Superstar Hrithik Roshan is most liked for his superhero character Krrish on his screen, but in real life, these actors are more than any other superhero. In fact, recently, Hrithik Roshan had reached the theater to watch the film Wonder Woman with his whole family. Photos of him during this time were also revealed, which became very viral on social media. After watching the film, Hrithik Roshan interacted with actress Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, on Twitter. This chat of his has been very much in the news.

Complimenting Gail Gadot’s work as Wonder Woman, Hrithik tweeted, “Just watched Wonder Woman. Great experience. My childhood crush (WW) and my first love (films) experience with Big Cinema IMAX Done. Nothing could be better. Thanks. “

Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN .



And congratulations to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/x2gk7u0UD2

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 23, 2020

हॉलीवुड स्टार गैल भी ऋतिक का ट्वीट देखकर उन्हें जवाब दिए बिना नहीं रह सकीं और उन्होंने रिप्लाई किया, “बहुत खुशी है कि आपने फिल्म का मजा लिया ऋतिक आपको और आपके अपनों के लिए खुशहाल छुट्टियों की कामना.” बता दें कि ऋतिक और गैल की इस ट्विटर चैट पर ढेरों फैन्स ने अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं. कोई ऋतिक और गैल को एक साथ एक फिल्म में देखना चाहता है तो कोई इन दोनों सितारों की बातचीत से इंप्रेस नजर आया.

So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.

— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 24, 2020

एक यूजर ने लिखा, “ये गॉर्जियस. भारतीय सुपरहीरो कृष के लिए एक हॉलीवुड सुपरहीरोइन द्वारा ये एक कमाल का जेस्चर है. क्या हम इस जोड़ी को एक ही स्क्रीन पर देखने की उम्मीद कर सकते हैं?” एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, “मुझे डीसी-कृष क्रॉसओवर की खुशबू आ रही है.” ऋतिक के एक अन्य फैन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, “एक सुपरहीरो से दूसरे सुपरहीरो को. वंडर वुमन से कृष.” इसी तरह तमाम फैन्स ने ऋतिक और गैल की इस ट्विटर चैट की तारीफ की है.

Hey. Gorgeous. This is absolutely beautiful gesture received for Indian superhero #Krissh (@iHrithik ) by Hollywood superheroine #WonderWoman (@GalGadot )



Can we expect this duo in single screen? https://t.co/dZJuMPaIrw pic.twitter.com/vpopj3IbPN

— CHETAN 🇮🇳 (ichets_hr) (@hrithikswage) December 24, 2020

OH MY GOD DBDGXGGDBDBS https://t.co/XYvb0kek5A

— smriti ♡’s kash| Louis day (@haloxmendes) December 24, 2020

We need a movie with @GalGadot and @iHrithik together.

Just imagine the amount of talent the two would bring on screen 😍😍😍 https://t.co/i7SRzMtEkT — Reet (@tweetarastic) December 24, 2020

From one superhero to another!!! 😊😊 Wonder Woman & Krrish!! https://t.co/Jm9prjunnB

— Jasmine K.🎄🌹🎄 (@jasminak34) December 24, 2020

I can smell DC-KRRISH Crossover 😰 https://t.co/FEmpvCIhVj

— Mike (@icaped_crusader) December 24, 2020

एक ने लिखा, “ओह माय गॉड. ऋतिक और गैल बातें कर रहे हैं. रुको रुको रुको.” एक यूजर ने लिखा, “जरा कल्पना कीजिए गैल गैडोट और ऋतिक रोशन एक ही फिल्म में हैं. हॉलीवुड और बॉलीवुड फिल्म. क्या गजब का क्रॉसओवर होगा.” इसी तरह के ढेरों ट्वीट्स फैन्स ने किए हैं जिनमें से कुछ को हम यहां पर आपके लिए शेयर कर रहे हैं ताकि आप भी समझ सकें कि फैन्स ऋतिक और गैल को एक ही फिल्म में देखने के लिए कितने एक्साइटेड हैं.

