HS 50 years ago 1.8.1974 | Heinonen’s siblings to victory in Varna

Riitta and Soile Heinonen – The apprentice dancers of our national opera – won a great victory at the “Ballet Olympics” in Varna, and now they are being taken: first to Leningrad, and then somewhere else.

“There are no offers yet, but there are even more inquiries,” says the girls’ coach of almost ten years, first dancer Margaretha von Bahr, and at the same time complains about the narrow repertoire she has brought up so far.

Heinonen’s 19-year-old identical twin sisters have been dancing since preschool. From time to time they have also appeared in public and received recognition.

They received the most significant international attention at the youth ballet competitions held in Lausanne, Switzerland in February, where they shared the gold medal.

Varna’s victory was the crown of persistent toil. For the past year, the siblings made almost round days. At ten in the morning they rushed to the ballet rehearsals of the National Opera, at fifteen to von Bahr’s rehearsals, from which they went straight to the opera performances and the same again the next day.

Storage is fashionable

When the berry harvest increases and prices start to fall, it’s time again to grab a pen and think about what to fill the winter jars and jars with.

Nowadays, home canning is starting to be downright fashionable, while just a few years ago it was considered the height of reaction. – –

The most common cooked preserves are jam, puree, puree and juices. The juice can be extracted without Mehu-Maija by boiling the berries in water. – –

Mehu-Maija takes up space in a city dweller’s closet and costs about FIM 60 in aluminum, up to FIM 250 in steel.

Mehu-Maija is quite an investment. Neighbors could think about whether it would be worthwhile to get common storage equipment.

Nixon turned over 20 tapes

Washington (Washington Post)

President Richard Nixon turned over twenty Watergate tapes to U.S. District Judge John Sirica on Tuesday, as required by a Supreme Court ruling last week. – –

John Ehrlichman’s smile looked sour as he left a court that gave him 20 months to five years in prison.

President Richard Nixon’s former domestic policy advisor John Ehrlichman was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 months to five years in prison for his role in the so-called to the Ellsberg fracture. – –

This means he must serve at least 20 months in prison before he can be pardoned.

Kustavii’s first spiritual holiday village

Donner’s The bankrupt Kustavin Kuninkaantie will become Finland’s first spiritual holiday village. The new owner of Kuninkaantie, businessman Väinö Rautiainen from Saarijärvi, has visited similar holiday villages in other Nordic countries and says that he has had quite positive experiences.

The old schooner Helena, designed by Jörn Donner as a restaurant, now serves as a ship cafe, where the first service has already been held. Alcohol and tobacco are no longer sold in the holiday village.

Seals for protection

Seals protection is intensified in Åland. The provincial environmental protection office will soon publish a list showing the protected nesting places of the hall in Åland.

The environmental protection meeting in Stockholm decided on the protection of the halls in May. At that time, the experts published a recommendation for the protection of the halls of the Baltic Sea. To support this, the Åland Environmental Protection Office is now compiling its own list.

The Environmental Protection Agency intends to monitor that the hunting clubs in Åland definitely get the protection list.

Seals receive protection in Åland. This gray seal pup lived in Ulkokalla in the Red Sea until it was moved to Korkeasaari last year.

The relations between the USA and the GDR froze

Washington (AP)

United States announced to the German Democratic Republic on Wednesday that there could be no question of establishing diplomatic relations until the harassment of the entryways to West Berlin had ended.

Negotiations with the East German delegation in Washington were suspended on Monday, but the delegation led by Ambassador Herbert Suss remained in the city to await the development of the situation.

On Tuesday, however, a West German civil servant working in the environmental agency established in West Berlin was stopped on a transit route in the GDR region as he made his way to West Berlin. Official Norbert von Nieding was turned back by East German border guards.

The press secretary of the US State Department, Robert Anderson, said that due to the continuation of the incidents, the US has announced that although basic agreements have been reached in the negotiations since July 15, now is not the right time to establish relations and therefore the decision to establish diplomatic relations is being delayed.

Workers’ wages rose by 21 percent

To industrial workers average hourly earnings have increased by 21–21.5 percent per year, according to Statistics Finland’s report.

The average hourly wage of male industrial workers without holiday compensation was FIM 9.51 in the first quarter of the current year. The corresponding earnings for women were FIM 6.82.

The new position begins today by examining the president’s car

Today What Helsinki’s inspectors have been waiting for for a long time has come true: a new car inspection station started operating.

From the inspector’s point of view, this means even better working conditions, from the point of view of the public inspecting their cars, it means that the service will improve and errors will decrease.

The new station, which cost about eight million, is located along Vantaanlaaksontie in Hakuninmaa. – –

The inspectors will start at 9 o’clock by first checking the representative car of President Urho Kekkonen.

HJK’s security Puri again

Timo Järviö

Helsinki Jalkapalloklubi is the Finnish champion of men’s guarding and this time also the champion of the whole series.

HJK didn’t give Turku Palloseura the slightest chance, even though the final numbers were narrow, 2–1 (2–0). At the same time, HJK took the top spot in the marathon table of the championship series.

Göran Enckelman in the footsteps of Poland’s Jan Tomaszewski. Timo Rahja’s penalty kick is shielded by his jumps.

The Balloliitto replaced the consulting office

Finland Palloliitto has unexpectedly canceled its contract with consulting firm Runar Nyström. The consulting office’s task was to create a new implementation organization for the Finnish Football Association.

As its first major task, for which e.g. future financial solutions were based on, was to get an audience of up to 40,000 people for the final match of this year’s Finnish Cup.

The new chairman of the Finnish Football Federation, Ove H. Rehn, who was elected last spring, who has personally pushed the organizational reform forward, assures, however, that the path of reform that has now been started will be continued without a consulting office. – –

The chairman of the Finnish Football Federation, Ove H. Rehn, plans to continue his efforts to raise Finnish football to the international level, even though the contract with Runar Nyström’s consulting office has been terminated.

The dismissal mentioned now must undoubtedly be considered a small setback for the plans, the main purpose of which is to bring Finnish football to the international level. Sweden must be reached in four years, has been one of the main ideas of the project.

The phases of Lenin’s life are collected in many museums

Lenin’s the memory remains alive in the Soviet Union. Photographs, manuscripts, Lenin’s personal items and drawings and paintings made of him tell modern people about this father of the Soviet Union and political philosopher. Lenin’s steps can be explored in the Soviet Union’s 50 museums dedicated to his name.

The Lenin Museum in Tampere has close relations with the Central Museum in Moscow. Together, we are looking for new material about Lenin.

In Moscow, the former Duma House now houses the Central Lenin Museum. The country’s other Lenin museums belong to it. – –

Although it has been 50 years since Lenin’s death, all the material related to him has not yet been collected. There is always more to tell about the founder of the Soviet state; recently the museum received an armchair from Switzerland that Lenin had used there while working in the library. – –

From Finland, the museum has been given e.g. Lenin’s walking stick. There is also a Lenin commemorative plaque made in Finland.

Ansala’s lock factory to Wärtsilä’s ownership

I’m freaking out the entire stock of the largest employer Ansala Oy’s lock factory has been transferred to Oy Wärtsilä Ab.

In production and product development, we are now aiming for efficient cooperation with Wärtsilä’s Joensuu factory’s Abloy production.

Ansala mainly manufactures Ava locks, known as furniture locks.

Ansala Oy, which moved from Helsinki to Rymättyla a year and a half ago, employs 90 people. In its first year, the female-operated factory produced 550,000 locks. This year’s goal is 750,000 locks.

About 40 percent of the production is exported. Ava locks are e.g. In Swedish, Dutch and English parking meters. – –

The export possibilities for locks will now improve considerably, because Wärtsilä has sales channels ready for several countries.

The company’s founder, dipl.ins. Väinö Ansala says that the company’s rapid growth has caused overwhelming financial difficulties for the small family company.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

