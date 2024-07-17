On Wednesday, July 17, Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a report stating that Hamas committed “numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity” during the attack on southern Israel on October 7, which sparked the ongoing hostilities in Gaza. On this same day, at least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army attacks in the enclave, although the Arab channel ‘Al Jazeera’ reports more than 80 killed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities released 14 Gazans held in their prisons, including an elderly woman. The newly released denounce that they were subjected to torture.

#HRW #Hamas #committed #war #crimes #Oct #attack #Gaza #deaths #mount