Human Rights Watch (HRW) has harshly criticized the proposals presented by the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to deal with the electoral crisis in Venezuela.

In a letter released this Tuesday (27)signed by Juanita Goebertus Estrada and addressed to the three leaders, the human rights organization questions the viability and adequacy of their suggestions for resolving the Venezuelan crisis, which include repeating elections, trusting the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), the country’s highest court controlled by Chavismo, and granting a general amnesty in the country.

According to HRW, the presidential elections held on July 28 in Venezuela, in which the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) declared the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro, were marked by “serious irregularities and human rights violations.” Since the announcement of the results, the Maduro regime has intensified its repression against the opposition and civil society.

The organization highlights that 23 protesters and bystanders, as well as a member of the Bolivarian National Guard, died during the protests. In addition, more than 2,000 people were detained, with 1,500 remaining in prison, including 130 children and 20 people with disabilities, according to data verified by the organization Foro Penal. Only 90 people have been released so far, while hundreds have been charged with “terrorism.”

HRW noted that the current wave of arbitrary arrests in Venezuela appears to be unprecedented in the country’s recent history, surpassing the arrest rates seen during the prolonged anti-Chavismo protests of 2014 and 2017.

The first proposal criticized by HRW is the one to hold a repeat election, mentioned by Lula and Petro. The organization stated that a new election would disrespect the popular will expressed at the polls on July 28, especially considering the serious human rights violations that marked the previous electoral process. HRW emphasized that a repeat election would not resolve the fundamental issues of transparency and integrity that undermined the previous election. The Maduro regime has shown no willingness to disclose and accept the results of the last election, which the opposition claims won by a large margin.

“[…] Such a proposal would be unacceptable in any country. It would be particularly problematic in Venezuela, given the significant obstacles voters and candidates had to overcome to participate in the July 28 elections, including widespread human rights violations, which made the playing field markedly uneven and put many voters and candidates at risk of government abuse,” the organization cites, adding that “since the election, the Maduro government has taken steps to make the democratic playing field even more uneven, arresting members of the opposition, threatening to arrest [Edmundo] Gonzalez [Urrútia] and opposition leader María Corina Machado, passing a law that gives the government broad powers to close NGOs and proposing laws to further restrict international election observation.”

The reliance on Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice, the country’s highest court, to resolve electoral disputes, as proposed by the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, has also been criticized by HRW. The organization points out that the TSJ lacks independence and credibility, as reported by Venezuelan experts and international organizations such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. HRW notes that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has identified factors that compromise the impartiality of TSJ judges. In addition, the ICC’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela has documented allegations that TSJ judges “frequently receive orders from the executive branch on how they should rule in their trials.”

The proposal for a “general amnesty” in Venezuela, suggested by Colombian President Petro, has also been criticized. According to HRW, a broad amnesty, such as the one advocated by Petro, would violate international law and compromise the rights of victims of atrocities committed by the Chavista regime.

The organization emphasizes that, “under international law,” governments have an obligation to investigate and prosecute serious human rights violations and international crimes. HRW stresses that efforts to resolve the crisis in Venezuela must include transitional justice mechanisms that repair the damage and ensure that abuses are not repeated.

“The UN Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela—as well as human rights organizations in Venezuela and abroad—has repeatedly documented serious human rights violations in the country. The Mission has identified grounds to believe that members of the Maduro government have committed crimes […] The ICC is also currently investigating serious crimes committed in the country, including arbitrary detentions, torture, killings and sexual violence perpetrated by security forces since 2017,” the text says.

“Our decades of work to ensure justice, truth and reparations for victims have taught us that the lack of justice encourages the repetition of abuses. Granting amnesty to the perpetrators of these crimes in the current context in Venezuela is a formula for more abuses,” HRW said.

HRW concluded the letter by urging Presidents Lula, Petro and López Obrador to focus their efforts on “ensuring respect for the popular will expressed in the July 28 elections” and to press for “independent and impartial verification of the results.”