The international humanitarian organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), asked this Friday the Government of Maldives halt plans to resume the death penalty on the island after a factor moratorium of more than 60 years.

“The president of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, should immediately reverse his government's plans to reinstate the death penalty,” Human Rights Watch associate Asia director Patricia Gossman said in a statement.

HRW's call comes after the archipelago authorities announced on December 20 the intention to reapply capital punishment following a de facto moratorium on its use dating back to the 1950s.

“International and national human rights organizations have expressed serious concerns about the application of the death penalty in the Maldives, which are compounded by the Maldivian judiciary's history of corruption, politicization and lack of justice and its lack of accountability. account for past crimes,” HRW added in the letter.

This is not the first time that the country has raised the possibility of restoring the death penalty. In August 2017, the Maldivian authorities announced that they were considering the measure and received strong condemnation from various humanitarian organizations, including the UN.

“The Maldivian criminal justice system should align with the global trend towards the abolition of this cruel and inhumane practice,” Gossman said.

EFE

