HS 50 years ago 1.4.1974 | Kissinger to marry and honeymoon in Mexico

of the United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger married Nancy Sharon Maginnes on Saturday night as secretly as he has handled closely guarded diplomatic duties.

The marriage was announced half an hour after Kissinger and his new wife boarded a private plane at Washington National Airport that would take them on a 10-day honeymoon to Acapulco, Mexico.

The civil marriage, conducted by a judge in Arlington, Virginia, ended years of rumors about the fate of the friendship between Kissinger, who was said to be the world's most sought-after bachelor, and Nancy Maginnes, who had known him for 10 years. – –

New Mrs. Henry A. Kissinger – 39 years old, almost 180 centimeters tall, startling blonde – is, as befits the spouse of the US Secretary of State, a foreign policy expert himself.

Several got wet in the brittle ice

For spring the warmest day of the approaching winter made people go outside in droves on Sunday.

However, many who went to the ice in the sea area already got wet in the fragile spring ice.

The Helsinki fire department received many calls throughout the day from different parts of the city about people who had fallen into the ice.

The announcements were mostly baseless. Help was either not needed at all, or the ice had been overcome on its own.

Old Master

Lauri Karvonen

In the Americans The young domestic band “Vanha Isäntä” moves in country and hillybilly moods.

The picture also includes variations of English and Irish folk tunes.

Vanha Isäntä, despite its name, a young domestic band, has recorded its first single.

The band's first single is promising, the boys' stylistic direction gives a healthy addition to our currently maybe a little too rock-rich music image.

Even though the band works mainly on a hobby basis, there is a clear determination in the music-making that comes from the know-how.

Marimekko's shares will be listed on the stock exchange in the spring

Last the year was good for Marimekko despite the continued cotton shortage, which naturally also raised the prices of the raw material.

The company's sales target was exceeded by FIM 6 million and the profit exceeded two million.

Marimekko is now aiming to become a listed company, which according to CEO Armi Ratia will be realized during the spring.

Joy blooms in the language nursery

Leila Arpiainen

Finland is a true European backyard in preschool education. The preschool is only in the experimental stage.

The headmaster of the French school, Jarmo Anttila, is satisfied that the school's youngest children have a comfortable and safe balcony platform for recess play.

Kindergarten's little ones play picture lottery. The child chosen as a teacher asks questions and also receives answers in German. Fräulein Astrid Helin corrects the mistakes, because German has only been “studied” for half a year.

Many parents would like to offer their children the opportunity to prepare for the great adventure of learning even before school age.

However, not everyone can fit into municipal kindergartens.

Kindergartens and zero classes in foreign-language schools are one solution to the pre-school problem, although within the reach of far too few.

Dressing up in a Slavic folk costume attracts girls in a Russian kindergarten, where role plays and music are important in the day's program.

In Helsinki, almost 600 children can take part in this “foreign aid” every year, which is roughly the same as the ongoing preschool experiment in the whole country.

What is the cause of handwriting decay?

Principally the modern person who relies on the typewriter has lost the ability to write clear and legible text.

Deterioration of handwriting is a common phenomenon that can already be seen at school.

Handwriting generally deteriorates, but why? “Personal” handwriting is often hard to read, the letters are like Magpie's toes.

The renewal of the font collection is also currently underway here in Finland.

The revision of the letters is considered justified by the national school inspector, master of philosophy OI Laine, who is a member of the mother tongue division of the elementary school curriculum committee.

Kyminlinna's neglected fortress crumbling

Eagle (HS)

Kyminlinna the neglect of the fortress annoys the people of Kotka.

The road builders have made the decaying fortress walls a wonder for all the people.

The arched main gate of the fortress is crumbling stone by stone.

Napoleon the most beautiful at the poodle show

A male poodle Napoleon of Countess was chosen as the most beautiful of the Finnish Poodle Club's special show.

The most beautiful of the poodle show is Napoleon of Countess owned by Petteri Viljakainen.

Napoleon represents the average size of poodles. It is already an international and Nordic design standard.

The owner of Napoleon, Petteri Viljakainen from Matinkyla, was given a rotating award designed by artist Anita Wangel for the next year.

Playboys champion

A year Finnish basketball champions can be found in Espoo, even though the city's favorite team Tapion Honka completely lost its rhythm in the final series (finished last).

The Playboys choir sings a verse for the Finnish championship. Choir leader Kalevi Sarkalahti (back). Choir boys from left Paavo Koskivaara, Jussi Järvi and Martti Miettinen.

Mika Vuorio played his best game of the season in the final. After the game ended, he was able to go on a short “flight”.

In the finals, Playboys took the main role instead of Honga, who took advantage of the opportunity and took the basketball scepter for themselves.

Even though Playboys has chosen Messuhalli in Helsinki as its home hall, it nevertheless recognizes Espoo as its home location.

“Aunt Pitkäsääri” scored baskets and grabbed rebounds

Swedish also dominated the second part of the women's national basketball match at the Helsinki Sports Hall. The final score was 79–59.

The Finnish girls were in great difficulty fighting against the Swedes' height advantage. The 193-centimeter Ann-Marie Wikner, thanks to her height, scored points at a steady pace, and Linnea Bohlin, who showed excellent accuracy, served as her skilled assistant.

Long throws remained the only weapon of the Finnish girls, but with them the game did not remain even except at times.

Just a gym is no longer enough

Eagle (Marjut Svahn)

Mere gym is no longer enough for women. They also want to strive for a goal in the racing arena.

Helsingin's Jyry's bun heads were up to speed and made the audience fall in love.

The 12-year-old girls from Turku Veikkoi did great balance moves and ended their program with a split.

This is probably the most important reason why the Työväen Urheiluliitto's team gymnastics championships gather a larger and higher-quality group of participants every year.

This year, five hundred women and girls participated in Kotka, forming 54 teams. A year ago there were forty teams in Oulu.

The strongest bases for team gymnastics are in Helsinki, Turku and Kotka.

The floral language of the old postcard is of interest to the collector

Marja Salmela

“When four years ago, postage became too expensive for a student's wallet, so I thought why couldn't I just collect old postcards.”

Old postcard

“Actually, I found myself interested in the pictures of the cards and the texts scrawled on them much more than the stamps and stamps themselves.”

This is how Hannu Rantala – one of a little over ten Finnish collectors of postcards – does it. – –

For today's lazy letter and card writers, he recommends old handy flower language cards. Different flowers and messages are beautiful in them. The sender just had to select the text by underlining it and put his name underneath.

For example, there was a language and inscription “I've missed you for a long time”, or a hop flower “If I could hold you in my arms” or a red rose “My gentleness makes me wither.”

