The Human Rights Watch organization presented a brief to the Constitutional Court this week in which it asks to ratify the Escazú Agreement as soon as possible, which was approved by the Colombian Congress in 2022 and Now it is undergoing a constitutional review before this branch of the judiciary..

(Also: Why does China’s presence in Latin America set off alarm bells in the United States?)

The Escazú Agreement, which has already been ratified by 15 countries in the region, aims to protect biodiversity and environmental leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean.

(Also read: US includes alias ‘Chiquito Malo’, head of the ‘Gulf clan’, on the Clinton list)

HRW’s intervention before the court was written by Juanita Goebertus, director for the Americas at this NGO.

Human Rights Watch focuses part of its intervention on the multiple reports it has produced on “the devastating effects of environmental crises and the inadequate regulation and supervision of sectors of the economy that are destructive to the environment” and that “impoverished and marginalized communities are disproportionately affected, facing barriers to accessing environmental information and participating meaningfully in decision-making on environmental issues, as well as obstacles to obtaining redress for violations of their rights.” right to a healthy environment”.

(Also: Why would corruption accusations against a Democratic senator affect Colombia?)

Demonstration in Congress in favor of the Escazú agreement prior to its vote. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

He also maintains that his organization has documented intimidation, judicial harassment and lethal violence against activists and ordinary citizens who defend their rights to land and the environment, including in Colombia, where more than 230 indigenous, Afro-descendant and peasant leaders have been murdered since 2020.

These, he affirms, are the human rights concerns that the Escazú Agreement seeks to respond.

(Also: The flow of Colombian migrants to the United States skyrocketed again: why?)

“The Agreement – Goebertus told this newspaper – is an innovative legal instrument to protect our biodiversity and its defenders. With its ruling, the Constitutional Court can set a valuable precedent for the entire region on the right to a healthy environment, community participation and the protection of environmental leaders. “This would be crucial in a country where the murders of social leaders are constant and in a region that is risking the future of the Amazon, which is a key safeguard to prevent the catastrophic effects of climate change.”

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68