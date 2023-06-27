The director of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch (HRW)Juanita

goebertus, celebrated this Tuesday the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reopen the investigation for crimes against humanity committed by the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Through his Twitter account, Goebertus assured that this is good news for Venezuela and emphasized that the ICC investigation is “today the only avenue available for the victims of the Maduro regime to receive the justice they deserve.”

The reaction of the director of HRW for the Americas came after it became known that The ICC authorized its prosecutor on Tuesday to resume the investigation of alleged crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, considering the national procedures insufficient.

The ICC Preliminary Questions Chamber indicated that the focus of the investigations carried out by Caracas “seems to be generally on direct and/or lower-level perpetrators” and considered that “limited investigative steps have been taken and that, in many cases, there appear to be periods of unexplained investigative inactivity.”

The case dates back to 2018, when the Court’s prosecutor’s office received a referral in September from Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, in which denounce the alleged commission of crimes against humanity in Venezuela since February 12, 2014.

​

In November 2021, the prosecutor’s office announced that the preliminary examination initiated based on that referral had been completed and the decision to proceed with a formal investigation had been made.

But Caracas maintains that the denunciations of human rights violations committed during the repression of the anti-government demonstrations of 2017, which caused a hundred deaths, must be resolved within the framework of their own judicial system. However, in April of last year, Caracas asked to defer the ICC prosecutor’s investigations in favor of the Venezuelan national authorities.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME