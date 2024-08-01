Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized the United States government for allowing the use of solitary confinement in its prisons, and in particular in immigration detention centers, where the time limits considered torture by the UN have been exceeded. This international organization has called not only to end this practice, but also to advance the process of ending the detention of undocumented immigrants. “Imposing solitary confinement is an extreme deprivation of rights that is disproportionate to any legitimate state interest in the context of immigration detention,” says HRW.

The call comes in the same month that detainees in two US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities in California, run by the GEO Group, began a hunger and work strike to protest the living conditions they are subjected to while awaiting deportation. The detainees at Golden State Annex in McFarland, 130 miles from Los Angeles, and those at Mesa Verde in Bakersfield denounced their medical and food conditions, their isolation due to the end of free telephone calls and solitary confinement.

Relatives and former detainees had planned to protest this week outside ICE offices in San Francisco over the treatment they received in these detention centers. The hunger strike has ended for health reasons, according to the California Collaborative for Immigrants Justice (CCIJ). Edwin Carmona Ruiz, of CCIJ, has condemned the use of solitary confinement and explains that private companies that manage prisons use solitary confinement to silence protests.

HRW says that nationwide, prison authorities hold about 122,000 people in solitary confinement for 22 hours or more a day. In particular, with regard to immigrants, from 2018 to 2023, ICE has detained more than 14,000 people in solitary confinement. These are figures handled by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) in collaboration with the Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program (HIRC) in a study with government data obtained thanks to the Freedom of Information Act.

These two organisations have been able to confirm that the average length of such detention has been 27 days, which exceeds the 15-day threshold that UN experts consider a form of torture. The use of such isolation of persons with psychological disabilities and minors is also a form of torture, no matter how long it lasts.

Beyond the averages, the details of the data reveal that several hundred detentions have lasted at least 90 days and 42 cases have been confirmed as lasting more than a year. In many of these cases, those who have suffered detention are people with mental health problems, who are often subjected to this regime as a disciplinary measure for minor infractions or as reprisals for protests regarding their treatment in detention.

“The treatment of detainees in immigration facilities and the excessive punitive use of solitary confinement not only violates ICE’s own policies and principles, but also violates constitutional and international human rights laws,” they explain in their conclusions on what they describe as a degrading form of treatment.

The Human Rights Watch appeal also warns that solitary confinement affects black immigrants, especially Caribbean and African immigrants, the most and aggravates the effects of traumatic experiences. “Segregation,” as ICE describes it, deteriorates mental health and increases the risk of suicide.

The organisation also calls for immigration detention to be used as a last resort and recalls that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has long called for an end to this deprivation of liberty for people who are in deportation proceedings.

The United States has had alternative-to-detention programs since 2004 that allow non-citizens to remain in their communities, continue to attend to family obligations and prepare for immigration proceedings. According to data from Syracuse University, ICE had 37,004 people in detention facilities as of July 2024 and 177,670 families and individuals with alternative detention and monitoring programs.

The Syracuse team’s monitoring of these detentions indicates that from the beginning of the Biden Administration until the end of 2022, this type of monitoring and alternative regime to detention was used with 377,980 people. Since the beginning of 2023, these numbers began to fall and are now at one of their lowest points since January 2022, a drop that coincides with the Government’s recent decisions to limit asylum at the United States-Mexico border.