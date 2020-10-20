Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Suzanne Khan’s Instagram account has been hacked. Suzanne herself gave information about this. He wrote, ‘My Instagram account has been hacked with a fake email id. It seemed to be Instagram but I did not know that it is not Authentic. I clicked on that button. I am telling you so that you do not click on false emails or messages. A big thank you to the Instagram team for quickly handling the situation and getting my account back. ‘

Celebs also reacted to this post by Suzanne. Ekta Kapoor told that she also had this link and clicked.

Hrithik wrote this message after Suzanne shifted

When everyone was locked in their house due to Kovid 19, Hrithik and Suzanne decided to live together. Hrithik and Suzanne took this decision so that both could live with the children in such difficult times. Suzanne came to stay at Hrithik’s house after which the actor wrote a message for her X Wife, thinking about separating from her children at such a time, it is unimaginable for me as a parent.

Hrithik wrote that it is truly heartening to see the world come together as deep uncertainty and possibility of social distance and lockdown for several months. This is a picture of Beloved Suzanne (my ex-wife), who has decided to come out of her house temporarily so that our two children do not feel disconnected from either of us.