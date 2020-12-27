For the past several days, the Hindi remake of South’s superhit film ‘Vikram Vedha’ has been going on. It was earlier reported that Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been talked to the lead role in the film. However, it was later revealed that Aamir Khan refused to act in the film. It is now learned that Hrithik Roshan has now been selected for the role of Aamir Khan in the film.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source told that Hrithik Roshan has been in talks for about a month or two about this film and now Hrithik has agreed to work in the film. By the way, it is going so far that Hrithik Roshan was offered this film even before the talks with Aamir Khan, but then the final thing could not be made.

Before the remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik Roshan will complete the shooting of his digital debut film ‘Night Manager’ which will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film will be released in 2021 with Hrithik playing 2 different characters. The remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayatri who directed the original ‘Vikram Vedha’.



Let me tell you that before this, Hrithik Roshan has given 2 consecutive super hit films ‘Super 30’ and ‘War’. Apart from this, he will also be seen working in the fourth film of Krish series and 2 films of Siddharth Anand ‘Fighters’ and ‘War 2’.

