Juan Pappier, acting deputy director of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch, spoke on his Twitter account about the statements made by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, about Attorney General Francisco Barbosa.

“These statements by the President @petrogustavo are worrying. According to the Political Constitution of 1991, the Prosecutor’s Office is part of the judicial branch and therefore independent of the executive“Pappier wrote in a tweet.

Petro fueled this Friday from Spain his confrontation with the attorney general, by telling him that his boss is the president of the nation.

In his last act in Spain, specifically at the University of Salamanca, where he studied and was awarded today, the president of Colombia created the controversy with some statements addressed to Francisco Barbosa.

With the media as transmitters, Petro told Barbosa that he is his boss, which caused a wide rejection in the country where the president is accused of ignoring the Constitution by ignoring the separation of powers.

Petro’s statement came amid a months-long controversy with Barbosa, who has questioned the president’s decisions mainly related to his “total peace” policy.

This Thursday Barbosa reproached Petro for a comment of his that, according to what he said, puts “a tombstone for court officials”after the president said on Twitter that he considers a complaint against prosecutor Daniel Hernández “supremely serious” for his alleged cover-up of murders committed by the criminal gang Clan del Golfo.

After the statements of this Fridaythe Supreme Court of Justice expressed “great concern over the erroneous interpretation of Article 115 of the Constitution” by the president.

Petro’s statements, the Court continued in a statement, “ignore judicial autonomy and independence, the founding clause of Colombian democracy and an essential pillar of the social rule of law.”

“The Attorney General of the Nation, who holds the qualities of a high court magistrate, does not have a hierarchical superior and is chosen by the Supreme Court of Justice from a list drawn up by the president”, and is “an official whose mission is clearly regulated by the legal order and framed in the autonomy and independence of the Judicial Branch”, the Court responded to Petro.

