HRW calls on Gustavo Petro for silence on Machado's disqualification in Venezuela

With a diplomatic tone, but in a very direct way, The American organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) complained to President Gustavo Petro for his silence regarding the disqualification of the main Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, and asks him to use his influence, both with the Nicolás Maduro regime and with other countries in the region, to have the decision revoked as soon as possible.

The claim is contained in a letter that the director for the Americas of HRW, Juanita Goebertus, has just sent to President Petro and that was exclusively known to this newspaper.

“I am writing to Your Excellency, on behalf of Human Rights Watch, to express our deep concern about the disqualification of the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Respectfully, I would like to urge the SE government to request, publicly and privately and together with other Latin American governments, that the Venezuelan authorities urgently revoke this decision,” says Goebertus at the beginning of his letter.

In the letter, HRW recalls that on January 26, the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela confirmed the administrative disqualification of Machado, despite his victory in the primary elections in October last year..

“This decision – the organization maintains – violates their political rights and threatens the rights of all Venezuelans to participate in fair and free elections.”

The Venezuelan opponent María Corina Machado.

Why are you warning about the Venezuelan government's decision?

According to Goebertus, the Supreme Court's determination is serious, as it puts into crisis central aspects of the agreements that were reached with the opposition in Barbados to move towards an electoral process this year and, potentially, could end the dialogues between the government and the opposition. aimed at a negotiated solution to restore democracy in Venezuela.

Sadly, the organization continues, The Supreme Court's decision occurs in a context where there are already extensive restrictions on the right to participate in fair elections, including arbitrary arrests, harassment and restrictions on civil society, the independence press and political opponents..

Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

Reminder to Petro that he himself was a victim of that abuse

HRW also reminds President Petro that he himself was a victim of this type of abuse in the past when he was mayor of Bogotá and that, since then, he has publicly defended other candidates who have been vetoed due to administrative decisions.

As is known, on December 9, 2013, the Attorney General's Office at that time made the decision to dismiss and disqualify Petro for 15 years, alleging the mismanagement of a garbage collection program in the Colombian capital.

After several legal maneuvers, Petro went to the Inter-American Comm