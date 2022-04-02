San Salvador.- The researcher Juan Pappier, who is part of the division for the Americas of Human Rights Watch (HRW) pointed out this Friday that the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, “intimidates” judgesafter the president called the Supreme Court to “remove the judges complicit in organized crime.”

“In El Salvador, @nayibbukele openly intimidates judges who don’t decide how he wants,” Pappier posted on Twitter.

For the researcher, the foregoing is “another demonstration of his absolute disregard for the rule of law.”

In response, the Salvadoran president wrote on his Twitter: “Homeboys (gang members) Rights Watch.”

Bukele stated on his social networks that “NO gang member has been released” -of those detained in the framework of an exceptional regime- and that allegedly “a judge tried to release 42 of a case from 2019, but ALL REMAIN IN PRISON and the case will go to a higher instance.”

He also asked the Attorney General’s Office, led by Rodolfo Delgado, a former lawyer for a state bank and the current director of the PNC, “to investigate the possible links of this judge with organized crime and terrorist structures.”

Delgado arrived at the Prosecutor’s Office on May 1, 2021, when the new legislature with an official majority dismissed the then Attorney General Raúl Melara, who had clashed with Bukele and was investigating possible cases of corruption in his Government.

The Nayib Bukele administration has been constantly accused of attacking judicial independence and the separation of powers.

El Salvador celebrates on Sunday, April 3, a week in an emergency regimewhich suspends rights of Salvadorans such as defense in a judicial process and inviolability of telecommunications, after an escalation of homicides that took the lives of more than 80 people over the weekend.