This intensively and richly presented Trofimov is the quintessence of the forces with which ideologies are blessed as idealism in their most powerful phases.

Esko Salminen's Lopahin is his brother in the practical and material section. The son of a serf, a successful merchant, the builder of a new society who clearly sees himself only as an intermediate stage becomes a great human description in the prism of society and time history.

Movies we can't see

Matti Salo

Movies, which are rented in Finland, are not the best films that could be brought here. No one knows what the public wants, but as the competition gets tighter, we resort to the surest-looking options.

Helsinki's 25 premiere theaters are showing less and less the films that are written about the most in the world's film magazines.

Viewers are probably already used to most of the factors that reduce the richness of the program. Only feature films of a certain length (80-180 minutes) are offered. – –

One should not be mistaken for thinking that we are only missing out on films made by unknown greats. Even respected, popular directors can no longer get their films out into the world, let alone faraway Finland.

Elia Kazan's The Visitors, John Cassavetes' Faces, John Frankenheimer's four-hour recording of O'Neil's play The Iceman, George Axelrod's Lord Love a Duck and Irvin Kershner's Loving are by no means gallant interludes, even if we don't like them in these corners meet you.

This is how to mill wooden house-idyllic stone land

Kyösti Reunanen, Oulu (HS)

Oulu the new Tuira will be a monument to the time of intensive construction.

There are others similar, but they were made in the last decade. Construction of this 1960s monument will begin next fall.

The first stage of the change: The carefully renovated house Näkinkuja 5 has just become the target of redemption measures.

The second phase of the change: The plot has been redeemed, the residents have moved and the house along Näkinkuja is cold.

Officials recently stood in front of a five-year-old formula in Oulu. They didn't exchange a word about whether it makes sense to renew Tuira like this: by knocking down houses in the way of crane tracks and parking areas.

Especially when many of them are samples of craftsmanship, finished down to the last screw head embedding.

Instead, officials from the Department of the Interior, the Housing Board, and the city concluded that six or nine or twelve stories is better than fifteen stories.

When his own house is finally debt-free, Raili Markukselanki is faced with moving.

From the Klaukkala bump to the fastest in Tiirismaa – Esko Rechardt

Lahti (HS)

From Lauttasaari Esko Rechardt plunged the fastest down from Tiirismaa in the big junior skydiving carnival in Lahti.

Rechardt won the under-16 series by three tenths of a second. – –

For the first time, Esko Rechardt succeeded perfectly in major competitions.

This was the first time that Rechardt succeeded in a major tournament.

Esko, who spent his skiing holiday in Pallastunturi, has been training mainly in small skis, as he himself expressed it.

“Pikkutöyssy”, where Rechardt trains, is Klaukkala hill.

Strömberg's computer is now ready

Oy Tampella Ab An extension of the Strömberg 1,000 computer developed by Strömberg and a new research system have been put into use at the Anjala paper mill.

The Finnish computer system, previously developed only for process monitoring, has now been extended to data processing tasks.

The hardware now matches foreign competing mid-sized computers.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone