HS 50 years ago 1.9.1973 | Tuula Kivi is afraid: The shot put increases muscles

Pori (HS)

Tuula Kivi, 15, is a tomboyish girl despite her youth. She represents Finland in the A girls’ ball and discus in the national match against Sweden. Tuula Kivi is the youngest participant in the national match.

One concern at Tuula is for the future. He is afraid that the shot put will grow too many “muscles”.

Due to her age, Tuula will still be able to join the B girls next summer. This summer, she won the B girls’ Finnish championship in the shot put and was second in the discus.

Brooking

Paula Talaskivi

Uuno Turhapuro, direction Ere Kokkonen, script and production Spede Pasanen, cinematography Antero Takala, music Jaakko Salo. – –

Film announcement HS 1.9.1973.

Uthapuro are the biggest successes of this fall so far.

That in itself is reason to be happy, because of course one hopes for an audience for a domestic film as well and with it other good things.

At the same time, I would hope that this Spede novelty would also be better. It could very well be, because Ere Kokkonen knows how to direct better and the idea itself would have the potential to be really fun.

The dialogue (Spede) is occasionally funny, but the almost uninterrupted stream of speech does not do them justice and becomes tiring, especially when there is very little movement in the scenes.

I guess the basic idea is mostly deeply dark (or vice versa). It’s not worth succeeding in this money-driven world. Success brings only evil, there is no time left for anything other than continuing successful work. Even friends change or disappear.

Turhapuro – Vesa-Matti Loiri – is first of all a lazy, dirty dreamer who is ordered to work all the time by his wife. But the man is also a genius and a genius, a great violin virtuoso.

As far as I can tell, Loiri could play the role of the lazy and fantasizing Uuno without a horror mask. Now, the kind of viewer – and there are some of us – who doesn’t find ugly and unpleasant to be amusing, gets annoyed by Turhapuro’s external character so much that it takes all the attention.

Besides, you can’t believe that a stylish woman like Marjatta Raida would spend a single day with this Uuno, let alone use a shotgun.

And I would take it to the wash before ordering to look for a job.

The cholera scare is spreading in Italy – there is no cause for concern in Finland

in Italy According to reports from Naples, the cholera that broke out this week has claimed two more lives. Their number is now nine.

In the hospital, there are roughly two hundred people who have or are suspected of having cholera.

The cholera outbreak in Naples has triggered urgent preventive measures throughout Italy. In Rome, the health authorities vaccinated children and young people en masse. See also Book review | The 69 Eyes' band biography is about a band that no one believed in

The World Health Organization WHO does not consider the situation to be alarming, but its information usually lags behind events. – –

The panic mood of the residents of the Naples region, on the other hand, is growing. In addition to demonstrations, strikes have broken out, and vaccines are sold on the black market.

Cholera hysteria has also arisen in Finland: people crowd vaccination stations and the vaccine is running out.

However, doctors think the public’s fear is exaggerated. They consider that only those going to Italy need vaccination.

Dozens fell ill with mouse typhus in Valkeakoski

To the usual the illness of 30 residents of Valkeakoski who were thought to be suffering from stomach flu has turned out to be murine typhus. By Friday, some of the sick were already recovering.

The mass infection apparently originates from the gala dinners that the city offered at Valkeakoski’s Kaupunginhotelli for young city leaders and their wives on Thursday of last week.

The source of the infection is thought to have been in the dinner’s dessert.

The Porvoo swimming pool is buzzing with coliform bacteria

Porvoo (HS)

To Porvoo the city’s swimming hall has been found unsuitable for swimming in the health board’s inspection.

In a study conducted, the number of coliform bacteria in the adult swimming pool of the swimming pool has been found to have exceeded the allowed number of bacteria by more than 10 times.

The city’s veterinarian, Erik Fagerholm, considers the disturbance to be only temporary, as similar concentrations of bacteria have not been found in previous tests.

The reason for the exceptionally high presence of coliform bacteria has not been determined with certainty, but the reason for the spread of bacteria present in the intestines to the swimming pool is suspected to be “damage” that occurred in the swimming pool.

Fire inspectors’ concerns: Rusty attics catch fire easily

Many the only extinguishing device in old buildings is a small twenty-liter hand-operated water extinguisher, which in its awkward location is frozen in winter and evaporated to dryness in summer.

Fire inspector Esko Attenberg and master smoker Allan Lindfors were able, after some difficulties, to inspect the storage of flammable liquids, which had not been noticed.

In addition to attics filled with debris, this is one of the most typical mistakes that fire inspector Esko Attenberg and master smoker Allan Lindfors have to point out during fire inspections.

General fire inspections are underway in Helsinki.

In the continuous inspection until the end of the year, industrial and warehouse buildings, schools, hospitals and other buildings intended for special use are examined.

From the beginning of next year, private residential buildings will have to be inspected.

See also Obituary | Raimo Lappalainen 1935–2022 Allan Lindfors, a master sooter, noticed holes in the masonry of the furnace’s hearth. Most of the heat from such an oven reaches the magpies.

NL won the Nordics as a partner

Finns consider the Soviet Union as their most important partner.

Next, but clearly behind, are the other neighbors Sweden and Norway.

In a survey commissioned by the Nordic Council, 4/5 of Finns emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Soviet Union.

The Soviet Union pointed out the newspaper articles

Foreign minister In his speech, Ahti Karjalainen (k) drew attention to “an unfortunate circumstance that disturbed our relations with the Soviet Union, which had continued to be good”. Karjalainen referred to some newspaper articles.

According to Karjalainen, the Soviet Union’s government last contacted Finland’s representatives in Moscow in this regard at the end of July.

“It seems that among the magazine stories that have aroused indignation, this time there are several articles from new types of sensational magazines, even pornographic magazines.”

In addition, the publication of some espionage stories borrowed from foreign newspapers in Finnish newspapers has caused disapproving remarks, said Karjalainen.

According to Karjalainen, freedom requires a sense of responsibility, objectivity and consideration from the public word. It is needed especially when commenting on the affairs of other countries, especially the neighbors.

“Actually, it’s amazing that at certain intervals you have to come back to such a self-evident thing,” remarked Karjalainen.

The Rimpelin hospital was given the all clear

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

It Then the story of the Rimpelin hospital came out.

Last spring, a petition from the Museum of the History of Medicine at the University of Helsinki was published on this forum, asking for information about the Rimpelin hospital that operated in Helsinki at the beginning of the century. – –

The Museum of the History of Medicine received a lot of information from readers about Rimpelin Hospital. For Kaija Pakkala, who works at the museum, it was enough to research and combine information for weeks. The result was an interesting, sometimes even tragicomic story about a series of events that attracted attention at the beginning of the century.

The Rimpelin hospital operated in a building located on the site of today’s Aleksis Kivenkatu 16, which was designed by Architects von Essen-Kallio-lkäläinen and completed in March 1908.

This 52-room worker’s dormitory was renovated into a lung disease hospital in November of the same year. – –

The hospital got its name from a medicine called Rimpelin, which Kajaani councilor Adolf Rimpiläinen had probably invented to help his relatives suffering from the disease.

As the news about the miracle drug spread, the circle of patients expanded. Kajaani district doctor Alexis Arvelin was also interested in the matter. Rimpiläinen, on the other hand, in order to get medical support for his treatment, suggested cooperation to Arvelin, to which he agreed.

As a seal of cooperation, the medicine was named Rimpelin, which came from the names Rimpiläinen and Arvelin.

The patient tampered with rating boards in Meilahti

Apparently a young man under the influence of narcotics has made marks with a marker and pencil on valuable paintings in Meilahti Hospital.

The young man who got caught drew marks on seven portraits of former Meilahti professors in the waiting room of the polyclinic at the beginning of July.

Some of the paintings were painted in the last century. Among them were the works of Albert Edelfelt, Verner Thomé, Frans Wilho Sjöström and Veikko Vionoja.

According to the hospital staff, extra glasses and mustaches and sickles and hammers had been drawn on the professors.

The boards were taken to Ateneum to be repaired.

A whistle in the pocket of the red jacket when you go on a mushroom trip

If you are planning to go on a mushroom or berry excursion, equip yourself carefully.

It’s incredibly easy to get lost in an unknown forest if you don’t have a map of the area or even a compass to give you the direction to return.

Dress the children in colorful clothes, give each of them a whistle in their pocket and keep a visual distance of them in the forest at all times.

There are cautionary incidents in recent memory.

Language studios to be available in elementary schools as early as 1974

School board has sent a request to the county governments and bodies responsible for municipal school planning to draw up a plan for acquiring language studios for elementary schools.

The “dashboard” of a domestic language studio looks empty, because only two student seats are connected to the introductory piece. In front of Rauno Tulonen, the engineer who led the design work of the studio, there are electrical equipment units on the teacher’s desk, which can be increased to 42 by adding student seats.

Based on a two-year experiment, the school board recommends a studio where the whole class can work at the same time. In this type of studio, there is no need for a tape recorder for each student’s seat.

A teaching studio that meets the needs of elementary schools is now also available domestically.

Ligypt is not born with a mere declaration

For primary school children there is hardly any concern in the immediate future about the new, even more difficult country name Ligypt – which has actually been proposed as the name of the new state.

Despite the official declaration by the leaders of Egypt and Libya on Wednesday that the countries will henceforth be one and the same state, true unification is still a long way off if it ever happens.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

