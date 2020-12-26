Hrithik Roshan has been very much in discussion these days. Actually, news is coming that Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing an important role in the 2017 Tamil superhit film ‘Vikram Vedha’. By the way, Saif Ali Khan is also playing an important character in this film. As far as the original Tamil film is concerned, R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi were in the lead role. Vikram Vedha’s story revolves around an honest police officer and gangster. In the original film, R. Madhavan played the role of police officer Vikram, while Vijay Satupati played the character of Gangster Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan will play the role of gangster

According to media reports, in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the role of a gangster while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a police officer. Inspiration of the story of this film is the folklore of Vikram Betal. Whenever a police officer catches a gangster, he runs away after narrating a story of his life.

To Aamir Khan Too This role was offered

At the same time, there are reports that Aamir Khan was also offered this role, but later the matter was not frozen. Aamir liked the film a lot. But then he did not know why he pulled back from its Hindi remake. After which Hrithik Roshan was talked to and now it is being told in the media that he has said yes to the film.

Hrithik Roshan Did debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He has the status of Millennium Star. Initially, even though he has signed films one after the other, Hrithik has become very selective in the matter of films over the years. They sign films very thoughtfully and each of their films is really special. After the war, he is now preparing for War 2. Apart from this, he is also in discussions about Fighters and Krrish 4. However, nothing is clear about when these films will be released.

